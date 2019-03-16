NCAA Basketball

All Times EDT AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 14 2 .875 26 6 .813 Stony Brook 12 4 .750 24 8 .750 UMBC 11 5 .688 21 12 .636 Hartford 10 6 .625 18 15 .545 Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 15 17 .469 Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 12 20 .375 Binghamton 5 11 .313 10 23 .303 New Hampshire 3 13 .188 5 24 .172 Maine 3 13 .188 5 27 .156

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Vermont, 11 a.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 16 2 .889 30 2 .938 Cincinnati 14 4 .778 26 6 .813 UCF 13 5 .722 23 8 .742 Temple 13 5 .722 23 9 .719 Memphis 11 7 .611 21 12 .636 Wichita St. 10 8 .556 19 13 .594 South Florida 8 10 .444 19 13 .594 Tulsa 8 10 .444 18 14 .563 UConn 6 12 .333 16 17 .485 SMU 6 12 .333 15 17 .469 East Carolina 3 15 .167 10 21 .323 Tulane 0 18 .000 4 27 .129

Friday’s Games

Houston 84, UConn 45

Memphis 79, UCF 55

Cincinnati 82, SMU 74

Wichita St. 80, Temple 74

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Houston, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 16 2 .889 25 7 .781 Davidson 14 4 .778 24 8 .750 Dayton 13 5 .722 21 11 .656 St. Bonaventure 12 6 .667 17 15 .531 George Mason 11 7 .611 18 15 .545 Saint Louis 10 8 .556 21 12 .636 Duquesne 10 8 .556 19 13 .594 Rhode Island 9 9 .500 18 14 .563 La Salle 8 10 .444 10 21 .323 Saint Joseph’s 6 12 .333 14 19 .424 Richmond 6 12 .333 13 20 .394 UMass 4 14 .222 11 21 .344 George Washington 4 14 .222 9 24 .273 Fordham 3 15 .167 12 20 .375

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 75, VCU 70

St. Bonaventure 68, George Mason 57

Davidson 70, Saint Joseph’s 60

Saint Louis 64, Dayton 55

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Davidson, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 16 2 .889 29 3 .906 North Carolina 16 2 .889 27 6 .818 Duke 14 4 .778 28 5 .848 Florida St. 13 5 .722 27 6 .818 Virginia Tech 12 6 .667 24 8 .750 Louisville 10 8 .556 20 13 .606 Syracuse 10 8 .556 20 13 .606 NC State 9 9 .500 22 11 .667 Clemson 9 9 .500 19 13 .594 Georgia Tech 6 12 .333 14 18 .438 Boston College 5 13 .278 14 17 .452 Miami 5 13 .278 14 18 .438 Wake Forest 4 14 .222 11 20 .355 Notre Dame 3 15 .167 14 19 .424 Pittsburgh 3 15 .167 14 19 .424

Friday’s Games

Florida St. 69, Virginia 59

Duke 74, North Carolina 73

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 14 2 .875 28 6 .824 Lipscomb 14 2 .875 25 7 .781 North Florida 9 7 .563 16 17 .485 Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 18 .438 NJIT 8 8 .500 21 12 .636 North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 22 .313 Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 20 .375 Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226 Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 26 .188

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 14 4 .778 26 6 .813 Kansas St. 14 4 .778 25 8 .758 Kansas 12 6 .667 25 8 .758 Baylor 10 8 .556 19 13 .594 Iowa St. 9 9 .500 22 11 .667 Texas 8 10 .444 16 16 .500 TCU 7 11 .389 20 13 .606 Oklahoma 7 11 .389 19 13 .594 Oklahoma St. 5 13 .278 12 20 .375 West Virginia 4 14 .222 14 20 .412

Friday’s Games

Iowa St. 63, Kansas St. 59

Kansas 88, West Virginia 74

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 13 5 .722 24 9 .727 Marquette 12 6 .667 24 8 .750 Seton Hall 9 9 .500 19 12 .613 Georgetown 9 9 .500 19 13 .594 Creighton 9 9 .500 18 14 .563 Xavier 9 9 .500 18 15 .545 St. John’s 8 10 .444 21 12 .636 Providence 7 11 .389 18 15 .545 Butler 7 11 .389 16 16 .500 DePaul 7 11 .389 15 15 .500

Friday’s Games

Villanova 71, Xavier 67, OT

Seton Hall at Marquette, 9:26 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 16 4 .800 25 8 .758 N. Colorado 15 5 .750 21 11 .656 E. Washington 12 8 .600 15 17 .469 Weber St. 11 9 .550 18 15 .545 Portland St. 11 9 .550 16 16 .500 Montana St. 11 9 .550 15 17 .469 S. Utah 9 11 .450 16 15 .516 Sacramento St. 8 12 .400 15 16 .484 N. Arizona 8 12 .400 10 21 .323 Idaho St. 7 13 .350 11 19 .367 Idaho 2 18 .100 5 27 .156

Friday’s Games

Montana 78, Weber St. 49

S. Utah at E. Washington, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 12 4 .750 22 11 .667 Campbell 12 4 .750 20 12 .625 Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 23 11 .676 Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 12 .600 Presbyterian 9 7 .563 18 15 .545 Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 17 15 .531 High Point 9 7 .563 16 15 .516 Hampton 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Longwood 5 11 .313 15 17 .469 UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 27 .129 SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 26 .188

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 16 4 .800 26 6 .813 Purdue 16 4 .800 23 9 .719 Michigan 15 5 .750 27 5 .844 Wisconsin 14 6 .700 23 9 .719 Maryland 13 7 .650 22 10 .688 Iowa 10 10 .500 22 11 .667 Minnesota 9 11 .450 21 12 .636 Ohio St. 8 12 .400 19 14 .576 Indiana 8 12 .400 17 15 .531 Rutgers 7 13 .350 14 17 .452 Penn St. 7 13 .350 14 18 .438 Illinois 7 13 .350 12 21 .364 Nebraska 6 14 .300 18 16 .529 Northwestern 4 16 .200 13 19 .406

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 77, Ohio St. 70

Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62

Minnesota 75, Purdue 73

Michigan 74, Iowa 53

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 15 1 .938 29 5 .853 UC Santa Barbara 10 6 .625 22 9 .710 Cal St.-Fullerton 10 6 .625 15 16 .484 Hawaii 9 7 .563 18 13 .581 Long Beach St. 8 8 .500 15 19 .441 CS Northridge 7 9 .438 13 20 .394 UC Davis 7 9 .438 11 20 .355 UC Riverside 4 12 .250 10 23 .303 Cal Poly 2 14 .125 6 23 .207

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine 75, Long Beach St. 67

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 12 a.m.

