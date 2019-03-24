Listen Live Sports

NCAA Conference Records

March 24, 2019 12:06 am
 
Through Saturday
Conference W L Pct.
Atlantic Sun (1) 1 0 1.000
Big West (1) 1 0 1.000
Mid-American (1) 1 0 1.000
Atlantic Coast (7) 8 2 .800
Big Ten (8) 10 3 .769
Southeastern (7) 8 3 .727
Pac-12 (3) 2 1 .667
West Coast (2) 2 1 .667
Big 12 (6) 5 4 .556
Ohio Valley (2) 2 2 .500
Northeast (1) 1 1 .500
Summit League (1) 1 1 .500
Southern (1) 1 1 .500
Big East (4) 1 4 .200
America East (1) 0 1 .000
Metro Atlantic (1) 0 1 .000
Big Sky (1) 0 1 .000
Big South (1) 0 1 .000
Colonial (1) 0 1 .000
Conference USA (1) 0 1 .000
Horizon (1) 0 1 .000
Ivy League (1) 0 1 .000
Mid-Eastern Athletic (1) 0 1 .000
Missouri Valley (1) 0 1 .000
Patriot League (1) 0 1 .000
Southland (1) 0 1 .000
Southwestern Athletic (1) 0 1 .000
Sun Belt (1) 0 1 .000
Western Athletic (1) 0 1 .000
American Athletic (4) 0 2 .000
Atlantic 10 (2) 0 2 .000
Mountain West (2) 0 2 .000

