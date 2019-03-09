NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 14 2 .875 24 6 .800 Stony Brook 12 4 .750 24 7 .774 UMBC 11 5 .688 19 12 .613 Hartford 10 6 .625 17 14 .548 Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 15 16 .484 Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 12 19 .387 Binghamton 5 11 .313 9 22 .290 New Hampshire 3 13 .188 5 24 .172 Maine 3 13 .188 5 26 .161

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 15 2 .882 28 2 .933 Cincinnati 14 3 .824 25 5 .833 UCF 13 4 .765 23 6 .793 Temple 12 5 .706 22 8 .733 Memphis 10 7 .588 18 12 .600 Wichita St. 9 8 .529 16 13 .552 South Florida 8 9 .471 19 11 .633 Tulsa 8 9 .471 18 12 .600 UConn 5 12 .294 14 16 .467 SMU 5 12 .294 13 16 .448 East Carolina 3 14 .176 10 19 .345 Tulane 0 17 .000 4 25 .138

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Temple, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at Tulane, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

SMU at South Florida, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 16 2 .889 25 6 .806 Davidson 13 4 .765 22 8 .733 Dayton 12 5 .706 20 10 .667 St. Bonaventure 11 6 .647 15 15 .500 Saint Louis 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 Duquesne 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 George Mason 10 7 .588 16 14 .533 Rhode Island 8 9 .471 15 14 .517 La Salle 7 10 .412 9 20 .310 Richmond 6 11 .353 12 18 .400 Saint Joseph’s 6 12 .333 13 18 .419 UMass 4 13 .235 11 19 .367 George Washington 4 13 .235 8 22 .267 Fordham 3 14 .176 12 18 .400

Friday’s Games

VCU 75, Saint Joseph’s 63

Saturday’s Games

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

UMass at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Fordham at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 15 2 .882 27 2 .931 North Carolina 15 2 .882 25 5 .833 Duke 14 3 .824 26 4 .867 Florida St. 12 5 .706 24 6 .800 Virginia Tech 12 6 .667 23 7 .767 Louisville 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 Syracuse 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 NC State 8 9 .471 20 10 .667 Clemson 8 9 .471 18 12 .600 Georgia Tech 6 12 .333 14 17 .452 Boston College 5 12 .294 14 15 .483 Miami 5 13 .278 13 17 .433 Wake Forest 4 13 .235 11 18 .379 Notre Dame 3 14 .176 13 17 .433 Pittsburgh 2 15 .118 12 18 .400

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech 84, Miami 70

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Clemson, 12 p.m.

NC State at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 14 2 .875 27 6 .818 Lipscomb 14 2 .875 25 6 .806 North Florida 9 7 .563 16 17 .485 Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 18 .438 NJIT 8 8 .500 21 12 .636 North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 22 .313 Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 20 .375 Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226 Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 26 .188

Sunday’s Games

Liberty at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 13 4 .765 25 5 .833 Kansas St. 13 4 .765 23 7 .767 Kansas 11 6 .647 22 8 .733 Baylor 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 Iowa St. 9 8 .529 20 10 .667 Texas 8 9 .471 16 14 .533 Oklahoma 7 10 .412 19 11 .633 TCU 6 11 .353 18 12 .600 West Virginia 4 13 .235 12 18 .400 Oklahoma St. 4 13 .235 11 19 .367

Saturday’s Games

TCU at Texas, 12 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 13 4 .765 22 8 .733 Marquette 12 5 .706 23 7 .767 St. John’s 8 9 .471 20 10 .667 Georgetown 8 9 .471 18 12 .600 Seton Hall 8 9 .471 17 12 .586 Creighton 8 9 .471 17 13 .567 Xavier 8 9 .471 16 14 .533 DePaul 7 10 .412 15 13 .536 Butler 7 10 .412 16 14 .533 Providence 6 11 .353 16 14 .533

Saturday’s Games

Butler at Providence, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Xavier, 5 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 15 4 .789 22 8 .733 N. Colorado 15 4 .789 21 9 .700 Weber St. 11 8 .579 17 13 .567 Montana St. 11 8 .579 14 15 .483 E. Washington 11 8 .579 13 17 .433 Portland St. 10 9 .526 15 15 .500 S. Utah 9 11 .450 14 15 .483 Sacramento St. 8 11 .421 14 14 .500 N. Arizona 7 12 .368 9 20 .310 Idaho St. 6 13 .316 10 18 .357 Idaho 2 17 .105 5 25 .167

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 12 4 .750 22 10 .688 Campbell 12 4 .750 20 12 .625 Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 22 11 .667 Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 12 .600 Presbyterian 9 7 .563 18 15 .545 Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 17 15 .531 High Point 9 7 .563 16 15 .516 Hampton 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Longwood 5 11 .313 15 17 .469 UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 27 .129 SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 26 .188

Friday’s Games

Radford 63, Charleston Southern 54

Gardner-Webb 79, Campbell 74

Sunday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 15 4 .789 26 4 .867 Michigan St. 15 4 .789 24 6 .800 Purdue 15 4 .789 22 8 .733 Wisconsin 13 6 .684 21 9 .700 Maryland 13 7 .650 22 9 .710 Iowa 10 9 .526 21 9 .700 Minnesota 9 11 .450 19 12 .613 Ohio St. 8 11 .421 18 12 .600 Indiana 7 12 .368 16 14 .533 Rutgers 7 12 .368 14 15 .483 Illinois 7 12 .368 11 19 .367 Penn St. 6 13 .316 13 17 .433 Nebraska 5 14 .263 15 15 .500 Northwestern 4 15 .211 13 17 .433

Friday’s Games

Maryland 69, Minnesota 60

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 12 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 14 1 .933 26 5 .839 Cal St.-Fullerton 10 5 .667 14 15 .483 UC Santa Barbara 9 6 .600 20 9 .690 Hawaii 8 7 .533 17 12 .586 Long Beach St. 8 8 .500 14 18 .438 CS Northridge 7 8 .467 13 18 .419 UC Davis 7 8 .467 11 18 .379 UC Riverside 3 12 .200 9 22 .290 Cal Poly 2 13 .133 6 22 .214

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.

