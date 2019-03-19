NCAA Basketball

All Times EDT AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 14 2 .875 27 6 .818 Stony Brook 12 4 .750 24 8 .750 UMBC 11 5 .688 21 13 .618 Hartford 10 6 .625 18 15 .545 Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 15 17 .469 Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 12 20 .375 Binghamton 5 11 .313 10 23 .303 New Hampshire 3 13 .188 5 24 .172 Maine 3 13 .188 5 27 .156

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at Florida St., 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 16 2 .889 31 3 .912 Cincinnati 14 4 .778 28 6 .824 UCF 13 5 .722 23 8 .742 Temple 13 5 .722 23 9 .719 Memphis 11 7 .611 21 13 .618 Wichita St. 10 8 .556 19 14 .576 South Florida 8 10 .444 19 13 .594 Tulsa 8 10 .444 18 14 .563 UConn 6 12 .333 16 17 .485 SMU 6 12 .333 15 17 .469 East Carolina 3 15 .167 10 21 .323 Tulane 0 18 .000 4 27 .129

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Temple at Belmont, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Furman, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 16 2 .889 25 7 .781 Davidson 14 4 .778 24 9 .727 Dayton 13 5 .722 21 11 .656 St. Bonaventure 12 6 .667 18 16 .529 George Mason 11 7 .611 18 15 .545 Saint Louis 10 8 .556 23 12 .657 Duquesne 10 8 .556 19 13 .594 Rhode Island 9 9 .500 18 15 .545 La Salle 8 10 .444 10 21 .323 Saint Joseph’s 6 12 .333 14 19 .424 Richmond 6 12 .333 13 20 .394 UMass 4 14 .222 11 21 .344 George Washington 4 14 .222 9 24 .273 Fordham 3 15 .167 12 20 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Colorado, 11 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 16 2 .889 29 3 .906 North Carolina 16 2 .889 27 6 .818 Duke 14 4 .778 29 5 .853 Florida St. 13 5 .722 27 7 .794 Virginia Tech 12 6 .667 24 8 .750 Louisville 10 8 .556 20 13 .606 Syracuse 10 8 .556 20 13 .606 NC State 9 9 .500 22 11 .667 Clemson 9 9 .500 19 13 .594 Georgia Tech 6 12 .333 14 18 .438 Boston College 5 13 .278 14 17 .452 Miami 5 13 .278 14 18 .438 Wake Forest 4 14 .222 11 20 .355 Notre Dame 3 15 .167 14 19 .424 Pittsburgh 3 15 .167 14 19 .424

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at NC State, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Louisville, 12:15 p.m.

Baylor at Syracuse, 9:57 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 14 2 .875 28 6 .824 Lipscomb 14 2 .875 25 7 .781 North Florida 9 7 .563 16 17 .485 Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 18 .438 NJIT 8 8 .500 22 12 .647 North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 22 .313 Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 20 .375 Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226 Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 26 .188

___

Monday’s Games

NJIT 92, Quinnipiac 81

Tuesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Davidson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 14 4 .778 26 6 .813 Kansas St. 14 4 .778 25 8 .758 Kansas 12 6 .667 25 9 .735 Baylor 10 8 .556 19 13 .594 Iowa St. 9 9 .500 23 11 .676 Texas 8 10 .444 16 16 .500 TCU 7 11 .389 20 13 .606 Oklahoma 7 11 .389 19 13 .594 Oklahoma St. 5 13 .278 12 20 .375 West Virginia 4 14 .222 14 20 .412

___

Tuesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Canyon at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Syracuse, 9:57 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 13 5 .722 25 9 .735 Marquette 12 6 .667 24 9 .727 Seton Hall 9 9 .500 20 13 .606 Georgetown 9 9 .500 19 13 .594 Creighton 9 9 .500 18 14 .563 Xavier 9 9 .500 18 15 .545 St. John’s 8 10 .444 21 12 .636 Providence 7 11 .389 18 15 .545 Butler 7 11 .389 16 16 .500 DePaul 7 11 .389 15 15 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas at Providence, 9 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Harvard at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Butler at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

St. John’s at Arizona St., 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Villanova, 7:20 p.m.

Seton Hall at Wofford, 9:40 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 16 4 .800 26 8 .765 N. Colorado 15 5 .750 21 11 .656 E. Washington 12 8 .600 16 18 .471 Weber St. 11 9 .550 18 15 .545 Portland St. 11 9 .550 16 16 .500 Montana St. 11 9 .550 15 17 .469 S. Utah 9 11 .450 16 16 .500 Sacramento St. 8 12 .400 15 16 .484 N. Arizona 8 12 .400 10 21 .323 Idaho St. 7 13 .350 11 19 .367 Idaho 2 18 .100 5 27 .156

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana at Michigan, 9:20 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 12 4 .750 22 11 .667 Campbell 12 4 .750 20 12 .625 Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 23 11 .676 Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 12 .600 Presbyterian 9 7 .563 18 15 .545 Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 17 15 .531 High Point 9 7 .563 16 15 .516 Hampton 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Longwood 5 11 .313 15 17 .469 UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 27 .129 SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 26 .188

___

Tuesday’s Games

Campbell at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

FAU at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Hampton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 16 4 .800 28 6 .824 Purdue 16 4 .800 23 9 .719 Michigan 15 5 .750 28 6 .824 Wisconsin 14 6 .700 23 10 .697 Maryland 13 7 .650 22 10 .688 Iowa 10 10 .500 22 11 .667 Minnesota 9 11 .450 21 13 .618 Ohio St. 8 12 .400 19 14 .576 Indiana 8 12 .400 17 15 .531 Rutgers 7 13 .350 14 17 .452 Penn St. 7 13 .350 14 18 .438 Illinois 7 13 .350 12 21 .364 Nebraska 6 14 .300 18 16 .529 Northwestern 4 16 .200 13 19 .406

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Butler at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Louisville, 12:15 p.m.

Bradley at Michigan St., 2:45 p.m.

Montana at Michigan, 9:20 p.m.

Old Dominion at Purdue, 9:50 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 15 1 .938 30 5 .857 UC Santa Barbara 10 6 .625 22 10 .688 Cal St.-Fullerton 10 6 .625 16 17 .485 Hawaii 9 7 .563 18 13 .581 Long Beach St. 8 8 .500 15 19 .441 CS Northridge 7 9 .438 13 20 .394 UC Davis 7 9 .438 11 20 .355 UC Riverside 4 12 .250 10 23 .303 Cal Poly 2 14 .125 6 23 .207

___

Tuesday’s Games

CS Northridge at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

