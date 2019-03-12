NCAA Automatic Bids

Bradley, Missouri Valley Conference
Fairleigh Dickinson, Northeast Conference
Gardner-Webb, Big South Conference
Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference
Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference
Northeastern, Colonial Athletic Association
Northern Kentucky, Horizon League
North Dakota State, Summit League
Saint Mary’s (Calif.), West Coast Conference
Wofford, Southern Conference
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.