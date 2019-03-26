Listen Live Sports

NC State signs coach Dave Doeren to 5-year contract

March 26, 2019 5:40 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has signed coach Dave Doeren to a five-year contract through the 2023 season.

The school said Tuesday that Doeren will make $3.25 million each season, an increase of $250,000 per year from his previous deal.

Doeren said in a statement that he is “grateful for the commitment and support N.C. State has provided.”

The school says the contract was negotiated in November and was approved by the school’s Board of Trustees and the UNC system office.

The new deal replaces the five-year contract Doeren received following the 2017 season. He is 43-34 in six seasons with the Wolfpack and has led them to five straight bowl appearances.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

