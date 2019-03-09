NCAA Basketball

Listen Live Sports

All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 14 2 .875 24 6 .800
Stony Brook 12 4 .750 24 7 .774
UMBC 11 5 .688 19 12 .613
Hartford 10 6 .625 17 14 .548
Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 15 16 .484
Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 12 19 .387
Binghamton 5 11 .313 9 22 .290
New Hampshire 3 13 .188 5 24 .172
Maine 3 13 .188 5 26 .161

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 15 2 .882 28 2 .933
Cincinnati 14 3 .824 25 5 .833
UCF 13 4 .765 23 6 .793
Temple 12 5 .706 22 8 .733
Memphis 10 7 .588 18 12 .600
Wichita St. 9 8 .529 16 13 .552
South Florida 8 9 .471 19 11 .633
Tulsa 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
UConn 5 12 .294 14 16 .467
SMU 5 12 .294 13 16 .448
East Carolina 3 14 .176 10 19 .345
Tulane 0 17 .000 4 25 .138

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Temple, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at Tulane, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

SMU at South Florida, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 16 2 .889 25 6 .806
Davidson 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
Dayton 12 5 .706 20 10 .667
St. Bonaventure 11 6 .647 15 15 .500
Saint Louis 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
Duquesne 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
George Mason 10 7 .588 16 14 .533
Rhode Island 8 9 .471 15 14 .517
La Salle 7 10 .412 9 20 .310
Richmond 6 11 .353 12 18 .400
Saint Joseph’s 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
UMass 4 13 .235 11 19 .367
George Washington 4 13 .235 8 22 .267
Fordham 3 14 .176 12 18 .400

___

Friday’s Games

VCU 75, Saint Joseph’s 63

Saturday’s Games

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

UMass at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Fordham at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 15 2 .882 27 2 .931
North Carolina 15 2 .882 25 5 .833
Duke 14 3 .824 26 4 .867
Florida St. 12 5 .706 24 6 .800
Virginia Tech 12 6 .667 23 7 .767
Louisville 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
Syracuse 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
NC State 8 9 .471 20 10 .667
Clemson 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
Georgia Tech 6 12 .333 14 17 .452
Boston College 5 12 .294 14 15 .483
Miami 5 13 .278 13 17 .433
Wake Forest 4 13 .235 11 18 .379
Notre Dame 3 14 .176 13 17 .433
Pittsburgh 2 15 .118 12 18 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech 84, Miami 70

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Clemson, 12 p.m.

NC State at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 14 2 .875 27 6 .818
Lipscomb 14 2 .875 25 6 .806
North Florida 9 7 .563 16 17 .485
Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 18 .438
NJIT 8 8 .500 21 12 .636
North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 22 .313
Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 20 .375
Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226
Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 26 .188

___

Sunday’s Games

Liberty at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 13 4 .765 25 5 .833
Kansas St. 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
Kansas 11 6 .647 22 8 .733
Baylor 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
Iowa St. 9 8 .529 20 10 .667
Texas 8 9 .471 16 14 .533
Oklahoma 7 10 .412 19 11 .633
TCU 6 11 .353 18 12 .600
West Virginia 4 13 .235 12 18 .400
Oklahoma St. 4 13 .235 11 19 .367

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU at Texas, 12 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
Marquette 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
St. John’s 8 9 .471 20 10 .667
Georgetown 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
Seton Hall 8 9 .471 17 12 .586
Creighton 8 9 .471 17 13 .567
Xavier 8 9 .471 16 14 .533
DePaul 7 10 .412 15 13 .536
Butler 7 10 .412 16 14 .533
Providence 6 11 .353 16 14 .533

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler at Providence, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Xavier, 5 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 15 4 .789 22 8 .733
N. Colorado 15 4 .789 21 9 .700
Weber St. 11 8 .579 17 13 .567
Montana St. 11 8 .579 14 15 .483
E. Washington 11 8 .579 13 17 .433
Portland St. 10 9 .526 15 15 .500
S. Utah 9 11 .450 14 15 .483
Sacramento St. 8 11 .421 14 14 .500
N. Arizona 7 12 .368 9 20 .310
Idaho St. 6 13 .316 10 18 .357
Idaho 2 17 .105 5 25 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 12 4 .750 22 10 .688
Campbell 12 4 .750 20 12 .625
Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 22 11 .667
Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 12 .600
Presbyterian 9 7 .563 18 15 .545
Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 17 15 .531
High Point 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
Hampton 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Longwood 5 11 .313 15 17 .469
UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 27 .129
SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 26 .188

___

Friday’s Games

Radford 63, Charleston Southern 54

Gardner-Webb 79, Campbell 74

Sunday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 15 4 .789 26 4 .867
Michigan St. 15 4 .789 24 6 .800
Purdue 15 4 .789 22 8 .733
Wisconsin 13 6 .684 21 9 .700
Maryland 13 7 .650 22 9 .710
Iowa 10 9 .526 21 9 .700
Minnesota 9 11 .450 19 12 .613
Ohio St. 8 11 .421 18 12 .600
Indiana 7 12 .368 16 14 .533
Rutgers 7 12 .368 14 15 .483
Illinois 7 12 .368 11 19 .367
Penn St. 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
Nebraska 5 14 .263 15 15 .500
Northwestern 4 15 .211 13 17 .433

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 69, Minnesota 60

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 12 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 14 1 .933 26 5 .839
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 5 .667 14 15 .483
UC Santa Barbara 9 6 .600 20 9 .690
Hawaii 8 7 .533 17 12 .586
Long Beach St. 8 8 .500 14 18 .438
CS Northridge 7 8 .467 13 18 .419
UC Davis 7 8 .467 11 18 .379
UC Riverside 3 12 .200 9 22 .290
Cal Poly 2 13 .133 6 22 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.

