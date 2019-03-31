NCAA Conference Records

|Through Sunday
|Conference
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Atlantic Coast (7)
|13
|6
|.684
|Southeastern (7)
|12
|6
|.667
|Big Ten (8)
|13
|7
|.650
|Pac-12 (3)
|5
|3
|.625
|West Coast (2)
|3
|2
|.600
|Big 12 (6)
|6
|5
|.545
|Ohio Valley (2)
|2
|2
|.500
|Atlantic Sun (1)
|1
|1
|.500
|Big West (1)
|1
|1
|.500
|Mid-American (1)
|1
|1
|.500
|Northeast (1)
|1
|1
|.500
|Summit League (1)
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern (1)
|1
|1
|.500
|American Athletic (4)
|3
|4
|.429
|Big East (4)
|1
|4
|.200
|America East (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Big Sky (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Big South (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Colonial (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Conference USA (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Horizon (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Ivy League (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Metro Atlantic (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Mid-Eastern Athletic (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Missouri Valley (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Patriot League (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Southland (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Southwestern Athletic (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Sun Belt (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Western Athletic (1)
|0
|1
|.000
|Atlantic 10 (2)
|0
|2
|.000
|Mountain West (2)
|0
|2
|.000
