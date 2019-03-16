Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

March 16, 2019 3:01 am
 
All Times EDT
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 14 2 .875 26 6 .813
Stony Brook 12 4 .750 24 8 .750
UMBC 11 5 .688 21 12 .636
Hartford 10 6 .625 18 15 .545
Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 15 17 .469
Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 12 20 .375
Binghamton 5 11 .313 10 23 .303
New Hampshire 3 13 .188 5 24 .172
Maine 3 13 .188 5 27 .156

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Vermont, 11 a.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 16 2 .889 30 2 .938
Cincinnati 14 4 .778 26 6 .813
UCF 13 5 .722 23 8 .742
Temple 13 5 .722 23 9 .719
Memphis 11 7 .611 21 12 .636
Wichita St. 10 8 .556 19 13 .594
South Florida 8 10 .444 19 13 .594
Tulsa 8 10 .444 18 14 .563
UConn 6 12 .333 16 17 .485
SMU 6 12 .333 15 17 .469
East Carolina 3 15 .167 10 21 .323
Tulane 0 18 .000 4 27 .129

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 84, UConn 45

Memphis 79, UCF 55

Cincinnati 82, SMU 74

Wichita St. 80, Temple 74

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Houston, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 16 2 .889 25 7 .781
Davidson 14 4 .778 24 8 .750
Dayton 13 5 .722 21 11 .656
St. Bonaventure 12 6 .667 17 15 .531
George Mason 11 7 .611 18 15 .545
Saint Louis 10 8 .556 21 12 .636
Duquesne 10 8 .556 19 13 .594
Rhode Island 9 9 .500 18 14 .563
La Salle 8 10 .444 10 21 .323
Saint Joseph’s 6 12 .333 14 19 .424
Richmond 6 12 .333 13 20 .394
UMass 4 14 .222 11 21 .344
George Washington 4 14 .222 9 24 .273
Fordham 3 15 .167 12 20 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 75, VCU 70

St. Bonaventure 68, George Mason 57

Davidson 70, Saint Joseph’s 60

Saint Louis 64, Dayton 55

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Davidson, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 16 2 .889 29 3 .906
North Carolina 16 2 .889 27 6 .818
Duke 14 4 .778 28 5 .848
Florida St. 13 5 .722 27 6 .818
Virginia Tech 12 6 .667 24 8 .750
Louisville 10 8 .556 20 13 .606
Syracuse 10 8 .556 20 13 .606
NC State 9 9 .500 22 11 .667
Clemson 9 9 .500 19 13 .594
Georgia Tech 6 12 .333 14 18 .438
Boston College 5 13 .278 14 17 .452
Miami 5 13 .278 14 18 .438
Wake Forest 4 14 .222 11 20 .355
Notre Dame 3 15 .167 14 19 .424
Pittsburgh 3 15 .167 14 19 .424

___

Friday’s Games

Florida St. 69, Virginia 59

Duke 74, North Carolina 73

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at Duke, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 14 2 .875 28 6 .824
Lipscomb 14 2 .875 25 7 .781
North Florida 9 7 .563 16 17 .485
Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 18 .438
NJIT 8 8 .500 21 12 .636
North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 22 .313
Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 20 .375
Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226
Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 26 .188

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 14 4 .778 26 6 .813
Kansas St. 14 4 .778 25 8 .758
Kansas 12 6 .667 25 8 .758
Baylor 10 8 .556 19 13 .594
Iowa St. 9 9 .500 22 11 .667
Texas 8 10 .444 16 16 .500
TCU 7 11 .389 20 13 .606
Oklahoma 7 11 .389 19 13 .594
Oklahoma St. 5 13 .278 12 20 .375
West Virginia 4 14 .222 14 20 .412

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa St. 63, Kansas St. 59

Kansas 88, West Virginia 74

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 5 .722 24 9 .727
Marquette 12 6 .667 24 9 .727
Seton Hall 9 9 .500 20 12 .625
Georgetown 9 9 .500 19 13 .594
Creighton 9 9 .500 18 14 .563
Xavier 9 9 .500 18 15 .545
St. John’s 8 10 .444 21 12 .636
Providence 7 11 .389 18 15 .545
Butler 7 11 .389 16 16 .500
DePaul 7 11 .389 15 15 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Villanova 71, Xavier 67, OT

Seton Hall 81, Marquette 79

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at Villanova, 6:35 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 16 4 .800 25 8 .758
N. Colorado 15 5 .750 21 11 .656
E. Washington 12 8 .600 16 17 .485
Weber St. 11 9 .550 18 15 .545
Portland St. 11 9 .550 16 16 .500
Montana St. 11 9 .550 15 17 .469
S. Utah 9 11 .450 16 16 .500
Sacramento St. 8 12 .400 15 16 .484
N. Arizona 8 12 .400 10 21 .323
Idaho St. 7 13 .350 11 19 .367
Idaho 2 18 .100 5 27 .156

___

Friday’s Games

Montana 78, Weber St. 49

E. Washington 77, S. Utah 61

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at Montana, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 12 4 .750 22 11 .667
Campbell 12 4 .750 20 12 .625
Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 23 11 .676
Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 12 .600
Presbyterian 9 7 .563 18 15 .545
Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 17 15 .531
High Point 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
Hampton 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Longwood 5 11 .313 15 17 .469
UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 27 .129
SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 26 .188

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 16 4 .800 26 6 .813
Purdue 16 4 .800 23 9 .719
Michigan 15 5 .750 27 5 .844
Wisconsin 14 6 .700 23 9 .719
Maryland 13 7 .650 22 10 .688
Iowa 10 10 .500 22 11 .667
Minnesota 9 11 .450 21 12 .636
Ohio St. 8 12 .400 19 14 .576
Indiana 8 12 .400 17 15 .531
Rutgers 7 13 .350 14 17 .452
Penn St. 7 13 .350 14 18 .438
Illinois 7 13 .350 12 21 .364
Nebraska 6 14 .300 18 16 .529
Northwestern 4 16 .200 13 19 .406

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 77, Ohio St. 70

Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62

Minnesota 75, Purdue 73

Michigan 74, Iowa 53

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 15 1 .938 29 5 .853
UC Santa Barbara 10 6 .625 22 10 .688
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 6 .625 16 16 .500
Hawaii 9 7 .563 18 13 .581
Long Beach St. 8 8 .500 15 19 .441
CS Northridge 7 9 .438 13 20 .394
UC Davis 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
UC Riverside 4 12 .250 10 23 .303
Cal Poly 2 14 .125 6 23 .207

___

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine 75, Long Beach St. 67

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Santa Barbara 58

