NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

March 30, 2019 11:25 pm
 
All Times EDT
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
At SNHU Arena
Manchester, N.H.
First Round
Friday, March 29

UMass 4, Harvard 0

Notre Dame 3, Clarkson 2, OT

Championship
Saturday, March 30

UMass 4, Notre Dame 0

WEST REGIONAL
At Scheels Arena
Fargo, N.D.
First Round
Friday, March 29

Denver 2, Ohio State 0

American International 2, St. Cloud State 1

Championship
Saturday, March 30

Denver 3, American International 0

EAST REGIONAL
At Dunkin’ Donuts Center
Providence, R.I.
First Round
Saturday, March 30

Providence 6, Minnesota State Mankato 3

Cornell 5, Northeastern 1

Championship
Sunday, March 31

Providence (23-11-6) vs. Cornell (21-10-4), 4 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL
First Round
At PPL Center
Allentown, Pa.
First Round
Saturday, March 30

Minnesota Duluth 2, Bowling Green 1, OT

Quinnipiac 2, Arizona State 1

Championship
Sunday, March 31

Minnesota Duluth (26-11-2) vs. Quinnipiac (26-9-2), 6:30 p.m.

FROZEN FOUR
At KeyBank Center
Buffalo, N.Y.
National Semifinals
Thursday, April 12

Denver (24-11-5) vs. UMass (30-9-0, 5 or 8:30 p.m.

East champion vs. Midwest champion, 5 or 8:30 p.m.

National Championship
Saturday, April 13

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

