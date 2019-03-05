NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 13 2 .867 23 6 .793 Stony Brook 11 4 .733 23 7 .767 UMBC 11 5 .688 19 12 .613 Hartford 10 5 .667 17 13 .567 Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 15 15 .500 Albany (NY) 6 9 .400 11 19 .367 Binghamton 5 10 .333 9 21 .300 Maine 3 12 .200 5 25 .167 New Hampshire 2 13 .133 4 24 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 14 2 .875 27 2 .931 Cincinnati 14 2 .875 25 4 .862 UCF 12 4 .750 22 6 .786 Temple 11 5 .688 21 8 .724 Memphis 10 7 .588 18 12 .600 Wichita St. 8 8 .500 15 13 .536 Tulsa 8 9 .471 18 12 .600 South Florida 7 9 .438 18 11 .621 UConn 5 11 .313 14 15 .483 SMU 5 11 .313 13 15 .464 East Carolina 3 13 .188 10 18 .357 Tulane 0 16 .000 4 24 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at UCF, 7 p.m.

Temple at UConn, 7 p.m.

SMU at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 14 2 .875 23 6 .793 Davidson 12 4 .750 21 8 .724 Dayton 11 5 .688 19 10 .655 St. Bonaventure 11 5 .688 15 14 .517 Duquesne 10 6 .625 19 10 .655 George Mason 10 6 .625 16 13 .552 Saint Louis 9 7 .563 18 11 .621 Rhode Island 7 9 .438 14 14 .500 La Salle 7 9 .438 9 19 .321 Saint Joseph’s 6 10 .375 13 16 .448 Richmond 6 10 .375 12 17 .414 George Washington 4 12 .250 8 21 .276 UMass 3 13 .188 10 19 .345 Fordham 2 14 .125 11 18 .379

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

VCU at George Mason, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Richmond at UMass, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 15 2 .882 27 2 .931 North Carolina 14 2 .875 24 5 .828 Duke 13 3 .813 25 4 .862 Florida St. 11 5 .688 23 6 .793 Virginia Tech 11 5 .688 22 6 .786 Louisville 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 Syracuse 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 NC State 8 8 .500 20 9 .690 Clemson 7 9 .438 17 12 .586 Boston College 5 11 .313 14 14 .500 Georgia Tech 5 12 .294 13 17 .433 Miami 4 12 .250 12 16 .429 Wake Forest 4 12 .250 11 17 .393 Notre Dame 3 13 .188 13 16 .448 Pittsburgh 2 14 .125 12 17 .414

___

Monday’s Games

Virginia 79, Syracuse 53

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at NC State, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 14 2 .875 26 6 .813 Lipscomb 14 2 .875 24 6 .800 North Florida 9 7 .563 16 16 .500 Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 18 .438 NJIT 8 8 .500 21 11 .656 North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 22 .313 Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 20 .375 Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226 Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 26 .188

___

Monday’s Games

North Florida 76, North Alabama 66

NJIT 83, Florida Gulf Coast 78

Liberty 72, Jacksonville 58

Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 71

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 13 4 .765 25 5 .833 Kansas St. 13 4 .765 23 7 .767 Kansas 11 5 .688 22 7 .759 Baylor 10 6 .625 19 10 .655 Iowa St. 9 7 .563 20 9 .690 Texas 8 9 .471 16 14 .533 Oklahoma 6 10 .375 18 11 .621 TCU 6 11 .353 18 12 .600 West Virginia 3 13 .188 11 18 .379 Oklahoma St. 3 13 .188 10 19 .345

___

Monday’s Games

Texas Tech 70, Texas 51

Kansas St. 64, TCU 52

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 13 4 .765 22 8 .733 Marquette 12 4 .750 23 6 .793 Georgetown 8 8 .500 18 11 .621 Xavier 8 8 .500 16 13 .552 St. John’s 8 9 .471 20 10 .667 Seton Hall 7 9 .438 16 12 .571 Creighton 7 9 .438 16 13 .552 Providence 6 10 .375 16 13 .552 DePaul 6 10 .375 14 13 .519 Butler 6 10 .375 15 14 .517

___

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 15 3 .833 22 7 .759 N. Colorado 14 4 .778 20 9 .690 Montana St. 11 7 .611 14 14 .500 Weber St. 10 8 .556 16 13 .552 E. Washington 10 8 .556 12 17 .414 Portland St. 9 9 .500 14 15 .483 S. Utah 9 10 .474 14 14 .500 Sacramento St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462 N. Arizona 7 12 .368 9 20 .310 Idaho St. 6 12 .333 10 17 .370 Idaho 2 16 .111 5 24 .172

___

Monday’s Games

Montana St. 90, S. Utah 83

Montana 66, N. Arizona 64

Idaho St. 78, Weber St. 74

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 12 4 .750 20 10 .667 Campbell 12 4 .750 19 11 .633 Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 20 11 .645 Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 11 .621 Presbyterian 9 7 .563 17 14 .548 High Point 9 7 .563 16 14 .533 Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 15 14 .517 Hampton 9 7 .563 14 15 .483 Longwood 5 11 .313 15 16 .484 UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 26 .133 SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 25 .194

___

Tuesday’s Games

Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Gardner-Webb, 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Purdue 15 3 .833 22 7 .759 Michigan 15 4 .789 26 4 .867 Michigan St. 14 4 .778 23 6 .793 Wisconsin 12 6 .667 20 9 .690 Maryland 12 7 .632 21 9 .700 Iowa 10 8 .556 21 8 .724 Ohio St. 8 10 .444 18 11 .621 Minnesota 8 10 .444 18 11 .621 Rutgers 7 11 .389 14 14 .500 Illinois 7 11 .389 11 18 .379 Indiana 6 12 .333 15 14 .517 Nebraska 5 13 .278 15 14 .517 Penn St. 5 13 .278 12 17 .414 Northwestern 3 15 .167 12 17 .414

___

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 13 1 .929 25 5 .833 Cal St.-Fullerton 10 5 .667 14 15 .483 UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 9 .679 Hawaii 7 7 .500 16 12 .571 CS Northridge 7 7 .500 13 17 .433 UC Davis 7 7 .500 11 17 .393 Long Beach St. 7 8 .467 13 18 .419 UC Riverside 3 11 .214 9 21 .300 Cal Poly 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

