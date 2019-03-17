NCAA Automatic Bids

Abilene Christian, Southland Conference
Auburn, Southeastern Conference
Bradley, Missouri Valley Conference
Buffalo, Mid-American Conference
Colgate, Patriot League
Duke, Atlantic Coast Conference
Fairleigh Dickinson, Northeast Conference
Gardner-Webb, Big South Conference
Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Iowa State, Big 12 Conference
Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference
Montana, Big Sky Conference
Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference
N.C. Central, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
New Mexico State, Western Athletic Conference
North Dakota State, Summit League
Northeastern, Colonial Athletic Association
Northern Kentucky, Horizon League
Old Dominion, Conference USA
Oregon, Pacific-12 Conference
Prairie View A&M, Southwestern Athletic Conference
Saint Louis, Atlantic 10 Conference
Saint Mary’s, West Coast Conference
UC Irvine, Big West Conference
Utah State, Mountain West Conference
Vermont, America East Conference
Villanova, Big East Conference
Wofford, Southern Conference
Yale, Ivy League
