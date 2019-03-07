Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

March 7, 2019 3:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 14 2 .875 24 6 .800
Stony Brook 12 4 .750 24 7 .774
UMBC 11 5 .688 19 12 .613
Hartford 10 6 .625 17 14 .548
Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 15 16 .484
Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 12 19 .387
Binghamton 5 11 .313 9 22 .290
New Hampshire 3 13 .188 5 24 .172
Maine 3 13 .188 5 26 .161

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 14 2 .875 27 2 .931
Cincinnati 14 2 .875 25 4 .862
UCF 12 4 .750 22 6 .786
Temple 11 5 .688 21 8 .724
Memphis 10 7 .588 18 12 .600
Wichita St. 9 8 .529 16 13 .552
South Florida 8 9 .471 19 11 .633
Tulsa 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
UConn 5 11 .313 14 15 .483
SMU 5 11 .313 13 15 .464
East Carolina 3 14 .176 10 19 .345
Tulane 0 17 .000 4 25 .138

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida 75, Tulane 70

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at UCF, 7 p.m.

Temple at UConn, 7 p.m.

SMU at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Temple, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at Tulane, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 15 2 .882 24 6 .800
Davidson 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
Dayton 12 5 .706 20 10 .667
St. Bonaventure 11 6 .647 15 15 .500
Saint Louis 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
Duquesne 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
George Mason 10 7 .588 16 14 .533
Rhode Island 8 9 .471 15 14 .517
La Salle 7 10 .412 9 20 .310
Saint Joseph’s 6 11 .353 13 17 .433
Richmond 6 11 .353 12 18 .400
UMass 4 13 .235 11 19 .367
George Washington 4 13 .235 8 22 .267
Fordham 3 14 .176 12 18 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Davidson 64, St. Bonaventure 46

Dayton 70, La Salle 39

Fordham 67, George Washington 56

UMass 87, Richmond 79

Saint Louis 85, Duquesne 75

Friday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

UMass at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Fordham at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 15 2 .882 27 2 .931
North Carolina 15 2 .882 25 5 .833
Duke 14 3 .824 26 4 .867
Florida St. 12 5 .706 24 6 .800
Virginia Tech 11 6 .647 22 7 .759
Louisville 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
Syracuse 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
NC State 8 9 .471 20 10 .667
Clemson 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
Georgia Tech 6 12 .333 14 17 .452
Boston College 5 12 .294 14 15 .483
Miami 5 12 .294 13 16 .448
Wake Forest 4 13 .235 11 18 .379
Notre Dame 3 14 .176 13 17 .433
Pittsburgh 2 15 .118 12 18 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech 63, NC State 61

Clemson 64, Notre Dame 62

Friday’s Games

Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Clemson, 12 p.m.

NC State at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 14 2 .875 26 6 .813
Lipscomb 14 2 .875 24 6 .800
North Florida 9 7 .563 16 16 .500
Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 18 .438
NJIT 8 8 .500 21 11 .656
North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 22 .313
Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 20 .375
Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226
Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 26 .188

___

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 13 4 .765 25 5 .833
Kansas St. 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
Kansas 11 6 .647 22 8 .733
Baylor 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
Iowa St. 9 8 .529 20 10 .667
Texas 8 9 .471 16 14 .533
Oklahoma 7 10 .412 19 11 .633
TCU 6 11 .353 18 12 .600
West Virginia 4 13 .235 12 18 .400
Oklahoma St. 4 13 .235 11 19 .367

___

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia 90, Iowa St. 75

Oklahoma St. 67, Baylor 64

Saturday’s Games

TCU at Texas, 12 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
Marquette 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
St. John’s 8 9 .471 20 10 .667
Georgetown 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
Seton Hall 8 9 .471 17 12 .586
Creighton 8 9 .471 17 13 .567
Xavier 8 9 .471 16 14 .533
DePaul 7 10 .412 15 13 .536
Butler 7 10 .412 16 14 .533
Providence 6 11 .353 16 14 .533

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall 73, Marquette 64

Creighton 76, Providence 70, OT

DePaul 101, Georgetown 69

Saturday’s Games

Butler at Providence, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Xavier, 5 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 15 3 .833 22 7 .759
N. Colorado 14 4 .778 20 9 .690
Montana St. 11 7 .611 14 14 .500
Weber St. 10 8 .556 16 13 .552
E. Washington 10 8 .556 12 17 .414
Portland St. 9 9 .500 14 15 .483
S. Utah 9 10 .474 14 14 .500
Sacramento St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462
N. Arizona 7 12 .368 9 20 .310
Idaho St. 6 12 .333 10 17 .370
Idaho 2 16 .111 5 24 .172

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 12 4 .750 20 10 .667
Campbell 12 4 .750 19 11 .633
Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 20 11 .645
Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 11 .621
Presbyterian 9 7 .563 18 14 .563
Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 16 14 .533
High Point 9 7 .563 16 14 .533
Hampton 9 7 .563 15 15 .500
Longwood 5 11 .313 15 17 .469
UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 27 .129
SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 26 .188

___

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at Radford, 12 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 2:30 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell, 6 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb, 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 15 4 .789 26 4 .867
Michigan St. 15 4 .789 24 6 .800
Purdue 15 4 .789 22 8 .733
Wisconsin 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Maryland 12 7 .632 21 9 .700
Iowa 10 8 .556 21 8 .724
Minnesota 9 10 .474 19 11 .633
Ohio St. 8 11 .421 18 12 .600
Illinois 7 11 .389 11 18 .379
Rutgers 7 12 .368 14 15 .483
Indiana 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
Penn St. 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
Nebraska 5 14 .263 15 15 .500
Northwestern 4 15 .211 13 17 .433

___

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. 66, Rutgers 65

Northwestern 68, Ohio St. 50

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 13 1 .929 25 5 .833
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 5 .667 14 15 .483
UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 9 .679
Long Beach St. 8 8 .500 14 18 .438
Hawaii 7 7 .500 16 12 .571
CS Northridge 7 7 .500 13 17 .433
UC Davis 7 7 .500 11 17 .393
UC Riverside 3 12 .200 9 22 .290
Cal Poly 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. 70, UC Riverside 57

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 9:30 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.