NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|6
|.813
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|8
|.750
|UMBC
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|12
|.636
|Hartford
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|15
|.545
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|17
|.469
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|20
|.375
|Binghamton
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|23
|.303
|New Hampshire
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|24
|.172
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|27
|.156
___
UMBC at Vermont, 11 a.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|16
|2
|.889
|29
|2
|.935
|Cincinnati
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|UCF
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|7
|.767
|Temple
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Memphis
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|Wichita St.
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|13
|.567
|South Florida
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|13
|.594
|Tulsa
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|14
|.563
|UConn
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|16
|.500
|SMU
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|East Carolina
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|20
|.333
|Tulane
|0
|18
|.000
|4
|27
|.129
___
UConn 80, South Florida 73
Memphis 83, Tulane 68
SMU 74, Tulsa 65
East Carolina at Wichita St., 10:30 p.m.
UConn at Houston, 12 p.m.
Memphis at UCF, 2:30 p.m.
SMU at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|16
|2
|.889
|25
|6
|.806
|Davidson
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|Dayton
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|St. Bonaventure
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|15
|.516
|George Mason
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|14
|.563
|Saint Louis
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|12
|.625
|Duquesne
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|13
|.594
|Rhode Island
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|La Salle
|8
|10
|.444
|10
|21
|.323
|Saint Joseph’s
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|18
|.438
|Richmond
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|20
|.394
|UMass
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|21
|.344
|George Washington
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|24
|.273
|Fordham
|3
|15
|.167
|12
|20
|.375
___
Rhode Island 76, La Salle 57
George Mason 61, George Washington 57
Saint Joseph’s 92, Duquesne 86
Saint Louis 71, Richmond 68
Rhode Island at VCU, 12 p.m.
George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at Dayton, 8:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|16
|2
|.889
|29
|2
|.935
|North Carolina
|16
|2
|.889
|27
|5
|.844
|Duke
|14
|4
|.778
|27
|5
|.844
|Florida St.
|13
|5
|.722
|26
|6
|.813
|Virginia Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|8
|.750
|Louisville
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|13
|.606
|Syracuse
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|13
|.606
|NC State
|9
|9
|.500
|22
|11
|.667
|Clemson
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|13
|.594
|Georgia Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|18
|.438
|Boston College
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|17
|.452
|Miami
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|18
|.438
|Wake Forest
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
|Notre Dame
|3
|15
|.167
|14
|19
|.424
|Pittsburgh
|3
|15
|.167
|14
|19
|.424
___
Virginia 76, NC State 56
Florida St. 65, Virginia Tech 63, OT
North Carolina 83, Louisville 70
Duke 84, Syracuse 72
Florida St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|14
|2
|.875
|28
|6
|.824
|Lipscomb
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|7
|.781
|North Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|17
|.485
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|18
|.438
|NJIT
|8
|8
|.500
|21
|12
|.636
|North Alabama
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|20
|.375
|Stetson
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|26
|.188
___
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|6
|.813
|Kansas St.
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|7
|.781
|Kansas
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|8
|.750
|Baylor
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|13
|.594
|Iowa St.
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|11
|.656
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|16
|.500
|TCU
|7
|11
|.389
|20
|13
|.606
|Oklahoma
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|13
|.594
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|20
|.375
|West Virginia
|4
|14
|.222
|14
|19
|.424
___
Iowa St. 83, Baylor 66
Kansas St. 70, TCU 61
West Virginia 79, Texas Tech 74
Kansas 65, Texas 57
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|9
|.719
|Marquette
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|8
|.750
|Seton Hall
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Georgetown
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|13
|.594
|Creighton
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|14
|.563
|Xavier
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|14
|.563
|St. John’s
|8
|10
|.444
|21
|12
|.636
|Providence
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|15
|.545
|Butler
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|16
|.500
|DePaul
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|15
|.500
___
Villanova 73, Providence 62
Xavier 63, Creighton 61
Marquette 86, St. John’s 54
Seton Hall 73, Georgetown 57
Xavier at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|16
|4
|.800
|24
|8
|.750
|N. Colorado
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|11
|.656
|E. Washington
|12
|8
|.600
|15
|17
|.469
|Weber St.
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|14
|.563
|Portland St.
|11
|9
|.550
|16
|16
|.500
|Montana St.
|11
|9
|.550
|15
|17
|.469
|S. Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|15
|.516
|Sacramento St.
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|16
|.484
|N. Arizona
|8
|12
|.400
|10
|21
|.323
|Idaho St.
|7
|13
|.350
|11
|19
|.367
|Idaho
|2
|18
|.100
|5
|27
|.156
___
Montana 79, Sacramento St. 73
Weber St. 81, Portland St. 71
S. Utah 83, N. Colorado 64
E. Washington 90, Montana St. 84
Weber St. at Montana, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|11
|.667
|Campbell
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|12
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|6
|.625
|23
|11
|.676
|Winthrop
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|12
|.600
|Presbyterian
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|15
|.545
|Charleston Southern
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|15
|.531
|High Point
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|Hampton
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Longwood
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|17
|.469
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|27
|.129
|SC-Upstate
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|26
|.188
___
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|16
|4
|.800
|25
|6
|.806
|Purdue
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|8
|.742
|Michigan
|15
|5
|.750
|26
|5
|.839
|Wisconsin
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Maryland
|13
|7
|.650
|22
|10
|.688
|Iowa
|10
|10
|.500
|22
|10
|.688
|Minnesota
|9
|11
|.450
|20
|12
|.625
|Ohio St.
|8
|12
|.400
|19
|13
|.594
|Indiana
|8
|12
|.400
|17
|15
|.531
|Rutgers
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|17
|.452
|Penn St.
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|18
|.438
|Illinois
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|21
|.364
|Nebraska
|6
|14
|.300
|18
|15
|.545
|Northwestern
|4
|16
|.200
|13
|19
|.406
___
Ohio St. 79, Indiana 75
Nebraska 69, Maryland 61
Minnesota 77, Penn St. 72, OT
Iowa 83, Illinois 62
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|15
|1
|.938
|28
|5
|.848
|UC Santa Barbara
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|9
|.710
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|16
|.484
|Hawaii
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|12
|.600
|Long Beach St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|CS Northridge
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|20
|.394
|UC Davis
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|UC Riverside
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|23
|.303
|Cal Poly
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
___
UC Santa Barbara 71, CS Northridge 68
Cal St.-Fullerton 75, UC Davis 71, OT
UC Irvine 63, UC Riverside 44
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 12 a.m.
