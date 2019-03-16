NCAA Division II

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Virginia St. 89, Notre Dame (Ohio) 81
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Le Moyne 59
Lynn 81, Ala.-Huntsville 68
SC-Aiken 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 71
