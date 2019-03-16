Listen Live Sports

NCAA Automatic Bids

March 16, 2019 9:41 pm
 
Bradley, Missouri Valley Conference

Buffalo, Mid-American Conference

Colgate, Patriot League

Fairleigh Dickinson, Northeast Conference

Gardner-Webb, Big South Conference

Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Iowa State, Big 12 Conference

Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference

Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference

N.C. Central, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

North Dakota State, Summit League

Northeastern, Colonial Athletic Association

Northern Kentucky, Horizon League

Prairie View A&M, Southwestern Athletic Conference

Saint Mary’s, West Coast Conference

Utah State, Mountain West Conference

Vermont, America East Conference

Villanova, Big East Conference

Wofford, Southern Conference

