NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 10 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. St. Cloud State (49) 27-4-3 999 1 2. Minnesota State 29-7-2 905 4 3. UMass (1) 26-8-0 904 2 4. Minnesota Duluth 21-11-2 853 3 5. Quinnipiac 25-7-2 821 5 6. Ohio State 20-9-5 726 7 7. Providence 21-9-6 671 8 8. Denver 19-10-5 632 6 9. Northeastern 23-10-1 628 9 10. Cornell 17-8-4 534 10 11. Clarkson 22-10-2 507 11 12. Western Michigan 20-13-1 441 12 13. Arizona State 21-12-1 355 13 14. Harvard 17-9-3 346 14 15. Bowling Green 23-9-5 307 15 16. Notre Dame 20-13-3 286 16 17. Penn State 21-14-2 153 18 18. UMass Lowell 18-11-5 152 16 19. North Dakota 18-15-2 105 19 20. Lake Superior 23-11-2 61 20

Others receiving votes: Union 54, Minnesota 30, Northern Michigan 16, American International 11, Maine 3.

