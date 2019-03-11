NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 10 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. St. Cloud State (49)
|27-4-3
|999
|1
|2. Minnesota State
|29-7-2
|905
|4
|3. UMass (1)
|26-8-0
|904
|2
|4. Minnesota Duluth
|21-11-2
|853
|3
|5. Quinnipiac
|25-7-2
|821
|5
|6. Ohio State
|20-9-5
|726
|7
|7. Providence
|21-9-6
|671
|8
|8. Denver
|19-10-5
|632
|6
|9. Northeastern
|23-10-1
|628
|9
|10. Cornell
|17-8-4
|534
|10
|11. Clarkson
|22-10-2
|507
|11
|12. Western Michigan
|20-13-1
|441
|12
|13. Arizona State
|21-12-1
|355
|13
|14. Harvard
|17-9-3
|346
|14
|15. Bowling Green
|23-9-5
|307
|15
|16. Notre Dame
|20-13-3
|286
|16
|17. Penn State
|21-14-2
|153
|18
|18. UMass Lowell
|18-11-5
|152
|16
|19. North Dakota
|18-15-2
|105
|19
|20. Lake Superior
|23-11-2
|61
|20
Others receiving votes: Union 54, Minnesota 30, Northern Michigan 16, American International 11, Maine 3.
