NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

All Times EDT NORTHEAST REGIONAL At SNHU Arena Manchester, N.H. First Round Friday, March 29

UMass 4, Harvard 0

Notre Dame 3, Clarkson 2, OT

Championship Saturday, March 30

UMass 4, Notre Dame 0

WEST REGIONAL At Scheels Arena Fargo, N.D. First Round Friday, March 29

Denver 2, Ohio State 0

American International 2, St. Cloud State 1

Championship Saturday, March 30

Denver (23-11-5) vs. American International (23-16-1), 9 p.m.

EAST REGIONAL At Dunkin’ Donuts Center Providence, R.I. First Round Saturday, March 30

Providence 6, Minnesota State Mankato 3

Cornell 5, Northeastern 1

Championship Sunday, March 31

Providence (23-11-6) vs. Cornell (21-10-4), 4 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL First Round At PPL Center Allentown, Pa. First Round Saturday, March 30

Minnesota Duluth 2, Bowling Green 1, OT

Quinnipiac (25-9-2) vs. Arizona State (21-12-1), 7:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 31

Minnesota Duluth (26-11-2) vs. Quinnipiac-Arizona State winner, 6:30 p.m.

FROZEN FOUR At KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y. National Semifinals Thursday, April 12

West champion vs. UMass (30-9-0, 5 or 8:30 p.m.

East champion vs. Midwest champion, 5 or 8:30 p.m.

National Championship Saturday, April 13

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

