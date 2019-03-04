NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 13 2 .867 23 6 .793 Stony Brook 11 4 .733 23 7 .767 UMBC 11 5 .688 19 12 .613 Hartford 10 5 .667 17 13 .567 Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 15 15 .500 Albany (NY) 6 9 .400 11 19 .367 Binghamton 5 10 .333 9 21 .300 Maine 3 12 .200 5 25 .167 New Hampshire 2 13 .133 4 24 .143

___

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 14 2 .875 27 2 .931 Cincinnati 14 2 .875 25 4 .862 UCF 12 4 .750 22 6 .786 Temple 11 5 .688 21 8 .724 Memphis 10 7 .588 18 12 .600 Wichita St. 8 8 .500 15 13 .536 Tulsa 8 9 .471 18 12 .600 South Florida 7 9 .438 18 11 .621 UConn 5 11 .313 14 15 .483 SMU 5 11 .313 13 15 .464 East Carolina 3 13 .188 10 18 .357 Tulane 0 16 .000 4 24 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

UConn 60, South Florida 58

Wichita St. 67, SMU 55

Temple 80, Tulane 69

Tulsa 91, East Carolina 78

Tuesday, Mar. 5

East Carolina at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 6

South Florida at Tulane, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 14 2 .875 23 6 .793 Davidson 12 4 .750 21 8 .724 Dayton 11 5 .688 19 10 .655 St. Bonaventure 11 5 .688 15 14 .517 Duquesne 10 6 .625 19 10 .655 George Mason 10 6 .625 16 13 .552 Saint Louis 9 7 .563 18 11 .621 Rhode Island 7 9 .438 14 14 .500 La Salle 7 9 .438 9 19 .321 Saint Joseph’s 6 10 .375 13 16 .448 Richmond 6 10 .375 12 17 .414 George Washington 4 12 .250 8 21 .276 UMass 3 13 .188 10 19 .345 Fordham 2 14 .125 11 18 .379

___

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

VCU at George Mason, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 6

St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Richmond at UMass, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 14 2 .875 26 2 .929 North Carolina 14 2 .875 24 5 .828 Duke 13 3 .813 25 4 .862 Florida St. 11 5 .688 23 6 .793 Virginia Tech 11 5 .688 22 6 .786 Syracuse 10 6 .625 19 10 .655 Louisville 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 NC State 8 8 .500 20 9 .690 Clemson 7 9 .438 17 12 .586 Boston College 5 11 .313 14 14 .500 Georgia Tech 5 12 .294 13 17 .433 Miami 4 12 .250 12 16 .429 Wake Forest 4 12 .250 11 17 .393 Notre Dame 3 13 .188 13 16 .448 Pittsburgh 2 14 .125 12 17 .414

___

Sunday’s Games

Louisville 75, Notre Dame 61

Georgia Tech 81, Boston College 78, OT

Monday, Mar. 4

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 6

Georgia Tech at NC State, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 14 2 .875 25 6 .806 Lipscomb 14 2 .875 23 6 .793 North Florida 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 17 .452 NJIT 8 8 .500 20 11 .645 North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 21 .323 Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 19 .387 Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226 Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 25 .194

___

Monday, Mar. 4

North Alabama at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 12 4 .750 24 5 .828 Kansas St. 12 4 .750 22 7 .759 Kansas 11 5 .688 22 7 .759 Baylor 10 6 .625 19 10 .655 Iowa St. 9 7 .563 20 9 .690 Texas 8 8 .500 16 13 .552 TCU 6 10 .375 18 11 .621 Oklahoma 6 10 .375 18 11 .621 West Virginia 3 13 .188 11 18 .379 Oklahoma St. 3 13 .188 10 19 .345

___

Monday, Mar. 4

Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 6

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 13 4 .765 22 8 .733 Marquette 12 4 .750 23 6 .793 Georgetown 8 8 .500 18 11 .621 Xavier 8 8 .500 16 13 .552 St. John’s 8 9 .471 20 10 .667 Seton Hall 7 9 .438 16 12 .571 Creighton 7 9 .438 16 13 .552 Providence 6 10 .375 16 13 .552 DePaul 6 10 .375 14 13 .519 Butler 6 10 .375 15 14 .517

___

Sunday’s Games

DePaul 92, St. John’s 83

Creighton 66, Marquette 60

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 6

Marquette at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 14 3 .824 21 7 .750 N. Colorado 14 4 .778 20 9 .690 Weber St. 10 7 .588 16 12 .571 Montana St. 10 7 .588 13 14 .481 E. Washington 10 8 .556 12 17 .414 S. Utah 9 9 .500 14 13 .519 Portland St. 9 9 .500 14 15 .483 Sacramento St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462 N. Arizona 7 11 .389 9 19 .321 Idaho St. 5 12 .294 9 17 .346 Idaho 2 16 .111 5 24 .172

___

Monday, Mar. 4

S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 12 4 .750 20 10 .667 Campbell 12 4 .750 19 11 .633 Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 20 11 .645 Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 11 .621 Presbyterian 9 7 .563 17 14 .548 High Point 9 7 .563 16 14 .533 Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 15 14 .517 Hampton 9 7 .563 14 15 .483 Longwood 5 11 .313 15 16 .484 UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 26 .133 SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 25 .194

___

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Purdue 15 3 .833 22 7 .759 Michigan 15 4 .789 26 4 .867 Michigan St. 14 4 .778 23 6 .793 Wisconsin 12 6 .667 20 9 .690 Maryland 12 7 .632 21 9 .700 Iowa 10 8 .556 21 8 .724 Ohio St. 8 10 .444 18 11 .621 Minnesota 8 10 .444 18 11 .621 Rutgers 7 11 .389 14 14 .500 Illinois 7 11 .389 11 18 .379 Indiana 6 12 .333 15 14 .517 Nebraska 5 13 .278 15 14 .517 Penn St. 5 13 .278 12 17 .414 Northwestern 3 15 .167 12 17 .414

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 69, Maryland 62

Illinois 81, Northwestern 76

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 6

Penn St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 13 1 .929 25 5 .833 Cal St.-Fullerton 10 5 .667 14 15 .483 UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 9 .679 Hawaii 7 7 .500 16 12 .571 CS Northridge 7 7 .500 13 17 .433 UC Davis 7 7 .500 11 17 .393 Long Beach St. 7 8 .467 13 18 .419 UC Riverside 3 11 .214 9 21 .300 Cal Poly 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Sunday’s Games

CS Northridge 84, Hawaii 73

Wednesday, Mar. 6

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.