NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|27
|6
|.818
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|8
|.750
|UMBC
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|13
|.618
|Hartford
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|15
|.545
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|17
|.469
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|20
|.375
|Binghamton
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|23
|.303
|New Hampshire
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|24
|.172
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|27
|.156
Stony Brook at South Florida, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|16
|2
|.889
|31
|3
|.912
|Cincinnati
|14
|4
|.778
|28
|6
|.824
|UCF
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Temple
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|9
|.719
|Memphis
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|13
|.618
|Wichita St.
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|14
|.576
|South Florida
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|13
|.594
|Tulsa
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|14
|.563
|UConn
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|17
|.485
|SMU
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|17
|.469
|East Carolina
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|21
|.323
|Tulane
|0
|18
|.000
|4
|27
|.129
Cincinnati 69, Houston 57
Wichita St. at Furman, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Temple at Belmont, 9:10 p.m.
Stony Brook at South Florida, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|16
|2
|.889
|25
|7
|.781
|Davidson
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|9
|.727
|Dayton
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|11
|.656
|St. Bonaventure
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|16
|.529
|George Mason
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|15
|.545
|Saint Louis
|10
|8
|.556
|23
|12
|.657
|Duquesne
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|13
|.594
|Rhode Island
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|15
|.545
|La Salle
|8
|10
|.444
|10
|21
|.323
|Saint Joseph’s
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|19
|.424
|Richmond
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|20
|.394
|UMass
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|21
|.344
|George Washington
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|24
|.273
|Fordham
|3
|15
|.167
|12
|20
|.375
Saint Louis 55, St. Bonaventure 53
Lipscomb at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Colorado, 11 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|16
|2
|.889
|29
|3
|.906
|North Carolina
|16
|2
|.889
|27
|6
|.818
|Duke
|14
|4
|.778
|29
|5
|.853
|Florida St.
|13
|5
|.722
|27
|7
|.794
|Virginia Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|8
|.750
|Louisville
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|13
|.606
|Syracuse
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|13
|.606
|NC State
|9
|9
|.500
|22
|11
|.667
|Clemson
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|13
|.594
|Georgia Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|18
|.438
|Boston College
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|17
|.452
|Miami
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|18
|.438
|Wake Forest
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
|Notre Dame
|3
|15
|.167
|14
|19
|.424
|Pittsburgh
|3
|15
|.167
|14
|19
|.424
Hofstra at NC State, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|14
|2
|.875
|28
|6
|.824
|Lipscomb
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|7
|.781
|North Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|17
|.485
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|18
|.438
|NJIT
|8
|8
|.500
|21
|12
|.636
|North Alabama
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|20
|.375
|Stetson
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|26
|.188
Quinnipiac at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Davidson, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|6
|.813
|Kansas St.
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|8
|.758
|Kansas
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|9
|.735
|Baylor
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|13
|.594
|Iowa St.
|9
|9
|.500
|23
|11
|.676
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|16
|.500
|TCU
|7
|11
|.389
|20
|13
|.606
|Oklahoma
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|13
|.594
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|20
|.375
|West Virginia
|4
|14
|.222
|14
|20
|.412
S. Dakota St. at Texas, 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|13
|5
|.722
|25
|9
|.735
|Marquette
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|9
|.727
|Seton Hall
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|13
|.606
|Georgetown
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|13
|.594
|Creighton
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|14
|.563
|Xavier
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|15
|.545
|St. John’s
|8
|10
|.444
|21
|12
|.636
|Providence
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|15
|.545
|Butler
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|16
|.500
|DePaul
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|15
|.500
Arkansas at Providence, 9 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Harvard at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Butler at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
St. John’s at Arizona St., 9:10 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|16
|4
|.800
|26
|8
|.765
|N. Colorado
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|11
|.656
|E. Washington
|12
|8
|.600
|16
|18
|.471
|Weber St.
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|15
|.545
|Portland St.
|11
|9
|.550
|16
|16
|.500
|Montana St.
|11
|9
|.550
|15
|17
|.469
|S. Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|16
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|16
|.484
|N. Arizona
|8
|12
|.400
|10
|21
|.323
|Idaho St.
|7
|13
|.350
|11
|19
|.367
|Idaho
|2
|18
|.100
|5
|27
|.156
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|11
|.667
|Campbell
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|12
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|6
|.625
|23
|11
|.676
|Winthrop
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|12
|.600
|Presbyterian
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|15
|.545
|Charleston Southern
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|15
|.531
|High Point
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|Hampton
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Longwood
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|17
|.469
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|27
|.129
|SC-Upstate
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|26
|.188
Campbell at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|16
|4
|.800
|28
|6
|.824
|Purdue
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|9
|.719
|Michigan
|15
|5
|.750
|28
|6
|.824
|Wisconsin
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|10
|.697
|Maryland
|13
|7
|.650
|22
|10
|.688
|Iowa
|10
|10
|.500
|22
|11
|.667
|Minnesota
|9
|11
|.450
|21
|13
|.618
|Ohio St.
|8
|12
|.400
|19
|14
|.576
|Indiana
|8
|12
|.400
|17
|15
|.531
|Rutgers
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|17
|.452
|Penn St.
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|18
|.438
|Illinois
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|21
|.364
|Nebraska
|6
|14
|.300
|18
|16
|.529
|Northwestern
|4
|16
|.200
|13
|19
|.406
Michigan St. 65, Michigan 60
St. Francis (Pa.) at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Butler at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|15
|1
|.938
|30
|5
|.857
|UC Santa Barbara
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|10
|.688
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|17
|.485
|Hawaii
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|13
|.581
|Long Beach St.
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|19
|.441
|CS Northridge
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|20
|.394
|UC Davis
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|UC Riverside
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|23
|.303
|Cal Poly
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
UC Irvine 92, Cal St.-Fullerton 64
CS Northridge at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
