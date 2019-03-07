NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|6
|.800
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|7
|.774
|UMBC
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|12
|.613
|Hartford
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|14
|.548
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|16
|.484
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|19
|.387
|Binghamton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|22
|.290
|New Hampshire
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|24
|.172
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|26
|.161
___
Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|14
|2
|.875
|27
|2
|.931
|Cincinnati
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|4
|.862
|UCF
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|6
|.786
|Temple
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|8
|.724
|Memphis
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Wichita St.
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|South Florida
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|11
|.633
|Tulsa
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|UConn
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|15
|.483
|SMU
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|15
|.464
|East Carolina
|3
|14
|.176
|10
|19
|.345
|Tulane
|0
|17
|.000
|4
|25
|.138
___
South Florida 75, Tulane 70
Cincinnati at UCF, 7 p.m.
Temple at UConn, 7 p.m.
SMU at Houston, 9 p.m.
UCF at Temple, 4 p.m.
Wichita St. at Tulane, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|6
|.800
|Davidson
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Dayton
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|15
|.500
|Saint Louis
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Duquesne
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|George Mason
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|14
|.533
|Rhode Island
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|14
|.517
|La Salle
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|20
|.310
|Saint Joseph’s
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|Richmond
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|18
|.400
|UMass
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
|George Washington
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|22
|.267
|Fordham
|3
|14
|.176
|12
|18
|.400
___
Davidson 64, St. Bonaventure 46
Dayton 70, La Salle 39
Fordham 67, George Washington 56
UMass 87, Richmond 79
Saint Louis 85, Duquesne 75
Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 9 p.m.
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.
George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.
UMass at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Fordham at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Davidson at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|15
|2
|.882
|27
|2
|.931
|North Carolina
|15
|2
|.882
|25
|5
|.833
|Duke
|14
|3
|.824
|26
|4
|.867
|Florida St.
|12
|5
|.706
|24
|6
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|7
|.759
|Louisville
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Syracuse
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|NC State
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Clemson
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Boston College
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
|Miami
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|16
|.448
|Wake Forest
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|18
|.379
|Notre Dame
|3
|14
|.176
|13
|17
|.433
|Pittsburgh
|2
|15
|.118
|12
|18
|.400
___
Georgia Tech 63, NC State 61
Clemson 64, Notre Dame 62
Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Clemson, 12 p.m.
NC State at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|6
|.813
|Lipscomb
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|6
|.800
|North Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|16
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|18
|.438
|NJIT
|8
|8
|.500
|21
|11
|.656
|North Alabama
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|20
|.375
|Stetson
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|26
|.188
___
North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Kansas St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Kansas
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|8
|.733
|Baylor
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Iowa St.
|9
|8
|.529
|20
|10
|.667
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|Oklahoma
|7
|10
|.412
|19
|11
|.633
|TCU
|6
|11
|.353
|18
|12
|.600
|West Virginia
|4
|13
|.235
|12
|18
|.400
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
___
West Virginia 90, Iowa St. 75
Oklahoma St. 67, Baylor 64
TCU at Texas, 12 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Marquette
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|St. John’s
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Georgetown
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Seton Hall
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|12
|.586
|Creighton
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|Xavier
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|DePaul
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Butler
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Providence
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
___
Seton Hall 73, Marquette 64
Creighton 76, Providence 70, OT
DePaul 101, Georgetown 69
Butler at Providence, 12 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Georgetown at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Xavier, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|7
|.759
|N. Colorado
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|9
|.690
|Montana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|14
|14
|.500
|Weber St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|E. Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|17
|.414
|Portland St.
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|S. Utah
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|14
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|N. Arizona
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|20
|.310
|Idaho St.
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|17
|.370
|Idaho
|2
|16
|.111
|5
|24
|.172
___
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|10
|.667
|Campbell
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|11
|.633
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|Winthrop
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|Presbyterian
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|14
|.563
|Charleston Southern
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|14
|.533
|High Point
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|14
|.533
|Hampton
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|15
|.500
|Longwood
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|17
|.469
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|27
|.129
|SC-Upstate
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|26
|.188
___
Presbyterian at Radford, 12 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 2:30 p.m.
Hampton at Campbell, 6 p.m.
High Point at Gardner-Webb, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|15
|4
|.789
|26
|4
|.867
|Michigan St.
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|6
|.800
|Purdue
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|8
|.733
|Wisconsin
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Maryland
|12
|7
|.632
|21
|9
|.700
|Iowa
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|8
|.724
|Minnesota
|9
|10
|.474
|19
|11
|.633
|Ohio St.
|8
|11
|.421
|18
|12
|.600
|Illinois
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|Rutgers
|7
|12
|.368
|14
|15
|.483
|Indiana
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|Penn St.
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|Nebraska
|5
|14
|.263
|15
|15
|.500
|Northwestern
|4
|15
|.211
|13
|17
|.433
___
Penn St. 66, Rutgers 65
Northwestern 68, Ohio St. 50
Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|13
|1
|.929
|25
|5
|.833
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|15
|.483
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|9
|.679
|Long Beach St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|Hawaii
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|CS Northridge
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|UC Davis
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|17
|.393
|UC Riverside
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|22
|.290
|Cal Poly
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
Long Beach St. 70, UC Riverside 57
Hawaii at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 9:30 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
