NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|6
|.793
|Stony Brook
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|7
|.767
|UMBC
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|12
|.613
|Hartford
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|15
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|19
|.367
|Binghamton
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|21
|.300
|Maine
|3
|12
|.200
|5
|25
|.167
|New Hampshire
|2
|13
|.133
|4
|24
|.143
___
Binghamton 83, Maine 60
UMBC 56, New Hampshire 53
Hartford 82, Albany (NY) 80, OT
Vermont 56, Stony Brook 50
Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|14
|2
|.875
|27
|2
|.931
|Cincinnati
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|4
|.862
|UCF
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|6
|.786
|Temple
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|8
|.714
|Memphis
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|South Florida
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|10
|.643
|Wichita St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|13
|.519
|Tulsa
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|12
|.586
|SMU
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|UConn
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|15
|.464
|East Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|17
|.370
|Tulane
|0
|15
|.000
|4
|23
|.148
___
UCF 69, Houston 64
Cincinnati 71, Memphis 69
South Florida at UConn, 12 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, 2 p.m.
Tulane at Temple, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Wichita St., 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|6
|.793
|Davidson
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|8
|.724
|Dayton
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|14
|.517
|Duquesne
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|George Mason
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|13
|.552
|Saint Louis
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|Rhode Island
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|14
|.500
|La Salle
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|19
|.321
|Saint Joseph’s
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|Richmond
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|17
|.414
|George Washington
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|21
|.276
|UMass
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|19
|.345
|Fordham
|2
|14
|.125
|11
|18
|.379
___
Davidson 77, Fordham 52
Duquesne 80, UMass 73
Saint Louis 81, George Mason 71
VCU 69, Richmond 66
St. Bonaventure 64, George Washington 58
Saint Joseph’s 72, La Salle 62
Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
VCU at George Mason, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|2
|.929
|North Carolina
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|5
|.828
|Duke
|13
|3
|.813
|25
|4
|.862
|Florida St.
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|6
|.793
|Virginia Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|6
|.786
|Syracuse
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Louisville
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|NC State
|8
|8
|.500
|20
|9
|.690
|Clemson
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|12
|.586
|Boston College
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|Miami
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|16
|.429
|Georgia Tech
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|17
|.414
|Wake Forest
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|17
|.393
|Notre Dame
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
|Pittsburgh
|2
|14
|.125
|12
|17
|.414
___
Florida St. 78, NC State 73
Syracuse 79, Wake Forest 54
Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 49
Duke 87, Miami 57
North Carolina 81, Clemson 79
Notre Dame at Louisville, 1:30 p.m.
Boston College at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Boston College, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|6
|.806
|Lipscomb
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|6
|.793
|North Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|17
|.452
|NJIT
|8
|8
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|North Alabama
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|21
|.323
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|19
|.387
|Stetson
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|25
|.194
___
North Alabama at North Florida, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|5
|.828
|Kansas St.
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Kansas
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Baylor
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa St.
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|9
|.690
|Texas
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|TCU
|6
|10
|.375
|18
|11
|.621
|Oklahoma
|6
|10
|.375
|18
|11
|.621
|West Virginia
|3
|13
|.188
|11
|18
|.379
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|19
|.345
___
Kansas 72, Oklahoma St. 67
Texas 86, Iowa St. 69
Oklahoma 92, West Virginia 80
Texas Tech 81, TCU 66
Kansas St. 66, Baylor 60
Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Marquette
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Villanova
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|St. John’s
|8
|8
|.500
|20
|9
|.690
|Georgetown
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Xavier
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Seton Hall
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|12
|.571
|Creighton
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|Providence
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|Butler
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|14
|.517
|DePaul
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|13
|.500
___
Villanova 75, Butler 54
Georgetown 77, Seton Hall 71, 2OT
St. John’s at DePaul, 12 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette, 3 p.m.
Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|7
|.750
|N. Colorado
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|9
|.690
|Weber St.
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|12
|.571
|Montana St.
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|14
|.481
|E. Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|17
|.414
|S. Utah
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland St.
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Sacramento St.
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|N. Arizona
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|19
|.321
|Idaho St.
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|17
|.346
|Idaho
|2
|16
|.111
|5
|24
|.172
___
Montana St. 84, N. Arizona 73
E. Washington 68, Portland St. 66
N. Colorado 71, Idaho St. 62
Montana 70, S. Utah 54
Idaho 94, Sacramento St. 90
S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|10
|.667
|Campbell
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|11
|.633
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|Winthrop
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|Presbyterian
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|14
|.548
|High Point
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|14
|.533
|Charleston Southern
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|Hampton
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Longwood
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|16
|.484
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|26
|.133
|SC-Upstate
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|25
|.194
___
Campbell 64, Radford 62
Gardner-Webb 66, Longwood 47
Hampton 92, SC-Upstate 71
Charleston Southern 72, Presbyterian 65
High Point 79, UNC-Asheville 74
Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|7
|.759
|Michigan
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|4
|.862
|Michigan St.
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Maryland
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Wisconsin
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Iowa
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|8
|.724
|Ohio St.
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|11
|.621
|Minnesota
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|11
|.621
|Rutgers
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|14
|.500
|Illinois
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Indiana
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|Nebraska
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|14
|.517
|Penn St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|17
|.414
|Northwestern
|3
|14
|.176
|12
|16
|.429
___
Indiana 63, Michigan St. 62
Wisconsin 61, Penn St. 57
Purdue 86, Ohio St. 51
Rutgers 86, Iowa 72
Michigan at Maryland, 3:45 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|13
|1
|.929
|25
|5
|.833
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|15
|.483
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|9
|.679
|Hawaii
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|CS Northridge
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|UC Davis
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|17
|.393
|Long Beach St.
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|18
|.419
|UC Riverside
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|21
|.300
|Cal Poly
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
UC Irvine 68, UC Riverside 47
Long Beach St. 94, Cal Poly 85
UC Davis 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
CS Northridge 84, Hawaii 73
