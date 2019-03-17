Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Automatic Bids

March 17, 2019 1:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Abilene Christian, Southland Conference

Bradley, Missouri Valley Conference

Buffalo, Mid-American Conference

Colgate, Patriot League

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Duke, Atlantic Coast Conference

Fairleigh Dickinson, Northeast Conference

Gardner-Webb, Big South Conference

Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Iowa State, Big 12 Conference

Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Montana, Big Sky Conference

Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference

N.C. Central, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

New Mexico State, Western Athletic Conference

North Dakota State, Summit League

Northeastern, Colonial Athletic Association

Northern Kentucky, Horizon League

Old Dominion, Conference USA

Oregon, Pacific-12 Conference

Prairie View A&M, Southwestern Athletic Conference

Saint Mary’s, West Coast Conference

UC Irvine, Big West Conference

Utah State, Mountain West Conference

Vermont, America East Conference

Villanova, Big East Conference

Wofford, Southern Conference

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Precision Strike Annual Review...
3|27 AFCEA Bethesda March Breakfast
3|27 AFCEA DC AI and Machine Learning Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy arrives in Marshall Islands to celebrate pacific partnership

Today in History

1794: Naval Act establishes US Navy

Get our daily newsletter.