NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 12 2 .857 22 6 .786 Stony Brook 11 3 .786 23 6 .793 UMBC 10 5 .667 18 12 .600 Hartford 9 5 .643 16 13 .552 Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 15 15 .500 Albany (NY) 6 8 .429 11 18 .379 Binghamton 4 10 .286 8 21 .276 Maine 3 11 .214 5 24 .172 New Hampshire 2 12 .143 4 23 .148

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Maine, 11 a.m.

New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 14 1 .933 27 1 .964 Cincinnati 13 2 .867 24 4 .857 UCF 11 4 .733 21 6 .778 Temple 10 5 .667 20 8 .714 Memphis 10 6 .625 18 11 .621 South Florida 7 8 .467 18 10 .643 Wichita St. 7 8 .467 14 13 .519 Tulsa 7 9 .438 17 12 .586 SMU 5 10 .333 13 14 .481 UConn 4 11 .267 13 15 .464 East Carolina 3 12 .200 10 17 .370 Tulane 0 15 .000 4 23 .148

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Houston, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at UConn, 12 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Temple, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 13 2 .867 22 6 .786 Davidson 11 4 .733 20 8 .714 Dayton 11 5 .688 19 10 .655 George Mason 10 5 .667 16 12 .571 St. Bonaventure 10 5 .667 14 14 .500 Duquesne 9 6 .600 18 10 .643 Saint Louis 8 7 .533 17 11 .607 La Salle 7 8 .467 9 18 .333 Rhode Island 7 9 .438 14 14 .500 Richmond 6 9 .400 12 16 .429 Saint Joseph’s 5 10 .333 12 16 .429 George Washington 4 11 .267 8 20 .286 UMass 3 12 .200 10 18 .357 Fordham 2 13 .133 11 17 .393

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 72, Dayton 70, OT

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Davidson, 1 p.m.

UMass at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

George Mason at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 13 2 .867 25 2 .926 North Carolina 13 2 .867 23 5 .821 Duke 12 3 .800 24 4 .857 Virginia Tech 11 5 .688 22 6 .786 Florida St. 10 5 .667 22 6 .786 Syracuse 9 6 .600 18 10 .643 Louisville 9 7 .563 18 11 .621 NC State 8 7 .533 20 8 .714 Clemson 7 8 .467 17 11 .607 Boston College 5 10 .333 14 13 .519 Miami 4 11 .267 12 15 .444 Wake Forest 4 11 .267 11 16 .407 Georgia Tech 4 12 .250 12 17 .414 Notre Dame 3 12 .200 13 15 .464 Pittsburgh 2 13 .133 12 16 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State at Florida St., 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Louisville, 1:30 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 4

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 14 2 .875 25 6 .806 Lipscomb 14 2 .875 23 6 .793 North Florida 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 17 .452 NJIT 8 8 .500 20 11 .645 North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 21 .323 Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 19 .387 Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226 Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 25 .194

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 57, NJIT 51

Florida Gulf Coast 77, Jacksonville 74

Kennesaw St. 83, Stetson 82

Lipscomb 87, North Alabama 75

Monday, Mar. 4

North Alabama at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 11 4 .733 23 5 .821 Kansas St. 11 4 .733 21 7 .750 Kansas 10 5 .667 21 7 .750 Baylor 10 5 .667 19 9 .679 Iowa St. 9 6 .600 20 8 .714 Texas 7 8 .467 15 13 .536 TCU 6 9 .400 18 10 .643 Oklahoma 5 10 .333 17 11 .607 West Virginia 3 12 .200 11 17 .393 Oklahoma St. 3 12 .200 10 18 .357

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 12 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 4

Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Marquette 12 3 .800 23 5 .821 Villanova 12 4 .750 21 8 .724 St. John’s 8 8 .500 20 9 .690 Xavier 8 8 .500 16 13 .552 Georgetown 7 8 .467 17 11 .607 Seton Hall 7 8 .467 16 11 .593 Creighton 6 9 .400 15 13 .536 Butler 6 9 .400 15 13 .536 Providence 6 10 .375 16 13 .552 DePaul 5 10 .333 13 13 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at DePaul, 12 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette, 3 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 13 3 .813 20 7 .741 N. Colorado 13 4 .765 19 9 .679 Weber St. 10 7 .588 16 12 .571 Montana St. 9 7 .563 12 14 .462 S. Utah 9 8 .529 14 12 .538 Portland St. 9 8 .529 14 14 .500 E. Washington 9 8 .529 11 17 .393 Sacramento St. 7 10 .412 12 13 .480 N. Arizona 7 10 .412 9 18 .333 Idaho St. 5 11 .313 9 16 .360 Idaho 1 16 .059 4 24 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 4

S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 12 3 .800 20 9 .690 Campbell 11 4 .733 18 11 .621 Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 11 .621 Gardner-Webb 9 6 .600 19 11 .633 Presbyterian 9 6 .600 17 13 .567 High Point 8 7 .533 15 14 .517 Charleston Southern 8 7 .533 14 14 .500 Hampton 8 7 .533 13 15 .464 Longwood 5 10 .333 15 15 .500 UNC-Asheville 2 13 .133 4 25 .138 SC-Upstate 1 14 .067 6 24 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

Hampton at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 14 3 .824 23 5 .821 Purdue 14 3 .824 21 7 .750 Michigan 14 4 .778 25 4 .862 Maryland 12 6 .667 21 8 .724 Wisconsin 11 6 .647 19 9 .679 Iowa 10 7 .588 21 7 .750 Ohio St. 8 9 .471 18 10 .643 Minnesota 8 10 .444 18 11 .621 Rutgers 6 11 .353 13 14 .481 Illinois 6 11 .353 10 18 .357 Indiana 5 12 .294 14 14 .500 Penn St. 5 12 .294 12 16 .429 Nebraska 5 13 .278 15 14 .517 Northwestern 3 14 .176 12 16 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Ohio St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Maryland, 3:45 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 12 1 .923 24 5 .828 Cal St.-Fullerton 10 4 .714 14 14 .500 UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 9 .679 Hawaii 7 6 .538 16 11 .593 CS Northridge 6 7 .462 12 17 .414 UC Davis 6 7 .462 10 17 .370 Long Beach St. 6 8 .429 12 18 .400 UC Riverside 3 10 .231 9 20 .310 Cal Poly 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CS Northridge at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

