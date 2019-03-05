NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|6
|.793
|Stony Brook
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|7
|.767
|UMBC
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|12
|.613
|Hartford
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|15
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|19
|.367
|Binghamton
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|21
|.300
|Maine
|3
|12
|.200
|5
|25
|.167
|New Hampshire
|2
|13
|.133
|4
|24
|.143
___
Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|14
|2
|.875
|27
|2
|.931
|Cincinnati
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|4
|.862
|UCF
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|6
|.786
|Temple
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|8
|.724
|Memphis
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Wichita St.
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Tulsa
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|South Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|18
|11
|.621
|UConn
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|15
|.483
|SMU
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|15
|.464
|East Carolina
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|18
|.357
|Tulane
|0
|16
|.000
|4
|24
|.143
___
East Carolina at Wichita St., 9 p.m.
South Florida at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCF, 7 p.m.
Temple at UConn, 7 p.m.
SMU at Houston, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|6
|.793
|Davidson
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|8
|.724
|Dayton
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|14
|.517
|Duquesne
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|George Mason
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|13
|.552
|Saint Louis
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|Rhode Island
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|14
|.500
|La Salle
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|19
|.321
|Saint Joseph’s
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|Richmond
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|17
|.414
|George Washington
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|21
|.276
|UMass
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|19
|.345
|Fordham
|2
|14
|.125
|11
|18
|.379
___
Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
VCU at George Mason, 7:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Dayton, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Richmond at UMass, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|15
|2
|.882
|27
|2
|.931
|North Carolina
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|5
|.828
|Duke
|13
|3
|.813
|25
|4
|.862
|Florida St.
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|6
|.793
|Virginia Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|6
|.786
|Louisville
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Syracuse
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|NC State
|8
|8
|.500
|20
|9
|.690
|Clemson
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|12
|.586
|Boston College
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|17
|.433
|Miami
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|16
|.429
|Wake Forest
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|17
|.393
|Notre Dame
|3
|13
|.188
|13
|16
|.448
|Pittsburgh
|2
|14
|.125
|12
|17
|.414
___
Virginia 79, Syracuse 53
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at NC State, 9 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|6
|.813
|Lipscomb
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|6
|.800
|North Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|16
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|18
|.438
|NJIT
|8
|8
|.500
|21
|11
|.656
|North Alabama
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|20
|.375
|Stetson
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|26
|.188
___
North Florida 76, North Alabama 66
NJIT 83, Florida Gulf Coast 78
Liberty 72, Jacksonville 58
Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 71
North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Kansas St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Kansas
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Baylor
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa St.
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|9
|.690
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|Oklahoma
|6
|10
|.375
|18
|11
|.621
|TCU
|6
|11
|.353
|18
|12
|.600
|West Virginia
|3
|13
|.188
|11
|18
|.379
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|19
|.345
___
Texas Tech 70, Texas 51
Kansas St. 64, TCU 52
Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Marquette
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Georgetown
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Xavier
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|St. John’s
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Seton Hall
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|12
|.571
|Creighton
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|13
|.552
|Providence
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|DePaul
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|13
|.519
|Butler
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|14
|.517
___
Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Creighton, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|7
|.759
|N. Colorado
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|9
|.690
|Montana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|14
|14
|.500
|Weber St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|E. Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|17
|.414
|Portland St.
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|S. Utah
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|14
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|N. Arizona
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|20
|.310
|Idaho St.
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|17
|.370
|Idaho
|2
|16
|.111
|5
|24
|.172
___
Montana St. 90, S. Utah 83
Montana 66, N. Arizona 64
Idaho St. 78, Weber St. 74
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|10
|.667
|Campbell
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|11
|.633
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|Winthrop
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|Presbyterian
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|14
|.548
|High Point
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|14
|.533
|Charleston Southern
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|Hampton
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Longwood
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|16
|.484
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|26
|.133
|SC-Upstate
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|25
|.194
___
Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
High Point at Gardner-Webb, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|7
|.759
|Michigan
|15
|4
|.789
|26
|4
|.867
|Michigan St.
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Wisconsin
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Maryland
|12
|7
|.632
|21
|9
|.700
|Iowa
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|8
|.724
|Ohio St.
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|11
|.621
|Minnesota
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|11
|.621
|Rutgers
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|14
|.500
|Illinois
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|Indiana
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|Nebraska
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|14
|.517
|Penn St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|17
|.414
|Northwestern
|3
|15
|.167
|12
|17
|.414
___
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|13
|1
|.929
|25
|5
|.833
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|15
|.483
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|9
|.679
|Hawaii
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|CS Northridge
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|UC Davis
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|17
|.393
|Long Beach St.
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|18
|.419
|UC Riverside
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|21
|.300
|Cal Poly
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
