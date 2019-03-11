Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

March 11, 2019 12:44 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 10 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. St. Cloud State (49) 27-4-3 999 1
2. Minnesota State 29-7-2 905 4
3. UMass (1) 26-8-0 904 2
4. Minnesota Duluth 21-11-2 853 3
5. Quinnipiac 25-7-2 821 5
6. Ohio State 20-9-5 726 7
7. Providence 21-9-6 671 8
8. Denver 19-10-5 632 6
9. Northeastern 23-10-1 628 9
10. Cornell 17-8-4 534 10
11. Clarkson 22-10-2 507 11
12. Western Michigan 20-13-1 441 12
13. Arizona State 21-12-1 355 13
14. Harvard 17-9-3 346 14
15. Bowling Green 23-9-5 307 15
16. Notre Dame 20-13-3 286 16
17. Penn State 21-14-2 153 18
18. UMass Lowell 18-11-5 152 16
19. North Dakota 18-15-2 105 19
20. Lake Superior 23-11-2 61 20

Others receiving votes: Union 54, Minnesota 30, Northern Michigan 16, American International 11, Maine 3.

