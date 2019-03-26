Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Conference Records

March 26, 2019 6:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Through Sunday
Conference W L Pct.
Atlantic Coast (7) 10 2 .833
Southeastern (7) 9 3 .750
Big Ten (8) 10 5 .667
West Coast (2) 2 1 .667
Pac-12 (3) 3 2 .600
Big 12 (6) 6 5 .545
American Athletic (4) 3 3 .500
Ohio Valley (2) 2 2 .500
Atlantic Sun (1) 1 1 .500
Big West (1) 1 1 .500
Mid-American (1) 1 1 .500
Northeast (1) 1 1 .500
Summit League (1) 1 1 .500
Southern (1) 1 1 .500
Big East (4) 1 4 .200
America East (1) 0 1 .000
Metro Atlantic (1) 0 1 .000
Big Sky (1) 0 1 .000
Big South (1) 0 1 .000
Colonial (1) 0 1 .000
Conference USA (1) 0 1 .000
Horizon (1) 0 1 .000
Ivy League (1) 0 1 .000
Mid-Eastern Athletic (1) 0 1 .000
Missouri Valley (1) 0 1 .000
Patriot League (1) 0 1 .000
Southland (1) 0 1 .000
Southwestern Athletic (1) 0 1 .000
Sun Belt (1) 0 1 .000
Western Athletic (1) 0 1 .000
Atlantic 10 (2) 0 2 .000
Mountain West (2) 0 2 .000

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.