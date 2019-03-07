NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 14 2 .875 24 6 .800 Stony Brook 12 4 .750 24 7 .774 UMBC 11 5 .688 19 12 .613 Hartford 10 6 .625 17 14 .548 Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 15 16 .484 Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 12 19 .387 Binghamton 5 11 .313 9 22 .290 New Hampshire 3 13 .188 5 24 .172 Maine 3 13 .188 5 26 .161

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 14 2 .875 27 2 .931 Cincinnati 14 2 .875 25 4 .862 UCF 12 4 .750 22 6 .786 Temple 11 5 .688 21 8 .724 Memphis 10 7 .588 18 12 .600 Wichita St. 9 8 .529 16 13 .552 South Florida 8 9 .471 19 11 .633 Tulsa 8 9 .471 18 12 .600 UConn 5 11 .313 14 15 .483 SMU 5 11 .313 13 15 .464 East Carolina 3 14 .176 10 19 .345 Tulane 0 17 .000 4 25 .138

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida 75, Tulane 70

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at UCF, 7 p.m.

Temple at UConn, 7 p.m.

SMU at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Temple, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at Tulane, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 15 2 .882 24 6 .800 Davidson 13 4 .765 22 8 .733 Dayton 12 5 .706 20 10 .667 St. Bonaventure 11 6 .647 15 15 .500 Saint Louis 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 Duquesne 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 George Mason 10 7 .588 16 14 .533 Rhode Island 8 9 .471 15 14 .517 La Salle 7 10 .412 9 20 .310 Saint Joseph’s 6 11 .353 13 17 .433 Richmond 6 11 .353 12 18 .400 UMass 4 13 .235 11 19 .367 George Washington 4 13 .235 8 22 .267 Fordham 3 14 .176 12 18 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Davidson 64, St. Bonaventure 46

Dayton 70, La Salle 39

Fordham 67, George Washington 56

UMass 87, Richmond 79

Saint Louis 85, Duquesne 75

Friday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

UMass at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Fordham at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 15 2 .882 27 2 .931 North Carolina 15 2 .882 25 5 .833 Duke 14 3 .824 26 4 .867 Florida St. 12 5 .706 24 6 .800 Virginia Tech 11 6 .647 22 7 .759 Louisville 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 Syracuse 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 NC State 8 9 .471 20 10 .667 Clemson 8 9 .471 18 12 .600 Georgia Tech 6 12 .333 14 17 .452 Boston College 5 12 .294 14 15 .483 Miami 5 12 .294 13 16 .448 Wake Forest 4 13 .235 11 18 .379 Notre Dame 3 14 .176 13 17 .433 Pittsburgh 2 15 .118 12 18 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech 63, NC State 61

Clemson 64, Notre Dame 62

Friday’s Games

Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Clemson, 12 p.m.

NC State at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 14 2 .875 26 6 .813 Lipscomb 14 2 .875 24 6 .800 North Florida 9 7 .563 16 16 .500 Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 18 .438 NJIT 8 8 .500 21 11 .656 North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 22 .313 Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 20 .375 Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226 Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 26 .188

___

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 13 4 .765 25 5 .833 Kansas St. 13 4 .765 23 7 .767 Kansas 11 6 .647 22 8 .733 Baylor 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 Iowa St. 9 8 .529 20 10 .667 Texas 8 9 .471 16 14 .533 Oklahoma 7 10 .412 19 11 .633 TCU 6 11 .353 18 12 .600 West Virginia 4 13 .235 12 18 .400 Oklahoma St. 4 13 .235 11 19 .367

___

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia 90, Iowa St. 75

Oklahoma St. 67, Baylor 64

Saturday’s Games

TCU at Texas, 12 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 13 4 .765 22 8 .733 Marquette 12 5 .706 23 7 .767 St. John’s 8 9 .471 20 10 .667 Georgetown 8 9 .471 18 12 .600 Seton Hall 8 9 .471 17 12 .586 Creighton 8 9 .471 17 13 .567 Xavier 8 9 .471 16 14 .533 DePaul 7 10 .412 15 13 .536 Butler 7 10 .412 16 14 .533 Providence 6 11 .353 16 14 .533

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall 73, Marquette 64

Creighton 76, Providence 70, OT

DePaul 101, Georgetown 69

Saturday’s Games

Butler at Providence, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Xavier, 5 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 15 3 .833 22 7 .759 N. Colorado 14 4 .778 20 9 .690 Montana St. 11 7 .611 14 14 .500 Weber St. 10 8 .556 16 13 .552 E. Washington 10 8 .556 12 17 .414 Portland St. 9 9 .500 14 15 .483 S. Utah 9 10 .474 14 14 .500 Sacramento St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462 N. Arizona 7 12 .368 9 20 .310 Idaho St. 6 12 .333 10 17 .370 Idaho 2 16 .111 5 24 .172

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 12 4 .750 20 10 .667 Campbell 12 4 .750 19 11 .633 Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 20 11 .645 Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 11 .621 Presbyterian 9 7 .563 18 14 .563 Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 16 14 .533 High Point 9 7 .563 16 14 .533 Hampton 9 7 .563 15 15 .500 Longwood 5 11 .313 15 17 .469 UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 27 .129 SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 26 .188

___

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at Radford, 12 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 2:30 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell, 6 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb, 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 15 4 .789 26 4 .867 Michigan St. 15 4 .789 24 6 .800 Purdue 15 4 .789 22 8 .733 Wisconsin 12 6 .667 20 9 .690 Maryland 12 7 .632 21 9 .700 Iowa 10 8 .556 21 8 .724 Minnesota 9 10 .474 19 11 .633 Ohio St. 8 11 .421 18 12 .600 Illinois 7 11 .389 11 18 .379 Rutgers 7 12 .368 14 15 .483 Indiana 6 12 .333 15 14 .517 Penn St. 6 13 .316 13 17 .433 Nebraska 5 14 .263 15 15 .500 Northwestern 4 15 .211 13 17 .433

___

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. 66, Rutgers 65

Northwestern 68, Ohio St. 50

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 13 1 .929 25 5 .833 Cal St.-Fullerton 10 5 .667 14 15 .483 UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 9 .679 Long Beach St. 8 8 .500 14 18 .438 Hawaii 7 7 .500 16 12 .571 CS Northridge 7 7 .500 13 17 .433 UC Davis 7 7 .500 11 17 .393 UC Riverside 3 12 .200 9 22 .290 Cal Poly 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. 70, UC Riverside 57

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 9:30 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

