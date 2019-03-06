NC A&T looks for home win vs NC Central

NC Central (15-14, 10-5) vs. NC A&T (17-12, 12-3)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its fourth straight win over NC Central at Corbett Sports Center. The last victory for the Eagles at NC A&T was a 58-44 win on Feb. 7, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: NC Central has benefited heavily from its seniors. Raasean Davis, Jibri Blount, Zacarry Douglas and Larry McKnight Jr. have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 52 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

TOUGH TO DEFEND DAVIS: Across 29 appearances this season, NC Central’s Davis has shot 65.5 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: NC Central is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 15-8 when scoring at least 60.

PERFECT WHEN: The Aggies are 14-0 when holding opponents to 43.5 percent or worse from the field, and 3-12 when opponents shoot better than that. The Eagles are 5-0 when turning the ball over 11 times or fewer and 10-14 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: NC Central is ranked first among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.4 percent. The Eagles have averaged 11.7 offensive boards per game.

