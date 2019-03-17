NCAA Automatic Bids

Abilene Christian, Southland Conference

Bradley, Missouri Valley Conference

Buffalo, Mid-American Conference

Colgate, Patriot League

Advertisement

Duke, Atlantic Coast Conference

Fairleigh Dickinson, Northeast Conference

Gardner-Webb, Big South Conference

Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Iowa State, Big 12 Conference

Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference

Montana, Big Sky Conference

Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference

N.C. Central, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

New Mexico State, Western Athletic Conference

North Dakota State, Summit League

Northeastern, Colonial Athletic Association

Northern Kentucky, Horizon League

Old Dominion, Conference USA

Oregon, Pacific-12 Conference

Prairie View A&M, Southwestern Athletic Conference

Saint Mary’s, West Coast Conference

UC Irvine, Big West Conference

Utah State, Mountain West Conference

Vermont, America East Conference

Villanova, Big East Conference

Wofford, Southern Conference

Yale, Ivy League

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.