Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

March 1, 2019 3:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 12 2 .857 22 6 .786
Stony Brook 11 3 .786 23 6 .793
UMBC 10 5 .667 18 12 .600
Hartford 9 5 .643 16 13 .552
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 15 15 .500
Albany (NY) 6 8 .429 11 18 .379
Binghamton 4 10 .286 8 21 .276
Maine 3 11 .214 5 24 .172
New Hampshire 2 12 .143 4 23 .148

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Maine, 11 a.m.

New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 5 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 14 1 .933 27 1 .964
Cincinnati 13 2 .867 24 4 .857
UCF 11 4 .733 21 6 .778
Temple 10 5 .667 20 8 .714
Memphis 10 6 .625 18 11 .621
South Florida 7 8 .467 18 10 .643
Wichita St. 7 8 .467 14 13 .519
Tulsa 7 9 .438 17 12 .586
SMU 5 10 .333 13 14 .481
UConn 4 11 .267 13 15 .464
East Carolina 3 12 .200 10 17 .370
Tulane 0 15 .000 4 23 .148

___

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. 65, UConn 63

Tulsa 72, Tulane 64

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Houston, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at UConn, 12 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Temple, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 13 2 .867 22 6 .786
Davidson 11 4 .733 20 8 .714
Dayton 11 4 .733 19 9 .679
George Mason 10 5 .667 16 12 .571
St. Bonaventure 10 5 .667 14 14 .500
Duquesne 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
Saint Louis 8 7 .533 17 11 .607
La Salle 7 8 .467 9 18 .333
Rhode Island 6 9 .400 13 14 .481
Richmond 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
Saint Joseph’s 5 10 .333 12 16 .429
George Washington 4 11 .267 8 20 .286
UMass 3 12 .200 10 18 .357
Fordham 2 13 .133 11 17 .393

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Davidson, 1 p.m.

UMass at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

George Mason at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 13 2 .867 25 2 .926
North Carolina 13 2 .867 23 5 .821
Duke 12 3 .800 24 4 .857
Virginia Tech 11 5 .688 22 6 .786
Florida St. 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Syracuse 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
Louisville 9 7 .563 18 11 .621
NC State 8 7 .533 20 8 .714
Clemson 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
Boston College 5 10 .333 14 13 .519
Miami 4 11 .267 12 15 .444
Wake Forest 4 11 .267 11 16 .407
Georgia Tech 4 12 .250 12 17 .414
Notre Dame 3 12 .200 13 15 .464
Pittsburgh 2 13 .133 12 16 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State at Florida St., 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Louisville, 1:30 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 13 2 .867 24 6 .800
Lipscomb 13 2 .867 22 6 .786
North Florida 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
NJIT 8 7 .533 20 10 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 8 7 .533 13 17 .433
North Alabama 7 8 .467 10 20 .333
Jacksonville 5 10 .333 12 18 .400
Stetson 3 12 .200 7 23 .233
Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 25 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 11 4 .733 23 5 .821
Kansas St. 11 4 .733 21 7 .750
Kansas 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Baylor 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Iowa St. 9 6 .600 20 8 .714
Texas 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
TCU 6 9 .400 18 10 .643
Oklahoma 5 10 .333 17 11 .607
West Virginia 3 12 .200 11 17 .393
Oklahoma St. 3 12 .200 10 18 .357

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 12 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Marquette 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Villanova 12 4 .750 21 8 .724
St. John’s 8 8 .500 20 9 .690
Xavier 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Georgetown 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
Seton Hall 7 8 .467 16 11 .593
Creighton 6 9 .400 15 13 .536
Butler 6 9 .400 15 13 .536
Providence 6 10 .375 16 13 .552
DePaul 5 10 .333 13 13 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Xavier 84, St. John’s 73

Saturday’s Games

Butler at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at DePaul, 12 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette, 3 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 13 3 .813 20 7 .741
N. Colorado 13 4 .765 19 9 .679
Weber St. 10 7 .588 16 12 .571
Montana St. 9 7 .563 12 14 .462
S. Utah 9 8 .529 14 12 .538
Portland St. 9 8 .529 14 14 .500
E. Washington 9 8 .529 11 17 .393
Sacramento St. 7 10 .412 12 13 .480
N. Arizona 7 10 .412 9 18 .333
Idaho St. 5 11 .313 9 16 .360
Idaho 1 16 .059 4 24 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado 85, Weber St. 61

Sacramento St. 59, E. Washington 56

Portland St. 67, Idaho 65

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 12 3 .800 20 9 .690
Campbell 11 4 .733 18 11 .621
Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 11 .621
Gardner-Webb 9 6 .600 19 11 .633
Presbyterian 9 6 .600 17 13 .567
High Point 8 7 .533 15 14 .517
Charleston Southern 8 7 .533 14 14 .500
Hampton 8 7 .533 13 15 .464
Longwood 5 10 .333 15 15 .500
UNC-Asheville 2 13 .133 4 25 .138
SC-Upstate 1 14 .067 6 24 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Hampton 90, Winthrop 75

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

Hampton at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 14 3 .824 23 5 .821
Purdue 14 3 .824 21 7 .750
Michigan 14 4 .778 25 4 .862
Maryland 12 6 .667 21 8 .724
Wisconsin 11 6 .647 19 9 .679
Iowa 10 7 .588 21 7 .750
Ohio St. 8 9 .471 18 10 .643
Minnesota 8 10 .444 18 11 .621
Rutgers 6 11 .353 13 14 .481
Illinois 6 11 .353 10 18 .357
Indiana 5 12 .294 14 14 .500
Penn St. 5 12 .294 12 16 .429
Nebraska 5 13 .278 15 14 .517
Northwestern 3 14 .176 12 16 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan 82, Nebraska 53

Minnesota 62, Northwestern 50

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Ohio St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Maryland, 3:45 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 12 1 .923 24 5 .828
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 4 .714 14 14 .500
UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 9 .679
Hawaii 7 6 .538 16 11 .593
CS Northridge 6 7 .462 12 17 .414
UC Davis 6 7 .462 10 17 .370
Long Beach St. 6 8 .429 12 18 .400
UC Riverside 3 10 .231 9 20 .310
Cal Poly 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 86, Cal Poly 75

Long Beach St. 69, UC Santa Barbara 64

UC Irvine 64, UC Davis 48

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CS Northridge at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.