NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

All Times EDT WEST REGIONAL At Scheels Arena Fargo, N.D. First Round Friday, March 29

Denver (22-11-5) vs. Ohio State (20-10-5), 4 p.m.

St. Cloud State (30-5-3) vs. American International (22-16-1), 7:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 30

Denver-Ohio State winner vs. St. Cloud State-American International winner, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST REGIONAL At SNHU Arena Manchester, N.H. First Round Friday, March 29

UMass (28-9-0) vs. Harvard (19-10-3), 3 p.m.

Clarkson (26-10-2) vs. Notre Dame (22-13-3), 6:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 30

UMass-Harvard winner vs. Clarkson-Notre Dame winner, 6:30 p.m.

EAST REGIONAL At Dunkin’ Donuts Center Providence, R.I. First Round Saturday, March 30

Minnesota State Mankato (32-7-2) vs. Providence (22-11-6), 1 p.m.

Northeastern (27-10-1) vs. Cornell (20-10-4), 4:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 31

Minnesota State Mankato-Providence winner vs. Northeastern-Cornell winner, 4 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL First Round At PPL Center Allentown, Pa. First Round Saturday, March 30

Minnesota Duluth (25-11-2) vs. Bowling Green (25-10-5), 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac (25-9-2) vs. Arizona State (21-12-1), 7:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 31

Minnesota Duluth-Bowling Green winner vs. Quinnipiac-Arizona State winner, 6:30 p.m.

FROZEN FOUR At KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y. National Semifinals Thursday, April 12

West champion vs. Northeast champion, 5 or 8:30 p.m.

East champion vs. Midwest champion, 5 or 8:30 p.m.

National Championship Saturday, April 13

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

