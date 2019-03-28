NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|WEST REGIONAL
|At Scheels Arena
|Fargo, N.D.
|First Round
|Friday, March 29
Denver (22-11-5) vs. Ohio State (20-10-5), 4 p.m.
St. Cloud State (30-5-3) vs. American International (22-16-1), 7:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 30
Denver-Ohio State winner vs. St. Cloud State-American International winner, 9 p.m.
|NORTHEAST REGIONAL
|At SNHU Arena
|Manchester, N.H.
|First Round
|Friday, March 29
UMass (28-9-0) vs. Harvard (19-10-3), 3 p.m.
Clarkson (26-10-2) vs. Notre Dame (22-13-3), 6:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 30
UMass-Harvard winner vs. Clarkson-Notre Dame winner, 6:30 p.m.
|EAST REGIONAL
|At Dunkin’ Donuts Center
|Providence, R.I.
|First Round
|Saturday, March 30
Minnesota State Mankato (32-7-2) vs. Providence (22-11-6), 1 p.m.
Northeastern (27-10-1) vs. Cornell (20-10-4), 4:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, March 31
Minnesota State Mankato-Providence winner vs. Northeastern-Cornell winner, 4 p.m.
|MIDWEST REGIONAL
|At PPL Center
|Allentown, Pa.
|First Round
|Saturday, March 30
Minnesota Duluth (25-11-2) vs. Bowling Green (25-10-5), 4 p.m.
Quinnipiac (25-9-2) vs. Arizona State (21-12-1), 7:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, March 31
Minnesota Duluth-Bowling Green winner vs. Quinnipiac-Arizona State winner, 6:30 p.m.
|FROZEN FOUR
|At KeyBank Center
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|National Semifinals
|Thursday, April 12
West champion vs. Northeast champion, 5 or 8:30 p.m.
East champion vs. Midwest champion, 5 or 8:30 p.m.
|National Championship
|Saturday, April 13
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
