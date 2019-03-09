NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|6
|.800
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|7
|.774
|UMBC
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|12
|.613
|Hartford
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|14
|.548
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|16
|.484
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|19
|.387
|Binghamton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|22
|.290
|New Hampshire
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|24
|.172
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|26
|.161
___
Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|15
|2
|.882
|28
|2
|.933
|Cincinnati
|14
|3
|.824
|25
|5
|.833
|UCF
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|6
|.793
|Temple
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|8
|.733
|Memphis
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Wichita St.
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|South Florida
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|11
|.633
|Tulsa
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|UConn
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|16
|.467
|SMU
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|16
|.448
|East Carolina
|3
|14
|.176
|10
|19
|.345
|Tulane
|0
|17
|.000
|4
|25
|.138
___
UCF at Temple, 4 p.m.
Wichita St. at Tulane, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
SMU at South Florida, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|16
|2
|.889
|25
|6
|.806
|Davidson
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Dayton
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|15
|.500
|Saint Louis
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Duquesne
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|George Mason
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|14
|.533
|Rhode Island
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|14
|.517
|La Salle
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|20
|.310
|Richmond
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|18
|.400
|Saint Joseph’s
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|UMass
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
|George Washington
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|22
|.267
|Fordham
|3
|14
|.176
|12
|18
|.400
___
VCU 75, Saint Joseph’s 63
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.
George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.
UMass at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Fordham at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Davidson at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|15
|2
|.882
|27
|2
|.931
|North Carolina
|15
|2
|.882
|25
|5
|.833
|Duke
|14
|3
|.824
|26
|4
|.867
|Florida St.
|12
|5
|.706
|24
|6
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|7
|.767
|Louisville
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Syracuse
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|NC State
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Clemson
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Boston College
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
|Miami
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|17
|.433
|Wake Forest
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|18
|.379
|Notre Dame
|3
|14
|.176
|13
|17
|.433
|Pittsburgh
|2
|15
|.118
|12
|18
|.400
___
Virginia Tech 84, Miami 70
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Clemson, 12 p.m.
NC State at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|14
|2
|.875
|27
|6
|.818
|Lipscomb
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|6
|.806
|North Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|17
|.485
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|18
|.438
|NJIT
|8
|8
|.500
|21
|12
|.636
|North Alabama
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|20
|.375
|Stetson
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|26
|.188
___
Liberty at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Kansas St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Kansas
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|8
|.733
|Baylor
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Iowa St.
|9
|8
|.529
|20
|10
|.667
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|Oklahoma
|7
|10
|.412
|19
|11
|.633
|TCU
|6
|11
|.353
|18
|12
|.600
|West Virginia
|4
|13
|.235
|12
|18
|.400
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
___
TCU at Texas, 12 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Marquette
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|St. John’s
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Georgetown
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Seton Hall
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|12
|.586
|Creighton
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|Xavier
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|DePaul
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Butler
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Providence
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
___
Butler at Providence, 12 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Georgetown at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Xavier, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|8
|.733
|N. Colorado
|15
|4
|.789
|21
|9
|.700
|Weber St.
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|13
|.567
|Montana St.
|11
|8
|.579
|14
|15
|.483
|E. Washington
|11
|8
|.579
|13
|17
|.433
|Portland St.
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|15
|.500
|S. Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|15
|.483
|Sacramento St.
|8
|11
|.421
|14
|14
|.500
|N. Arizona
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|20
|.310
|Idaho St.
|6
|13
|.316
|10
|18
|.357
|Idaho
|2
|17
|.105
|5
|25
|.167
___
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|10
|.688
|Campbell
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|12
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|11
|.667
|Winthrop
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|12
|.600
|Presbyterian
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|15
|.545
|Charleston Southern
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|15
|.531
|High Point
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|Hampton
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Longwood
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|17
|.469
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|27
|.129
|SC-Upstate
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|26
|.188
___
Radford 63, Charleston Southern 54
Gardner-Webb 79, Campbell 74
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 1 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|15
|4
|.789
|26
|4
|.867
|Michigan St.
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|6
|.800
|Purdue
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|8
|.733
|Wisconsin
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Maryland
|13
|7
|.650
|22
|9
|.710
|Iowa
|10
|9
|.526
|21
|9
|.700
|Minnesota
|9
|11
|.450
|19
|12
|.613
|Ohio St.
|8
|11
|.421
|18
|12
|.600
|Indiana
|7
|12
|.368
|16
|14
|.533
|Rutgers
|7
|12
|.368
|14
|15
|.483
|Illinois
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|19
|.367
|Penn St.
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|Nebraska
|5
|14
|.263
|15
|15
|.500
|Northwestern
|4
|15
|.211
|13
|17
|.433
___
Maryland 69, Minnesota 60
Purdue at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Rutgers at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Illinois at Penn St., 12 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|14
|1
|.933
|26
|5
|.839
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|15
|.483
|UC Santa Barbara
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|9
|.690
|Hawaii
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|12
|.586
|Long Beach St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|CS Northridge
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|18
|.419
|UC Davis
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|18
|.379
|UC Riverside
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|22
|.290
|Cal Poly
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|22
|.214
___
UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.
