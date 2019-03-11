Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

March 11, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EDT
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 14 2 .875 25 6 .806
Stony Brook 12 4 .750 24 8 .750
UMBC 11 5 .688 20 12 .625
Hartford 10 6 .625 18 14 .563
Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 15 17 .469
Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 12 20 .375
Binghamton 5 11 .313 10 22 .313
New Hampshire 3 13 .188 5 24 .172
Maine 3 13 .188 5 27 .156

Tuesday, Mar. 12

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 16 2 .889 29 2 .935
Cincinnati 14 4 .778 25 6 .806
UCF 13 5 .722 23 7 .767
Temple 13 5 .722 23 8 .742
Memphis 11 7 .611 19 12 .613
Wichita St. 10 8 .556 17 13 .567
South Florida 8 10 .444 19 12 .613
Tulsa 8 10 .444 18 13 .581
UConn 6 12 .333 15 16 .484
SMU 6 12 .333 14 16 .467
East Carolina 3 15 .167 10 20 .333
Tulane 0 18 .000 4 26 .133

Sunday’s Games

Houston 85, Cincinnati 69

UConn 82, East Carolina 73

SMU 77, South Florida 71

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 16 2 .889 25 6 .806
Davidson 14 4 .778 23 8 .742
Dayton 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
St. Bonaventure 12 6 .667 16 15 .516
George Mason 11 7 .611 17 14 .548
Saint Louis 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
Duquesne 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
Rhode Island 9 9 .500 16 14 .533
La Salle 8 10 .444 10 20 .333
Saint Joseph’s 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
Richmond 6 12 .333 12 19 .387
UMass 4 14 .222 11 20 .355
George Washington 4 14 .222 8 23 .258
Fordham 3 15 .167 12 19 .387

Wednesday, Mar. 13

UMass at George Washington, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 16 2 .889 28 2 .933
North Carolina 16 2 .889 26 5 .839
Duke 14 4 .778 26 5 .839
Florida St. 13 5 .722 25 6 .806
Virginia Tech 12 6 .667 23 7 .767
Louisville 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
Syracuse 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
NC State 9 9 .500 21 10 .677
Clemson 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Georgia Tech 6 12 .333 14 17 .452
Boston College 5 13 .278 14 16 .467
Miami 5 13 .278 13 17 .433
Wake Forest 4 14 .222 11 19 .367
Notre Dame 3 15 .167 13 18 .419
Pittsburgh 3 15 .167 13 18 .419

Tuesday, Mar. 12

Wake Forest at Miami, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 13

Clemson at NC State, 12 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 14 2 .875 28 6 .824
Lipscomb 14 2 .875 25 7 .781
North Florida 9 7 .563 16 17 .485
Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 18 .438
NJIT 8 8 .500 21 12 .636
North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 22 .313
Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 20 .375
Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226
Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 26 .188

Sunday’s Games

Liberty 74, Lipscomb 68

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 14 4 .778 26 5 .839
Kansas St. 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Kansas 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Baylor 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
Iowa St. 9 9 .500 20 11 .645
Texas 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
TCU 7 11 .389 19 12 .613
Oklahoma 7 11 .389 19 12 .613
Oklahoma St. 5 13 .278 12 19 .387
West Virginia 4 14 .222 12 19 .387

Wednesday, Mar. 13

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
Marquette 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Georgetown 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Seton Hall 9 9 .500 18 12 .600
Creighton 9 9 .500 18 13 .581
Xavier 9 9 .500 17 14 .548
St. John’s 8 10 .444 20 11 .645
Providence 7 11 .389 17 14 .548
DePaul 7 11 .389 15 14 .517
Butler 7 11 .389 16 15 .516

Wednesday, Mar. 13

Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 16 4 .800 23 8 .742
N. Colorado 15 5 .750 21 10 .677
E. Washington 12 8 .600 14 17 .452
Weber St. 11 9 .550 17 14 .548
Portland St. 11 9 .550 16 15 .516
Montana St. 11 9 .550 14 16 .467
S. Utah 9 11 .450 14 15 .483
Sacramento St. 8 12 .400 14 15 .483
N. Arizona 8 12 .400 10 20 .333
Idaho St. 7 13 .350 11 18 .379
Idaho 2 18 .100 5 26 .161

Wednesday, Mar. 13

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 12 4 .750 22 11 .667
Campbell 12 4 .750 20 12 .625
Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 23 11 .676
Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 12 .600
Presbyterian 9 7 .563 18 15 .545
Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 17 15 .531
High Point 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
Hampton 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Longwood 5 11 .313 15 17 .469
UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 27 .129
SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 26 .188

Sunday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 76, Radford 65

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 16 4 .800 25 6 .806
Purdue 16 4 .800 23 8 .742
Michigan 15 5 .750 26 5 .839
Wisconsin 14 6 .700 22 9 .710
Maryland 13 7 .650 22 9 .710
Iowa 10 10 .500 21 10 .677
Minnesota 9 11 .450 19 12 .613
Ohio St. 8 12 .400 18 13 .581
Indiana 8 12 .400 17 14 .548
Rutgers 7 13 .350 14 16 .467
Penn St. 7 13 .350 14 17 .452
Illinois 7 13 .350 11 20 .355
Nebraska 6 14 .300 16 15 .516
Northwestern 4 16 .200 13 18 .419

Sunday’s Games

Indiana 89, Rutgers 73

Penn St. 72, Illinois 56

Nebraska 93, Iowa 91, OT

Wisconsin 73, Ohio St. 67, OT

Wednesday, Mar. 13

Nebraska at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 15 1 .938 27 5 .844
UC Santa Barbara 10 6 .625 21 9 .700
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 6 .625 14 16 .467
Hawaii 9 7 .563 18 12 .600
Long Beach St. 8 8 .500 14 18 .438
CS Northridge 7 9 .438 13 19 .406
UC Davis 7 9 .438 11 19 .367
UC Riverside 4 12 .250 10 22 .313
Cal Poly 2 14 .125 6 23 .207

