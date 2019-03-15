Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

March 15, 2019
 
All Times EDT
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 14 2 .875 26 6 .813
Stony Brook 12 4 .750 24 8 .750
UMBC 11 5 .688 21 12 .636
Hartford 10 6 .625 18 15 .545
Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 15 17 .469
Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 12 20 .375
Binghamton 5 11 .313 10 23 .303
New Hampshire 3 13 .188 5 24 .172
Maine 3 13 .188 5 27 .156

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Vermont, 11 a.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 16 2 .889 29 2 .935
Cincinnati 14 4 .778 25 6 .806
UCF 13 5 .722 23 7 .767
Temple 13 5 .722 23 8 .742
Memphis 11 7 .611 20 12 .625
Wichita St. 10 8 .556 17 13 .567
South Florida 8 10 .444 19 13 .594
Tulsa 8 10 .444 18 14 .563
UConn 6 12 .333 16 16 .500
SMU 6 12 .333 15 16 .484
East Carolina 3 15 .167 10 20 .333
Tulane 0 18 .000 4 27 .129

___

Thursday’s Games

UConn 80, South Florida 73

Memphis 83, Tulane 68

SMU 74, Tulsa 65

East Carolina at Wichita St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UConn at Houston, 12 p.m.

Memphis at UCF, 2:30 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 16 2 .889 25 6 .806
Davidson 14 4 .778 23 8 .742
Dayton 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
St. Bonaventure 12 6 .667 16 15 .516
George Mason 11 7 .611 18 14 .563
Saint Louis 10 8 .556 20 12 .625
Duquesne 10 8 .556 19 13 .594
Rhode Island 9 9 .500 17 14 .548
La Salle 8 10 .444 10 21 .323
Saint Joseph’s 6 12 .333 14 18 .438
Richmond 6 12 .333 13 20 .394
UMass 4 14 .222 11 21 .344
George Washington 4 14 .222 9 24 .273
Fordham 3 15 .167 12 20 .375

___

Thursday’s Games

Rhode Island 76, La Salle 57

George Mason 61, George Washington 57

Saint Joseph’s 92, Duquesne 86

Saint Louis 71, Richmond 68

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at VCU, 12 p.m.

George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 16 2 .889 29 2 .935
North Carolina 16 2 .889 27 5 .844
Duke 14 4 .778 27 5 .844
Florida St. 13 5 .722 26 6 .813
Virginia Tech 12 6 .667 24 8 .750
Louisville 10 8 .556 20 13 .606
Syracuse 10 8 .556 20 13 .606
NC State 9 9 .500 22 11 .667
Clemson 9 9 .500 19 13 .594
Georgia Tech 6 12 .333 14 18 .438
Boston College 5 13 .278 14 17 .452
Miami 5 13 .278 14 18 .438
Wake Forest 4 14 .222 11 20 .355
Notre Dame 3 15 .167 14 19 .424
Pittsburgh 3 15 .167 14 19 .424

___

Thursday’s Games

Virginia 76, NC State 56

Florida St. 65, Virginia Tech 63, OT

North Carolina 83, Louisville 70

Duke 84, Syracuse 72

Friday’s Games

Florida St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 14 2 .875 28 6 .824
Lipscomb 14 2 .875 25 7 .781
North Florida 9 7 .563 16 17 .485
Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 18 .438
NJIT 8 8 .500 21 12 .636
North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 22 .313
Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 20 .375
Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226
Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 26 .188

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 14 4 .778 26 6 .813
Kansas St. 14 4 .778 25 7 .781
Kansas 12 6 .667 24 8 .750
Baylor 10 8 .556 19 13 .594
Iowa St. 9 9 .500 21 11 .656
Texas 8 10 .444 16 16 .500
TCU 7 11 .389 20 13 .606
Oklahoma 7 11 .389 19 13 .594
Oklahoma St. 5 13 .278 12 20 .375
West Virginia 4 14 .222 14 19 .424

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa St. 83, Baylor 66

Kansas St. 70, TCU 61

West Virginia 79, Texas Tech 74

Kansas 65, Texas 57

Friday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 5 .722 23 9 .719
Marquette 12 6 .667 24 8 .750
Seton Hall 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Georgetown 9 9 .500 19 13 .594
Creighton 9 9 .500 18 14 .563
Xavier 9 9 .500 18 14 .563
St. John’s 8 10 .444 21 12 .636
Providence 7 11 .389 18 15 .545
Butler 7 11 .389 16 16 .500
DePaul 7 11 .389 15 15 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Villanova 73, Providence 62

Xavier 63, Creighton 61

Marquette 86, St. John’s 54

Seton Hall 73, Georgetown 57

Friday’s Games

Xavier at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 16 4 .800 24 8 .750
N. Colorado 15 5 .750 21 11 .656
E. Washington 12 8 .600 15 17 .469
Weber St. 11 9 .550 18 14 .563
Portland St. 11 9 .550 16 16 .500
Montana St. 11 9 .550 15 17 .469
S. Utah 9 11 .450 16 15 .516
Sacramento St. 8 12 .400 15 16 .484
N. Arizona 8 12 .400 10 21 .323
Idaho St. 7 13 .350 11 19 .367
Idaho 2 18 .100 5 27 .156

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana 79, Sacramento St. 73

Weber St. 81, Portland St. 71

S. Utah 83, N. Colorado 64

E. Washington 90, Montana St. 84

Friday’s Games

Weber St. at Montana, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 12 4 .750 22 11 .667
Campbell 12 4 .750 20 12 .625
Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 23 11 .676
Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 12 .600
Presbyterian 9 7 .563 18 15 .545
Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 17 15 .531
High Point 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
Hampton 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Longwood 5 11 .313 15 17 .469
UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 27 .129
SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 26 .188

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 16 4 .800 25 6 .806
Purdue 16 4 .800 23 8 .742
Michigan 15 5 .750 26 5 .839
Wisconsin 14 6 .700 22 9 .710
Maryland 13 7 .650 22 10 .688
Iowa 10 10 .500 22 10 .688
Minnesota 9 11 .450 20 12 .625
Ohio St. 8 12 .400 19 13 .594
Indiana 8 12 .400 17 15 .531
Rutgers 7 13 .350 14 17 .452
Penn St. 7 13 .350 14 18 .438
Illinois 7 13 .350 12 21 .364
Nebraska 6 14 .300 18 15 .545
Northwestern 4 16 .200 13 19 .406

___

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. 79, Indiana 75

Nebraska 69, Maryland 61

Minnesota 77, Penn St. 72, OT

Iowa 83, Illinois 62

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 15 1 .938 28 5 .848
UC Santa Barbara 10 6 .625 22 9 .710
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 6 .625 15 16 .484
Hawaii 9 7 .563 18 12 .600
Long Beach St. 8 8 .500 14 18 .438
CS Northridge 7 9 .438 13 20 .394
UC Davis 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
UC Riverside 4 12 .250 10 23 .303
Cal Poly 2 14 .125 6 23 .207

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 71, CS Northridge 68

Cal St.-Fullerton 75, UC Davis 71, OT

UC Irvine 63, UC Riverside 44

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 12 a.m.

