NCAA Automatic Bids

Abilene Christian, Southland Conference
Bradley, Missouri Valley Conference
Buffalo, Mid-American Conference
Colgate, Patriot League
Duke, Atlantic Coast Conference
Fairleigh Dickinson, Northeast Conference
Gardner-Webb, Big South Conference
Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Iowa State, Big 12 Conference
Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference
Montana, Big Sky Conference
Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference
N.C. Central, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
New Mexico State, Western Athletic Conference
North Dakota State, Summit League
Northeastern, Colonial Athletic Association
Northern Kentucky, Horizon League
Old Dominion, Conference USA
Oregon, Pacific-12 Conference
Prairie View A&M, Southwestern Athletic Conference
Saint Mary’s, West Coast Conference
Utah State, Mountain West Conference
Vermont, America East Conference
Villanova, Big East Conference
Wofford, Southern Conference
