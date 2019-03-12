Listen Live Sports

NCAA Automatic Bids

March 12, 2019
 
Bradley, Missouri Valley Conference

Fairleigh Dickinson, Northeast Conference

Gardner-Webb, Big South Conference

Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference

Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference

Northeastern, Colonial Athletic Association

Northern Kentucky, Horizon League

North Dakota State, Summit League

Saint Mary’s (Calif.), West Coast Conference

Wofford, Southern Conference

