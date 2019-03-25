Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

March 25, 2019 1:06 am
 
All Times EDT
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
At SNHU Arena
Manchester, N.H.
First Round
Friday, March 29

Massachusetts (28-9-0) vs. Harvard (19-10-3), 3 p.m.

Notre Dame (22-13-3) vs. Clarkson (26-10-2), 6:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 30

Northeast Regional Winners, 6:30 p.m.

EAST REGIONAL
At Dunkin’ Donuts Center
Providence, R.I.
First Round
Saturday, March 30

Minnesota St. (32-7-2) vs. Providence (22-11-6), 1 p.m.

Cornell (20-10-4) vs. Northeastern (27-10-1), 4:30 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 31

East Regional Winners, 4 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL
First Round
At PPL Center
Allentown, Pa.
First Round
Saturday, March 30

Minnesota Duluth (25-11-2) vs. Bowling Green (25-10-5), 4 p.m.

Arizona St. (21-12-1) vs. Quinnipiac (25-9-2), 7:30 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 31

Midwest Regional Winners, 6:30 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL
At Scheels Arena
Fargo, N.D.
First Round
Friday, March 29

Ohio St. (20-16-1) vs. Denver (22-11-5), 4 p.m.

St. Cloud State (30-5-3) vs. American International (22-16-1), 7:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 30

West Regional Winners, 9 p.m.

FROZEN FOUR
At KeyBank Center
Buffalo, N.Y.
National Semifinals
Thursday, April 11

TBD, 5 or 8:30 p.m.

National Championship
Saturday, April 13

TBD, 8 p.m.

