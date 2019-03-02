NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|6
|.786
|Stony Brook
|11
|3
|.786
|23
|6
|.793
|UMBC
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|12
|.600
|Hartford
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|13
|.552
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|15
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|18
|.379
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|21
|.276
|Maine
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|24
|.172
|New Hampshire
|2
|12
|.143
|4
|23
|.148
___
Binghamton at Maine, 11 a.m.
New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|14
|1
|.933
|27
|1
|.964
|Cincinnati
|13
|2
|.867
|24
|4
|.857
|UCF
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|6
|.778
|Temple
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|8
|.714
|Memphis
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|South Florida
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|10
|.643
|Wichita St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|13
|.519
|Tulsa
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|12
|.586
|SMU
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|UConn
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|15
|.464
|East Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|17
|.370
|Tulane
|0
|15
|.000
|4
|23
|.148
___
UCF at Houston, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
South Florida at UConn, 12 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, 2 p.m.
Tulane at Temple, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|Davidson
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|8
|.714
|Dayton
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|George Mason
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|12
|.571
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|14
|.500
|Duquesne
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Saint Louis
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|La Salle
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|18
|.333
|Rhode Island
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|14
|.500
|Richmond
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|Saint Joseph’s
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|George Washington
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|20
|.286
|UMass
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|18
|.357
|Fordham
|2
|13
|.133
|11
|17
|.393
___
Rhode Island 72, Dayton 70, OT
Fordham at Davidson, 1 p.m.
UMass at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
George Mason at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 5 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|13
|2
|.867
|25
|2
|.926
|North Carolina
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|24
|4
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|6
|.786
|Florida St.
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Syracuse
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Louisville
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|NC State
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|8
|.714
|Clemson
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|Boston College
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|Miami
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|15
|.444
|Wake Forest
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|16
|.407
|Georgia Tech
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|17
|.414
|Notre Dame
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
|Pittsburgh
|2
|13
|.133
|12
|16
|.429
___
NC State at Florida St., 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Miami at Duke, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 1:30 p.m.
Boston College at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|6
|.806
|Lipscomb
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|6
|.793
|North Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|17
|.452
|NJIT
|8
|8
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|North Alabama
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|21
|.323
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|19
|.387
|Stetson
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|25
|.194
___
Liberty 57, NJIT 51
Florida Gulf Coast 77, Jacksonville 74
Kennesaw St. 83, Stetson 82
Lipscomb 87, North Alabama 75
North Alabama at North Florida, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|5
|.821
|Kansas St.
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Kansas
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Baylor
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Iowa St.
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|TCU
|6
|9
|.400
|18
|10
|.643
|Oklahoma
|5
|10
|.333
|17
|11
|.607
|West Virginia
|3
|12
|.200
|11
|17
|.393
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|18
|.357
___
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 12 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at TCU, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Marquette
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Villanova
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|8
|.724
|St. John’s
|8
|8
|.500
|20
|9
|.690
|Xavier
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Georgetown
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|11
|.593
|Creighton
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|Butler
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|Providence
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|DePaul
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|13
|.500
___
Butler at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
St. John’s at DePaul, 12 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette, 3 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|7
|.741
|N. Colorado
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|9
|.679
|Weber St.
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|12
|.571
|Montana St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|14
|.462
|S. Utah
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland St.
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|14
|.500
|E. Washington
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|17
|.393
|Sacramento St.
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|13
|.480
|N. Arizona
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|18
|.333
|Idaho St.
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|16
|.360
|Idaho
|1
|16
|.059
|4
|24
|.143
___
N. Arizona at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|9
|.690
|Campbell
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|11
|.621
|Winthrop
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|11
|.633
|Presbyterian
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|13
|.567
|High Point
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|14
|.517
|Charleston Southern
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|14
|.500
|Hampton
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|Longwood
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|13
|.133
|4
|25
|.138
|SC-Upstate
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|24
|.200
___
Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
Hampton at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
High Point at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|5
|.821
|Purdue
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|7
|.750
|Michigan
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|4
|.862
|Maryland
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Wisconsin
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Iowa
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|7
|.750
|Ohio St.
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|10
|.643
|Minnesota
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|11
|.621
|Rutgers
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|14
|.481
|Illinois
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Indiana
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|14
|.500
|Penn St.
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|16
|.429
|Nebraska
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|14
|.517
|Northwestern
|3
|14
|.176
|12
|16
|.429
___
Michigan St. at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Ohio St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, 3:45 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|12
|1
|.923
|24
|5
|.828
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|14
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|9
|.679
|Hawaii
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|11
|.593
|CS Northridge
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|17
|.414
|UC Davis
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|17
|.370
|Long Beach St.
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|18
|.400
|UC Riverside
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|20
|.310
|Cal Poly
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
___
UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
