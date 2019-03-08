NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|6
|.800
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|7
|.774
|UMBC
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|12
|.613
|Hartford
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|14
|.548
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|16
|.484
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|19
|.387
|Binghamton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|22
|.290
|New Hampshire
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|24
|.172
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|26
|.161
___
Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|15
|2
|.882
|28
|2
|.933
|Cincinnati
|14
|3
|.824
|25
|5
|.833
|UCF
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|6
|.793
|Temple
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|8
|.733
|Memphis
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Wichita St.
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|South Florida
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|11
|.633
|Tulsa
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|UConn
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|16
|.467
|SMU
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|16
|.448
|East Carolina
|3
|14
|.176
|10
|19
|.345
|Tulane
|0
|17
|.000
|4
|25
|.138
___
UCF 58, Cincinnati 55
Temple 78, UConn 71
Houston 90, SMU 79
UCF at Temple, 4 p.m.
Wichita St. at Tulane, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
SMU at South Florida, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|6
|.800
|Davidson
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Dayton
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|15
|.500
|Saint Louis
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Duquesne
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|George Mason
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|14
|.533
|Rhode Island
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|14
|.517
|La Salle
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|20
|.310
|Saint Joseph’s
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|Richmond
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|18
|.400
|UMass
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
|George Washington
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|22
|.267
|Fordham
|3
|14
|.176
|12
|18
|.400
___
Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 9 p.m.
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.
George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.
UMass at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Fordham at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Davidson at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|15
|2
|.882
|27
|2
|.931
|North Carolina
|15
|2
|.882
|25
|5
|.833
|Duke
|14
|3
|.824
|26
|4
|.867
|Florida St.
|12
|5
|.706
|24
|6
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|7
|.759
|Louisville
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Syracuse
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|NC State
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Clemson
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Boston College
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
|Miami
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|16
|.448
|Wake Forest
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|18
|.379
|Notre Dame
|3
|14
|.176
|13
|17
|.433
|Pittsburgh
|2
|15
|.118
|12
|18
|.400
___
Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Clemson, 12 p.m.
NC State at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|14
|2
|.875
|27
|6
|.818
|Lipscomb
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|6
|.806
|North Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|17
|.485
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|18
|.438
|NJIT
|8
|8
|.500
|21
|12
|.636
|North Alabama
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|20
|.375
|Stetson
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|26
|.188
___
Liberty 71, North Florida 63
Lipscomb 78, NJIT 55
Liberty at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Kansas St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Kansas
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|8
|.733
|Baylor
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Iowa St.
|9
|8
|.529
|20
|10
|.667
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|Oklahoma
|7
|10
|.412
|19
|11
|.633
|TCU
|6
|11
|.353
|18
|12
|.600
|West Virginia
|4
|13
|.235
|12
|18
|.400
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
___
TCU at Texas, 12 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Marquette
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|St. John’s
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Georgetown
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Seton Hall
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|12
|.586
|Creighton
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|Xavier
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|DePaul
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Butler
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Providence
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
___
Butler at Providence, 12 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Georgetown at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Xavier, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|7
|.759
|N. Colorado
|15
|4
|.789
|21
|9
|.700
|Montana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|14
|14
|.500
|E. Washington
|11
|8
|.579
|13
|17
|.433
|Weber St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Portland St.
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|S. Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|15
|.483
|Sacramento St.
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|14
|.481
|N. Arizona
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|20
|.310
|Idaho St.
|6
|13
|.316
|10
|18
|.357
|Idaho
|2
|16
|.111
|5
|24
|.172
___
N. Colorado 70, S. Utah 53
Weber St. 93, Idaho 59
E. Washington 91, Idaho St. 62
Sacramento St. 70, Montana St. 67
Portland St. 81, Montana 69
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|Campbell
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|11
|.645
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|11
|.656
|Winthrop
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|12
|.600
|Charleston Southern
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|14
|.548
|Presbyterian
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|15
|.545
|High Point
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|Hampton
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Longwood
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|17
|.469
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|27
|.129
|SC-Upstate
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|26
|.188
___
Radford 84, Presbyterian 76
Charleston Southern 77, Winthrop 63
Campbell 86, Hampton 77
Gardner-Webb 75, High Point 69
Charleston Southern at Radford, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|15
|4
|.789
|26
|4
|.867
|Michigan St.
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|6
|.800
|Purdue
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|8
|.733
|Wisconsin
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Maryland
|12
|7
|.632
|21
|9
|.700
|Iowa
|10
|9
|.526
|21
|9
|.700
|Minnesota
|9
|10
|.474
|19
|11
|.633
|Ohio St.
|8
|11
|.421
|18
|12
|.600
|Indiana
|7
|12
|.368
|16
|14
|.533
|Rutgers
|7
|12
|.368
|14
|15
|.483
|Illinois
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|19
|.367
|Penn St.
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|Nebraska
|5
|14
|.263
|15
|15
|.500
|Northwestern
|4
|15
|.211
|13
|17
|.433
___
Wisconsin 65, Iowa 45
Indiana 92, Illinois 74
Minnesota at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Rutgers at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Illinois at Penn St., 12 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|13
|1
|.929
|25
|5
|.833
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|15
|.483
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|9
|.679
|Long Beach St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|Hawaii
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|CS Northridge
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|UC Davis
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|17
|.393
|UC Riverside
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|22
|.290
|Cal Poly
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
Hawaii 76, UC Davis 69
UC Irvine 110, Cal Poly 72
UC Santa Barbara 76, CS Northridge 74
UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.
