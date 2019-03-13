NCAA Basketball

All Times EDT AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 14 2 .875 26 6 .813 Stony Brook 12 4 .750 24 8 .750 UMBC 11 5 .688 21 12 .636 Hartford 10 6 .625 18 15 .545 Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 15 17 .469 Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 12 20 .375 Binghamton 5 11 .313 10 23 .303 New Hampshire 3 13 .188 5 24 .172 Maine 3 13 .188 5 27 .156

___

Tuesday’s Games

UMBC 90, Hartford 85, 2OT

Vermont 84, Binghamton 51

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 16 2 .889 29 2 .935 Cincinnati 14 4 .778 25 6 .806 UCF 13 5 .722 23 7 .767 Temple 13 5 .722 23 8 .742 Memphis 11 7 .611 19 12 .613 Wichita St. 10 8 .556 17 13 .567 South Florida 8 10 .444 19 12 .613 Tulsa 8 10 .444 18 13 .581 UConn 6 12 .333 15 16 .484 SMU 6 12 .333 14 16 .467 East Carolina 3 15 .167 10 20 .333 Tulane 0 18 .000 4 26 .133

___

Thursday’s Games

UConn at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at Wichita St., 10:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 16 2 .889 25 6 .806 Davidson 14 4 .778 23 8 .742 Dayton 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 St. Bonaventure 12 6 .667 16 15 .516 George Mason 11 7 .611 17 14 .548 Saint Louis 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 Duquesne 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 Rhode Island 9 9 .500 16 14 .533 La Salle 8 10 .444 10 20 .333 Saint Joseph’s 6 12 .333 13 18 .419 Richmond 6 12 .333 12 19 .387 UMass 4 14 .222 11 20 .355 George Washington 4 14 .222 8 23 .258 Fordham 3 15 .167 12 19 .387

___

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at George Washington, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

La Salle at Rhode Island, 12 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 16 2 .889 28 2 .933 North Carolina 16 2 .889 26 5 .839 Duke 14 4 .778 26 5 .839 Florida St. 13 5 .722 25 6 .806 Virginia Tech 12 6 .667 23 7 .767 Louisville 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 Syracuse 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 NC State 9 9 .500 21 10 .677 Clemson 9 9 .500 19 12 .613 Georgia Tech 6 12 .333 14 18 .438 Boston College 5 13 .278 14 17 .452 Miami 5 13 .278 14 17 .452 Wake Forest 4 14 .222 11 20 .355 Notre Dame 3 15 .167 14 18 .438 Pittsburgh 3 15 .167 14 18 .438

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 79, Wake Forest 71

Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 71

Pittsburgh 80, Boston College 70

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at NC State, 12 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 14 2 .875 28 6 .824 Lipscomb 14 2 .875 25 7 .781 North Florida 9 7 .563 16 17 .485 Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 18 .438 NJIT 8 8 .500 21 12 .636 North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 22 .313 Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 20 .375 Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226 Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 26 .188

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 14 4 .778 26 5 .839 Kansas St. 14 4 .778 24 7 .774 Kansas 12 6 .667 23 8 .742 Baylor 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 Iowa St. 9 9 .500 20 11 .645 Texas 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 TCU 7 11 .389 19 12 .613 Oklahoma 7 11 .389 19 12 .613 Oklahoma St. 5 13 .278 12 19 .387 West Virginia 4 14 .222 12 19 .387

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa St. at Baylor, 12:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas, 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 13 5 .722 22 9 .710 Marquette 12 6 .667 23 8 .742 Georgetown 9 9 .500 19 12 .613 Seton Hall 9 9 .500 18 12 .600 Creighton 9 9 .500 18 13 .581 Xavier 9 9 .500 17 14 .548 St. John’s 8 10 .444 20 11 .645 Providence 7 11 .389 17 14 .548 DePaul 7 11 .389 15 14 .517 Butler 7 11 .389 16 15 .516

___

Wednesday’s Games

Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Creighton at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 16 4 .800 23 8 .742 N. Colorado 15 5 .750 21 10 .677 E. Washington 12 8 .600 14 17 .452 Weber St. 11 9 .550 17 14 .548 Portland St. 11 9 .550 16 15 .516 Montana St. 11 9 .550 14 16 .467 S. Utah 9 11 .450 14 15 .483 Sacramento St. 8 12 .400 14 15 .483 N. Arizona 8 12 .400 10 20 .333 Idaho St. 7 13 .350 11 18 .379 Idaho 2 18 .100 5 26 .161

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 12 4 .750 22 11 .667 Campbell 12 4 .750 20 12 .625 Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 23 11 .676 Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 12 .600 Presbyterian 9 7 .563 18 15 .545 Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 17 15 .531 High Point 9 7 .563 16 15 .516 Hampton 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Longwood 5 11 .313 15 17 .469 UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 27 .129 SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 26 .188

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 16 4 .800 25 6 .806 Purdue 16 4 .800 23 8 .742 Michigan 15 5 .750 26 5 .839 Wisconsin 14 6 .700 22 9 .710 Maryland 13 7 .650 22 9 .710 Iowa 10 10 .500 21 10 .677 Minnesota 9 11 .450 19 12 .613 Ohio St. 8 12 .400 18 13 .581 Indiana 8 12 .400 17 14 .548 Rutgers 7 13 .350 14 16 .467 Penn St. 7 13 .350 14 17 .452 Illinois 7 13 .350 11 20 .355 Nebraska 6 14 .300 16 15 .516 Northwestern 4 16 .200 13 18 .419

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 15 1 .938 27 5 .844 UC Santa Barbara 10 6 .625 21 9 .700 Cal St.-Fullerton 10 6 .625 14 16 .467 Hawaii 9 7 .563 18 12 .600 Long Beach St. 8 8 .500 14 18 .438 CS Northridge 7 9 .438 13 19 .406 UC Davis 7 9 .438 11 19 .367 UC Riverside 4 12 .250 10 22 .313 Cal Poly 2 14 .125 6 23 .207

___

Thursday’s Games

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 5:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.

