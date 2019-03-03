NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 13 2 .867 23 6 .793 Stony Brook 11 4 .733 23 7 .767 UMBC 11 5 .688 19 12 .613 Hartford 10 5 .667 17 13 .567 Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 15 15 .500 Albany (NY) 6 9 .400 11 19 .367 Binghamton 5 10 .333 9 21 .300 Maine 3 12 .200 5 25 .167 New Hampshire 2 13 .133 4 24 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 83, Maine 60

UMBC 56, New Hampshire 53

Hartford 82, Albany (NY) 80, OT

Vermont 56, Stony Brook 50

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 14 2 .875 27 2 .931 Cincinnati 14 2 .875 25 4 .862 UCF 12 4 .750 22 6 .786 Temple 10 5 .667 20 8 .714 Memphis 10 7 .588 18 12 .600 South Florida 7 8 .467 18 10 .643 Wichita St. 7 8 .467 14 13 .519 Tulsa 7 9 .438 17 12 .586 SMU 5 10 .333 13 14 .481 UConn 4 11 .267 13 15 .464 East Carolina 3 12 .200 10 17 .370 Tulane 0 15 .000 4 23 .148

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF 69, Houston 64

Cincinnati 71, Memphis 69

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at UConn, 12 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Temple, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

East Carolina at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 14 2 .875 23 6 .793 Davidson 12 4 .750 21 8 .724 Dayton 11 5 .688 19 10 .655 St. Bonaventure 11 5 .688 15 14 .517 Duquesne 10 6 .625 19 10 .655 George Mason 10 6 .625 16 13 .552 Saint Louis 9 7 .563 18 11 .621 Rhode Island 7 9 .438 14 14 .500 La Salle 7 9 .438 9 19 .321 Saint Joseph’s 6 10 .375 13 16 .448 Richmond 6 10 .375 12 17 .414 George Washington 4 12 .250 8 21 .276 UMass 3 13 .188 10 19 .345 Fordham 2 14 .125 11 18 .379

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson 77, Fordham 52

Duquesne 80, UMass 73

Saint Louis 81, George Mason 71

VCU 69, Richmond 66

St. Bonaventure 64, George Washington 58

Saint Joseph’s 72, La Salle 62

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

VCU at George Mason, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 14 2 .875 26 2 .929 North Carolina 14 2 .875 24 5 .828 Duke 13 3 .813 25 4 .862 Florida St. 11 5 .688 23 6 .793 Virginia Tech 11 5 .688 22 6 .786 Syracuse 10 6 .625 19 10 .655 Louisville 9 7 .563 18 11 .621 NC State 8 8 .500 20 9 .690 Clemson 7 9 .438 17 12 .586 Boston College 5 10 .333 14 13 .519 Miami 4 12 .250 12 16 .429 Georgia Tech 4 12 .250 12 17 .414 Wake Forest 4 12 .250 11 17 .393 Notre Dame 3 12 .200 13 15 .464 Pittsburgh 2 14 .125 12 17 .414

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 78, NC State 73

Syracuse 79, Wake Forest 54

Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 49

Duke 87, Miami 57

North Carolina 81, Clemson 79

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Louisville, 1:30 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 4

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Boston College, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 14 2 .875 25 6 .806 Lipscomb 14 2 .875 23 6 .793 North Florida 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 17 .452 NJIT 8 8 .500 20 11 .645 North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 21 .323 Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 19 .387 Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226 Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 25 .194

___

Monday, Mar. 4

North Alabama at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 12 4 .750 24 5 .828 Kansas St. 12 4 .750 22 7 .759 Kansas 11 5 .688 22 7 .759 Baylor 10 6 .625 19 10 .655 Iowa St. 9 7 .563 20 9 .690 Texas 8 8 .500 16 13 .552 TCU 6 10 .375 18 11 .621 Oklahoma 6 10 .375 18 11 .621 West Virginia 3 13 .188 11 18 .379 Oklahoma St. 3 13 .188 10 19 .345

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 72, Oklahoma St. 67

Texas 86, Iowa St. 69

Oklahoma 92, West Virginia 80

Texas Tech 81, TCU 66

Kansas St. 66, Baylor 60

Monday, Mar. 4

Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Marquette 12 3 .800 23 5 .821 Villanova 13 4 .765 22 8 .733 St. John’s 8 8 .500 20 9 .690 Georgetown 8 8 .500 18 11 .621 Xavier 8 8 .500 16 13 .552 Seton Hall 7 9 .438 16 12 .571 Creighton 6 9 .400 15 13 .536 Providence 6 10 .375 16 13 .552 Butler 6 10 .375 15 14 .517 DePaul 5 10 .333 13 13 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 75, Butler 54

Georgetown 77, Seton Hall 71, 2OT

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at DePaul, 12 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 14 3 .824 21 7 .750 N. Colorado 14 4 .778 20 9 .690 Weber St. 10 7 .588 16 12 .571 Montana St. 10 7 .588 13 14 .481 E. Washington 10 8 .556 12 17 .414 S. Utah 9 9 .500 14 13 .519 Portland St. 9 9 .500 14 15 .483 Sacramento St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462 N. Arizona 7 11 .389 9 19 .321 Idaho St. 5 12 .294 9 17 .346 Idaho 2 16 .111 5 24 .172

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 84, N. Arizona 73

E. Washington 68, Portland St. 66

N. Colorado 71, Idaho St. 62

Montana 70, S. Utah 54

Idaho 94, Sacramento St. 90

Monday, Mar. 4

S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 12 4 .750 20 10 .667 Campbell 12 4 .750 19 11 .633 Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 20 11 .645 Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 11 .621 Presbyterian 9 7 .563 17 14 .548 High Point 9 7 .563 16 14 .533 Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 15 14 .517 Hampton 9 7 .563 14 15 .483 Longwood 5 11 .313 15 16 .484 UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 26 .133 SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 25 .194

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 64, Radford 62

Gardner-Webb 66, Longwood 47

Hampton 92, SC-Upstate 71

Charleston Southern 72, Presbyterian 65

High Point 79, UNC-Asheville 74

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Purdue 15 3 .833 22 7 .759 Michigan 14 4 .778 25 4 .862 Michigan St. 14 4 .778 23 6 .793 Maryland 12 6 .667 21 8 .724 Wisconsin 12 6 .667 20 9 .690 Iowa 10 8 .556 21 8 .724 Ohio St. 8 10 .444 18 11 .621 Minnesota 8 10 .444 18 11 .621 Rutgers 7 11 .389 14 14 .500 Illinois 6 11 .353 10 18 .357 Indiana 6 12 .333 15 14 .517 Nebraska 5 13 .278 15 14 .517 Penn St. 5 13 .278 12 17 .414 Northwestern 3 14 .176 12 16 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 63, Michigan St. 62

Wisconsin 61, Penn St. 57

Purdue 86, Ohio St. 51

Rutgers 86, Iowa 72

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Maryland, 3:45 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 13 1 .929 25 5 .833 Cal St.-Fullerton 10 5 .667 14 15 .483 UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 9 .679 Hawaii 7 7 .500 16 12 .571 CS Northridge 7 7 .500 12 17 .414 UC Davis 7 7 .500 11 17 .393 Long Beach St. 7 8 .467 13 18 .419 UC Riverside 3 11 .214 9 21 .300 Cal Poly 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine 68, UC Riverside 47

Long Beach St. 94, Cal Poly 85

UC Davis 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

Sunday’s Games

CS Northridge 84, Hawaii 73

