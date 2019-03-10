NCAA Basketball

|All Times EDT
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|6
|.806
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|8
|.750
|UMBC
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|12
|.625
|Hartford
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|14
|.563
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|17
|.469
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|20
|.375
|Binghamton
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|22
|.313
|New Hampshire
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|24
|.172
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|27
|.156
___
UMBC 62, Albany (NY) 54
Hartford 78, Mass.-Lowell 70
Vermont 73, Maine 57
Binghamton 78, Stony Brook 72
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|15
|2
|.882
|28
|2
|.933
|Cincinnati
|14
|3
|.824
|25
|5
|.833
|UCF
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|7
|.767
|Temple
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Memphis
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Wichita St.
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|13
|.567
|South Florida
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|11
|.633
|Tulsa
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|UConn
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|16
|.467
|SMU
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|16
|.448
|East Carolina
|3
|14
|.176
|10
|19
|.345
|Tulane
|0
|18
|.000
|4
|26
|.133
___
Temple 67, UCF 62
Wichita St. 82, Tulane 79
Memphis 66, Tulsa 63
Houston at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
SMU at South Florida, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|16
|2
|.889
|25
|6
|.806
|Davidson
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|Dayton
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|St. Bonaventure
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|15
|.516
|George Mason
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|Saint Louis
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Duquesne
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Rhode Island
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|La Salle
|8
|10
|.444
|10
|20
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Richmond
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|19
|.387
|UMass
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
|George Washington
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|23
|.258
|Fordham
|3
|15
|.167
|12
|19
|.387
___
St. Bonaventure 66, Saint Louis 57
George Mason 81, George Washington 65
Rhode Island 94, UMass 75
La Salle 72, Fordham 57
Davidson 73, Richmond 69
Dayton 78, Duquesne 67
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|2
|.933
|North Carolina
|16
|2
|.889
|26
|5
|.839
|Duke
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|5
|.839
|Florida St.
|13
|5
|.722
|25
|6
|.806
|Virginia Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|7
|.767
|Louisville
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Syracuse
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|NC State
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|10
|.677
|Clemson
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Georgia Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Boston College
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|16
|.467
|Miami
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|17
|.433
|Wake Forest
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|19
|.367
|Notre Dame
|3
|15
|.167
|13
|18
|.419
|Pittsburgh
|3
|15
|.167
|13
|18
|.419
___
Florida St. 65, Wake Forest 57
Pittsburgh 56, Notre Dame 53
Clemson 67, Syracuse 55
NC State 73, Boston College 47
Virginia 73, Louisville 68
North Carolina 79, Duke 70
Wake Forest at Miami, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|14
|2
|.875
|27
|6
|.818
|Lipscomb
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|6
|.806
|North Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|17
|.485
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|18
|.438
|NJIT
|8
|8
|.500
|21
|12
|.636
|North Alabama
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|20
|.375
|Stetson
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|26
|.188
___
Liberty at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|5
|.839
|Kansas St.
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Kansas
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Baylor
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Iowa St.
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|TCU
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|12
|.613
|Oklahoma
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|12
|.613
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
|West Virginia
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|19
|.387
___
TCU 69, Texas 56
Kansas 78, Baylor 70
Texas Tech 80, Iowa St. 73
Oklahoma St. 85, West Virginia 77
Kansas St. 68, Oklahoma 53
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Marquette
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Georgetown
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Seton Hall
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|12
|.600
|Creighton
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|Xavier
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|St. John’s
|8
|10
|.444
|20
|11
|.645
|Providence
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|DePaul
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|14
|.517
|Butler
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|15
|.516
___
Providence 83, Butler 70
Seton Hall 79, Villanova 75
Georgetown 86, Marquette 84
Xavier 81, St. John’s 68
Creighton 91, DePaul 78
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|8
|.742
|N. Colorado
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|E. Washington
|12
|8
|.600
|14
|17
|.452
|Weber St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Portland St.
|11
|9
|.550
|16
|15
|.516
|Montana St.
|11
|9
|.550
|14
|16
|.467
|S. Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|15
|.483
|Sacramento St.
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|15
|.483
|N. Arizona
|8
|12
|.400
|10
|20
|.333
|Idaho St.
|7
|13
|.350
|11
|18
|.379
|Idaho
|2
|18
|.100
|5
|26
|.161
___
N. Arizona 89, N. Colorado 78, OT
E. Washington 80, Weber St. 77
Idaho St. 70, Idaho 68
Montana 86, Sacramento St. 68
Portland St. 84, Montana St. 80
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|10
|.688
|Campbell
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|12
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|11
|.667
|Winthrop
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|12
|.600
|Presbyterian
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|15
|.545
|Charleston Southern
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|15
|.531
|High Point
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|Hampton
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Longwood
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|17
|.469
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|27
|.129
|SC-Upstate
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|26
|.188
___
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 1 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|16
|4
|.800
|25
|6
|.806
|Purdue
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|8
|.742
|Michigan
|15
|5
|.750
|26
|5
|.839
|Wisconsin
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Maryland
|13
|7
|.650
|22
|9
|.710
|Iowa
|10
|9
|.526
|21
|9
|.700
|Minnesota
|9
|11
|.450
|19
|12
|.613
|Ohio St.
|8
|11
|.421
|18
|12
|.600
|Indiana
|7
|12
|.368
|16
|14
|.533
|Rutgers
|7
|12
|.368
|14
|15
|.483
|Illinois
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|19
|.367
|Penn St.
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|Nebraska
|5
|14
|.263
|15
|15
|.500
|Northwestern
|4
|16
|.200
|13
|18
|.419
___
Purdue 70, Northwestern 57
Michigan St. 75, Michigan 63
Rutgers at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Illinois at Penn St., 12 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|15
|1
|.938
|27
|5
|.844
|UC Santa Barbara
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|9
|.700
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|16
|.467
|Hawaii
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|12
|.600
|Long Beach St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|CS Northridge
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|19
|.406
|UC Davis
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|19
|.367
|UC Riverside
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|22
|.313
|Cal Poly
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
___
UC Riverside 71, UC Davis 70
UC Santa Barbara 92, Cal Poly 82
Hawaii 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
UC Irvine 86, CS Northridge 74
