Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

March 19, 2019 12:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 14 2 .875 27 6 .818
Stony Brook 12 4 .750 24 8 .750
UMBC 11 5 .688 21 13 .618
Hartford 10 6 .625 18 15 .545
Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 15 17 .469
Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 12 20 .375
Binghamton 5 11 .313 10 23 .303
New Hampshire 3 13 .188 5 24 .172
Maine 3 13 .188 5 27 .156

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at Florida St., 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 16 2 .889 31 3 .912
Cincinnati 14 4 .778 28 6 .824
UCF 13 5 .722 23 8 .742
Temple 13 5 .722 23 9 .719
Memphis 11 7 .611 21 13 .618
Wichita St. 10 8 .556 19 14 .576
South Florida 8 10 .444 19 13 .594
Tulsa 8 10 .444 18 14 .563
UConn 6 12 .333 16 17 .485
SMU 6 12 .333 15 17 .469
East Carolina 3 15 .167 10 21 .323
Tulane 0 18 .000 4 27 .129

___

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Temple at Belmont, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Furman, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 16 2 .889 25 7 .781
Davidson 14 4 .778 24 9 .727
Dayton 13 5 .722 21 11 .656
St. Bonaventure 12 6 .667 18 16 .529
George Mason 11 7 .611 18 15 .545
Saint Louis 10 8 .556 23 12 .657
Duquesne 10 8 .556 19 13 .594
Rhode Island 9 9 .500 18 15 .545
La Salle 8 10 .444 10 21 .323
Saint Joseph’s 6 12 .333 14 19 .424
Richmond 6 12 .333 13 20 .394
UMass 4 14 .222 11 21 .344
George Washington 4 14 .222 9 24 .273
Fordham 3 15 .167 12 20 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Davidson, 7 p.m.

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Dayton at Colorado, 11 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 16 2 .889 29 3 .906
North Carolina 16 2 .889 27 6 .818
Duke 14 4 .778 29 5 .853
Florida St. 13 5 .722 27 7 .794
Virginia Tech 12 6 .667 24 8 .750
Louisville 10 8 .556 20 13 .606
Syracuse 10 8 .556 20 13 .606
NC State 9 9 .500 22 11 .667
Clemson 9 9 .500 19 13 .594
Georgia Tech 6 12 .333 14 18 .438
Boston College 5 13 .278 14 17 .452
Miami 5 13 .278 14 18 .438
Wake Forest 4 14 .222 11 20 .355
Notre Dame 3 15 .167 14 19 .424
Pittsburgh 3 15 .167 14 19 .424

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at NC State, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Louisville, 12:15 p.m.

Vermont at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Syracuse, 9:57 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 14 2 .875 28 6 .824
Lipscomb 14 2 .875 25 7 .781
North Florida 9 7 .563 16 17 .485
Florida Gulf Coast 9 7 .563 14 18 .438
NJIT 8 8 .500 22 12 .647
North Alabama 7 9 .438 10 22 .313
Jacksonville 5 11 .313 12 20 .375
Stetson 3 13 .188 7 24 .226
Kennesaw St. 3 13 .188 6 26 .188

___

Monday’s Games

NJIT 92, Quinnipiac 81

Tuesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Davidson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 14 4 .778 26 6 .813
Kansas St. 14 4 .778 25 8 .758
Kansas 12 6 .667 25 9 .735
Baylor 10 8 .556 19 13 .594
Iowa St. 9 9 .500 23 11 .676
Texas 8 10 .444 16 16 .500
TCU 7 11 .389 20 13 .606
Oklahoma 7 11 .389 19 13 .594
Oklahoma St. 5 13 .278 12 20 .375
West Virginia 4 14 .222 14 20 .412

___

Tuesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Canyon at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Syracuse, 9:57 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 5 .722 25 9 .735
Marquette 12 6 .667 24 9 .727
Seton Hall 9 9 .500 20 13 .606
Georgetown 9 9 .500 19 13 .594
Creighton 9 9 .500 18 14 .563
Xavier 9 9 .500 18 15 .545
St. John’s 8 10 .444 21 12 .636
Providence 7 11 .389 18 15 .545
Butler 7 11 .389 16 16 .500
DePaul 7 11 .389 15 15 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas at Providence, 9 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Harvard at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Butler at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

St. John’s at Arizona St., 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Villanova, 7:20 p.m.

Seton Hall at Wofford, 9:40 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 16 4 .800 26 8 .765
N. Colorado 15 5 .750 21 11 .656
E. Washington 12 8 .600 16 18 .471
Weber St. 11 9 .550 18 15 .545
Portland St. 11 9 .550 16 16 .500
Montana St. 11 9 .550 15 17 .469
S. Utah 9 11 .450 16 16 .500
Sacramento St. 8 12 .400 15 16 .484
N. Arizona 8 12 .400 10 21 .323
Idaho St. 7 13 .350 11 19 .367
Idaho 2 18 .100 5 27 .156

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana at Michigan, 9:20 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 12 4 .750 22 11 .667
Campbell 12 4 .750 20 12 .625
Gardner-Webb 10 6 .625 23 11 .676
Winthrop 10 6 .625 18 12 .600
Presbyterian 9 7 .563 18 15 .545
Charleston Southern 9 7 .563 17 15 .531
High Point 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
Hampton 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Longwood 5 11 .313 15 17 .469
UNC-Asheville 2 14 .125 4 27 .129
SC-Upstate 1 15 .063 6 26 .188

___

Tuesday’s Games

Campbell at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

FAU at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Hampton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 16 4 .800 28 6 .824
Purdue 16 4 .800 23 9 .719
Michigan 15 5 .750 28 6 .824
Wisconsin 14 6 .700 23 10 .697
Maryland 13 7 .650 22 10 .688
Iowa 10 10 .500 22 11 .667
Minnesota 9 11 .450 21 13 .618
Ohio St. 8 12 .400 19 14 .576
Indiana 8 12 .400 17 15 .531
Rutgers 7 13 .350 14 17 .452
Penn St. 7 13 .350 14 18 .438
Illinois 7 13 .350 12 21 .364
Nebraska 6 14 .300 18 16 .529
Northwestern 4 16 .200 13 19 .406

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Butler at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Louisville, 12:15 p.m.

Bradley at Michigan St., 2:45 p.m.

Montana at Michigan, 9:20 p.m.

Old Dominion at Purdue, 9:50 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 15 1 .938 30 5 .857
UC Santa Barbara 10 6 .625 22 10 .688
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 6 .625 16 17 .485
Hawaii 9 7 .563 18 13 .581
Long Beach St. 8 8 .500 15 19 .441
CS Northridge 7 9 .438 13 20 .394
UC Davis 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
UC Riverside 4 12 .250 10 23 .303
Cal Poly 2 14 .125 6 23 .207

___

Tuesday’s Games

CS Northridge at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.