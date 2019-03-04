Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

March 4, 2019 10:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 13 2 .867 23 6 .793
Stony Brook 11 4 .733 23 7 .767
UMBC 11 5 .688 19 12 .613
Hartford 10 5 .667 17 13 .567
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 15 15 .500
Albany (NY) 6 9 .400 11 19 .367
Binghamton 5 10 .333 9 21 .300
Maine 3 12 .200 5 25 .167
New Hampshire 2 13 .133 4 24 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 14 2 .875 27 2 .931
Cincinnati 14 2 .875 25 4 .862
UCF 12 4 .750 22 6 .786
Temple 11 5 .688 21 8 .724
Memphis 10 7 .588 18 12 .600
Wichita St. 8 8 .500 15 13 .536
Tulsa 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
South Florida 7 9 .438 18 11 .621
UConn 5 11 .313 14 15 .483
SMU 5 11 .313 13 15 .464
East Carolina 3 13 .188 10 18 .357
Tulane 0 16 .000 4 24 .143

___

Sunday, Mar. 3

UConn 60, South Florida 58

Wichita St. 67, SMU 55

Temple 80, Tulane 69

Tulsa 91, East Carolina 78

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida at Tulane, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 14 2 .875 23 6 .793
Davidson 12 4 .750 21 8 .724
Dayton 11 5 .688 19 10 .655
St. Bonaventure 11 5 .688 15 14 .517
Duquesne 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
George Mason 10 6 .625 16 13 .552
Saint Louis 9 7 .563 18 11 .621
Rhode Island 7 9 .438 14 14 .500
La Salle 7 9 .438 9 19 .321
Saint Joseph’s 6 10 .375 13 16 .448
Richmond 6 10 .375 12 17 .414
George Washington 4 12 .250 8 21 .276
UMass 3 13 .188 10 19 .345
Fordham 2 14 .125 11 18 .379

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

VCU at George Mason, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Richmond at UMass, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 14 2 .875 26 2 .929
North Carolina 14 2 .875 24 5 .828
Duke 13 3 .813 25 4 .862
Florida St. 11 5 .688 23 6 .793
Virginia Tech 11 5 .688 22 6 .786
Syracuse 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Louisville 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
NC State 8 8 .500 20 9 .690
Clemson 7 9 .438 17 12 .586
Boston College 5 11 .313 14 14 .500
Georgia Tech 5 12 .294 13 17 .433
Miami 4 12 .250 12 16 .429
Wake Forest 4 12 .250 11 17 .393
Notre Dame 3 13 .188 13 16 .448
Pittsburgh 2 14 .125 12 17 .414

___

Sunday, Mar. 3

Louisville 75, Notre Dame 61

Georgia Tech 81, Boston College 78, OT

Monday’s Games

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at NC State, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 14 2 .875 25 6 .806
Lipscomb 14 2 .875 23 6 .793
North Florida 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 17 .452
NJIT 8 8 .500 20 11 .645
North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 21 .323
Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 19 .387
Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226
Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 25 .194

___

Monday’s Games

North Alabama at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 12 4 .750 24 5 .828
Kansas St. 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Kansas 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Baylor 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Iowa St. 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
Texas 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
TCU 6 10 .375 18 11 .621
Oklahoma 6 10 .375 18 11 .621
West Virginia 3 13 .188 11 18 .379
Oklahoma St. 3 13 .188 10 19 .345

___

Monday’s Games

Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
Marquette 12 4 .750 23 6 .793
Georgetown 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
Xavier 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
St. John’s 8 9 .471 20 10 .667
Seton Hall 7 9 .438 16 12 .571
Creighton 7 9 .438 16 13 .552
Providence 6 10 .375 16 13 .552
DePaul 6 10 .375 14 13 .519
Butler 6 10 .375 15 14 .517

___

Sunday, Mar. 3

DePaul 92, St. John’s 83

Creighton 66, Marquette 60

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 14 3 .824 21 7 .750
N. Colorado 14 4 .778 20 9 .690
Weber St. 10 7 .588 16 12 .571
Montana St. 10 7 .588 13 14 .481
E. Washington 10 8 .556 12 17 .414
S. Utah 9 9 .500 14 13 .519
Portland St. 9 9 .500 14 15 .483
Sacramento St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462
N. Arizona 7 11 .389 9 19 .321
Idaho St. 5 12 .294 9 17 .346
Idaho 2 16 .111 5 24 .172

___

Monday’s Games

S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 12 4 .750 20 10 .667
Campbell 12 4 .750 19 11 .633
Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 20 11 .645
Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 11 .621
Presbyterian 9 7 .563 17 14 .548
High Point 9 7 .563 16 14 .533
Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 15 14 .517
Hampton 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
Longwood 5 11 .313 15 16 .484
UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 26 .133
SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 25 .194

___

Tuesday’s Games

Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 15 3 .833 22 7 .759
Michigan 15 4 .789 26 4 .867
Michigan St. 14 4 .778 23 6 .793
Wisconsin 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Maryland 12 7 .632 21 9 .700
Iowa 10 8 .556 21 8 .724
Ohio St. 8 10 .444 18 11 .621
Minnesota 8 10 .444 18 11 .621
Rutgers 7 11 .389 14 14 .500
Illinois 7 11 .389 11 18 .379
Indiana 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
Nebraska 5 13 .278 15 14 .517
Penn St. 5 13 .278 12 17 .414
Northwestern 3 15 .167 12 17 .414

___

Sunday, Mar. 3

Michigan 69, Maryland 62

Illinois 81, Northwestern 76

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 13 1 .929 25 5 .833
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 5 .667 14 15 .483
UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 9 .679
Hawaii 7 7 .500 16 12 .571
CS Northridge 7 7 .500 13 17 .433
UC Davis 7 7 .500 11 17 .393
Long Beach St. 7 8 .467 13 18 .419
UC Riverside 3 11 .214 9 21 .300
Cal Poly 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Sunday, Mar. 3

CS Northridge 84, Hawaii 73

Wednesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 AUSA Army Air & Missile Defense Hot...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.