Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League Playoff Glance

March 30, 2019 12:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Single Elimination
CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS
Eastern Conference

Tuesday, March 26: Raptors 91, Grand Rapids 90, OT

Wednesday, March 27: Westchester 95, Windy City 82

Western Conference

Tuesday, March 26: Oklahoma City 118, Salt Lake 113

Wednesday, March 27: Memphis 122, Stockton 119

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Eastern Conference

Friday, March 29: Long Island 110, Raptors 99

Friday, March 29: Lakeland 104, Westchester 91

Western Conference

Friday, March 29: Rio Grande Valley 135, Memphis 118

Friday, March 29: Santa Cruz 117, Oklahoma City 102

CONFERENCE FINALS
Eastern Conference

Tuesday, April 2: Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Tuesday, April 2: Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 9 p.m.

FINALS
(Best-of-3)

Sunday, April 7: TBD, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9: TBD

Friday, April 12: TBD, if necessary

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.