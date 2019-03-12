NCAA Basketball

|All Times EDT
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|6
|.806
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|8
|.750
|UMBC
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|12
|.625
|Hartford
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|14
|.563
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|17
|.469
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|20
|.375
|Binghamton
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|22
|.313
|New Hampshire
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|24
|.172
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|27
|.156
___
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|16
|2
|.889
|29
|2
|.935
|Cincinnati
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|UCF
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|7
|.767
|Temple
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Memphis
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Wichita St.
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|13
|.567
|South Florida
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|12
|.613
|Tulsa
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|UConn
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|SMU
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|16
|.467
|East Carolina
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|20
|.333
|Tulane
|0
|18
|.000
|4
|26
|.133
___
UConn at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
East Carolina at Wichita St., 10:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|16
|2
|.889
|25
|6
|.806
|Davidson
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|Dayton
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|St. Bonaventure
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|15
|.516
|George Mason
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|Saint Louis
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Duquesne
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Rhode Island
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|La Salle
|8
|10
|.444
|10
|20
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Richmond
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|19
|.387
|UMass
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
|George Washington
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|23
|.258
|Fordham
|3
|15
|.167
|12
|19
|.387
___
UMass at George Washington, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
La Salle at Rhode Island, 12 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|2
|.933
|North Carolina
|16
|2
|.889
|26
|5
|.839
|Duke
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|5
|.839
|Florida St.
|13
|5
|.722
|25
|6
|.806
|Virginia Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|7
|.767
|Louisville
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Syracuse
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|NC State
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|10
|.677
|Clemson
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Georgia Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Boston College
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|16
|.467
|Miami
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|17
|.433
|Wake Forest
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|19
|.367
|Notre Dame
|3
|15
|.167
|13
|18
|.419
|Pittsburgh
|3
|15
|.167
|13
|18
|.419
___
Wake Forest at Miami, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Clemson at NC State, 12 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|14
|2
|.875
|28
|6
|.824
|Lipscomb
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|7
|.781
|North Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|17
|.485
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|18
|.438
|NJIT
|8
|8
|.500
|21
|12
|.636
|North Alabama
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|20
|.375
|Stetson
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|26
|.188
___
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|5
|.839
|Kansas St.
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Kansas
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Baylor
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Iowa St.
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|TCU
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|12
|.613
|Oklahoma
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|12
|.613
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
|West Virginia
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|19
|.387
___
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 9:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Baylor, 12:30 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Marquette
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Georgetown
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Seton Hall
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|12
|.600
|Creighton
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|Xavier
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|St. John’s
|8
|10
|.444
|20
|11
|.645
|Providence
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|DePaul
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|14
|.517
|Butler
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|15
|.516
___
Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.
DePaul at St. John’s, 9:30 p.m.
Creighton at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|8
|.742
|N. Colorado
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|E. Washington
|12
|8
|.600
|14
|17
|.452
|Weber St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Portland St.
|11
|9
|.550
|16
|15
|.516
|Montana St.
|11
|9
|.550
|14
|16
|.467
|S. Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|15
|.483
|Sacramento St.
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|15
|.483
|N. Arizona
|8
|12
|.400
|10
|20
|.333
|Idaho St.
|7
|13
|.350
|11
|18
|.379
|Idaho
|2
|18
|.100
|5
|26
|.161
___
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho St. at S. Utah, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|11
|.667
|Campbell
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|12
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|6
|.625
|23
|11
|.676
|Winthrop
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|12
|.600
|Presbyterian
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|15
|.545
|Charleston Southern
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|15
|.531
|High Point
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|Hampton
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Longwood
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|17
|.469
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|27
|.129
|SC-Upstate
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|26
|.188
___
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|16
|4
|.800
|25
|6
|.806
|Purdue
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|8
|.742
|Michigan
|15
|5
|.750
|26
|5
|.839
|Wisconsin
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Maryland
|13
|7
|.650
|22
|9
|.710
|Iowa
|10
|10
|.500
|21
|10
|.677
|Minnesota
|9
|11
|.450
|19
|12
|.613
|Ohio St.
|8
|12
|.400
|18
|13
|.581
|Indiana
|8
|12
|.400
|17
|14
|.548
|Rutgers
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|16
|.467
|Penn St.
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|17
|.452
|Illinois
|7
|13
|.350
|11
|20
|.355
|Nebraska
|6
|14
|.300
|16
|15
|.516
|Northwestern
|4
|16
|.200
|13
|18
|.419
___
Nebraska at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|15
|1
|.938
|27
|5
|.844
|UC Santa Barbara
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|9
|.700
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|16
|.467
|Hawaii
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|12
|.600
|Long Beach St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|CS Northridge
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|19
|.406
|UC Davis
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|19
|.367
|UC Riverside
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|22
|.313
|Cal Poly
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
___
CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 5:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.