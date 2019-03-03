Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

March 3, 2019 3:01 am
 
3 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 13 2 .867 23 6 .793
Stony Brook 11 4 .733 23 7 .767
UMBC 11 5 .688 19 12 .613
Hartford 10 5 .667 17 13 .567
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 15 15 .500
Albany (NY) 6 9 .400 11 19 .367
Binghamton 5 10 .333 9 21 .300
Maine 3 12 .200 5 25 .167
New Hampshire 2 13 .133 4 24 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 83, Maine 60

UMBC 56, New Hampshire 53

Hartford 82, Albany (NY) 80, OT

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Vermont 56, Stony Brook 50

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 14 2 .875 27 2 .931
Cincinnati 14 2 .875 25 4 .862
UCF 12 4 .750 22 6 .786
Temple 10 5 .667 20 8 .714
Memphis 10 7 .588 18 12 .600
South Florida 7 8 .467 18 10 .643
Wichita St. 7 8 .467 14 13 .519
Tulsa 7 9 .438 17 12 .586
SMU 5 10 .333 13 14 .481
UConn 4 11 .267 13 15 .464
East Carolina 3 12 .200 10 17 .370
Tulane 0 15 .000 4 23 .148

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF 69, Houston 64

Cincinnati 71, Memphis 69

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at UConn, 12 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Temple, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

East Carolina at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 14 2 .875 23 6 .793
Davidson 12 4 .750 21 8 .724
Dayton 11 5 .688 19 10 .655
St. Bonaventure 11 5 .688 15 14 .517
Duquesne 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
George Mason 10 6 .625 16 13 .552
Saint Louis 9 7 .563 18 11 .621
Rhode Island 7 9 .438 14 14 .500
La Salle 7 9 .438 9 19 .321
Saint Joseph’s 6 10 .375 13 16 .448
Richmond 6 10 .375 12 17 .414
George Washington 4 12 .250 8 21 .276
UMass 3 13 .188 10 19 .345
Fordham 2 14 .125 11 18 .379

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson 77, Fordham 52

Duquesne 80, UMass 73

Saint Louis 81, George Mason 71

VCU 69, Richmond 66

St. Bonaventure 64, George Washington 58

Saint Joseph’s 72, La Salle 62

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

VCU at George Mason, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 14 2 .875 26 2 .929
North Carolina 14 2 .875 24 5 .828
Duke 13 3 .813 25 4 .862
Florida St. 11 5 .688 23 6 .793
Virginia Tech 11 5 .688 22 6 .786
Syracuse 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Louisville 9 7 .563 18 11 .621
NC State 8 8 .500 20 9 .690
Clemson 7 9 .438 17 12 .586
Boston College 5 10 .333 14 13 .519
Miami 4 12 .250 12 16 .429
Georgia Tech 4 12 .250 12 17 .414
Wake Forest 4 12 .250 11 17 .393
Notre Dame 3 12 .200 13 15 .464
Pittsburgh 2 14 .125 12 17 .414

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 78, NC State 73

Syracuse 79, Wake Forest 54

Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 49

Duke 87, Miami 57

North Carolina 81, Clemson 79

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Louisville, 1:30 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 4

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Boston College, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 14 2 .875 25 6 .806
Lipscomb 14 2 .875 23 6 .793
North Florida 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 17 .452
NJIT 8 8 .500 20 11 .645
North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 21 .323
Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 19 .387
Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226
Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 25 .194

___

Monday, Mar. 4

North Alabama at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 12 4 .750 24 5 .828
Kansas St. 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Kansas 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Baylor 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Iowa St. 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
Texas 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
TCU 6 10 .375 18 11 .621
Oklahoma 6 10 .375 18 11 .621
West Virginia 3 13 .188 11 18 .379
Oklahoma St. 3 13 .188 10 19 .345

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 72, Oklahoma St. 67

Texas 86, Iowa St. 69

Oklahoma 92, West Virginia 80

Texas Tech 81, TCU 66

Kansas St. 66, Baylor 60

Monday, Mar. 4

Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Marquette 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Villanova 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
St. John’s 8 8 .500 20 9 .690
Georgetown 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
Xavier 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Seton Hall 7 9 .438 16 12 .571
Creighton 6 9 .400 15 13 .536
Providence 6 10 .375 16 13 .552
Butler 6 10 .375 15 14 .517
DePaul 5 10 .333 13 13 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 75, Butler 54

Georgetown 77, Seton Hall 71, 2OT

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at DePaul, 12 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 14 3 .824 21 7 .750
N. Colorado 14 4 .778 20 9 .690
Weber St. 10 7 .588 16 12 .571
Montana St. 10 7 .588 13 14 .481
E. Washington 10 8 .556 12 17 .414
S. Utah 9 9 .500 14 13 .519
Portland St. 9 9 .500 14 15 .483
Sacramento St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462
N. Arizona 7 11 .389 9 19 .321
Idaho St. 5 12 .294 9 17 .346
Idaho 2 16 .111 5 24 .172

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 84, N. Arizona 73

E. Washington 68, Portland St. 66

N. Colorado 71, Idaho St. 62

Montana 70, S. Utah 54

Idaho 94, Sacramento St. 90

Monday, Mar. 4

S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 12 4 .750 20 10 .667
Campbell 12 4 .750 19 11 .633
Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 20 11 .645
Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 11 .621
Presbyterian 9 7 .563 17 14 .548
High Point 9 7 .563 16 14 .533
Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 15 14 .517
Hampton 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
Longwood 5 11 .313 15 16 .484
UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 26 .133
SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 25 .194

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 64, Radford 62

Gardner-Webb 66, Longwood 47

Hampton 92, SC-Upstate 71

Charleston Southern 72, Presbyterian 65

High Point 79, UNC-Asheville 74

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 15 3 .833 22 7 .759
Michigan 14 4 .778 25 4 .862
Michigan St. 14 4 .778 23 6 .793
Maryland 12 6 .667 21 8 .724
Wisconsin 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Iowa 10 8 .556 21 8 .724
Ohio St. 8 10 .444 18 11 .621
Minnesota 8 10 .444 18 11 .621
Rutgers 7 11 .389 14 14 .500
Illinois 6 11 .353 10 18 .357
Indiana 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
Nebraska 5 13 .278 15 14 .517
Penn St. 5 13 .278 12 17 .414
Northwestern 3 14 .176 12 16 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 63, Michigan St. 62

Wisconsin 61, Penn St. 57

Purdue 86, Ohio St. 51

Rutgers 86, Iowa 72

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Maryland, 3:45 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 13 1 .929 25 5 .833
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 5 .667 14 15 .483
UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 9 .679
Hawaii 7 7 .500 16 12 .571
CS Northridge 7 7 .500 12 17 .414
UC Davis 7 7 .500 11 17 .393
Long Beach St. 7 8 .467 13 18 .419
UC Riverside 3 11 .214 9 21 .300
Cal Poly 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine 68, UC Riverside 47

Long Beach St. 94, Cal Poly 85

UC Davis 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

Sunday’s Games

CS Northridge 84, Hawaii 73

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.