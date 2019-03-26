NCAA Conference Records

Through Sunday Conference W L Pct. Atlantic Coast (7) 10 2 .833 Southeastern (7) 9 3 .750 Big Ten (8) 10 5 .667 West Coast (2) 2 1 .667 Pac-12 (3) 3 2 .600 Big 12 (6) 6 5 .545 American Athletic (4) 3 3 .500 Ohio Valley (2) 2 2 .500 Atlantic Sun (1) 1 1 .500 Big West (1) 1 1 .500 Mid-American (1) 1 1 .500 Northeast (1) 1 1 .500 Summit League (1) 1 1 .500 Southern (1) 1 1 .500 Big East (4) 1 4 .200 America East (1) 0 1 .000 Metro Atlantic (1) 0 1 .000 Big Sky (1) 0 1 .000 Big South (1) 0 1 .000 Colonial (1) 0 1 .000 Conference USA (1) 0 1 .000 Horizon (1) 0 1 .000 Ivy League (1) 0 1 .000 Mid-Eastern Athletic (1) 0 1 .000 Missouri Valley (1) 0 1 .000 Patriot League (1) 0 1 .000 Southland (1) 0 1 .000 Southwestern Athletic (1) 0 1 .000 Sun Belt (1) 0 1 .000 Western Athletic (1) 0 1 .000 Atlantic 10 (2) 0 2 .000 Mountain West (2) 0 2 .000

