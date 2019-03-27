NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Friday, March 15
|South Central
|At Canyon, Texas
West Texas A&M 109, New Mexico Highlands 95
Texas A&M-Commerce 72, Dallas Baptist 70
Lubbock Christian 82, Colorado School of Mines 73
St. Edward’s 82, Angelo State 81
Saint Martin’s 63, Concordia (Cal.) 60
Seattle Pacific 77, Chaminade 55
UC San Diego 61, Cal Poly Pomona 50
Point Loma 70, Western Oregon 58
|Saturday, March 16
|Atlantic Region
|At Indiana, Pa.
Virginia State 89, Notre Dame (Ohio) 81
West Liberty 106, East Stroudsburg 99, OT
Indiana (Pa.) 74, West Chester 65
Mercyhurst 63, Fairmont St. 60, OT
|Central Region
|At Maryville, Mo.
Missouri Southern 101, Washburn 100
Southeastern Oklahoma State 115, Northern State 103, OT
Northwest Missouri State 91, Minnesota State-Mankato 62
Southern Nazarene 81, St. Cloud State 61
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Le Moyne 59
Dominican (N.Y.) 64, Merrimack 50
Saint Anselm 81, Molloy 71
New Haven 72, Daemen 67
|Midwest Region
|At Romeoville, Ill.
Findlay 71, Drury 66
Bellarmine 81, Walsh 61
Lewis 65, Grand Valley State 63
Southern Indiana 66, Ashland 60
|South Region
|At Davie, Fla.
Lynn 81, Alabama-Huntsville 68
Florida Southern 78, Delta State 72
Nova Southeastern 80, Miles 66
West Alabama 95, Valdosta State 87
|Southeast Region
|At Charlotte, N.C.
SC-Aiken 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 71
Augusta 77, Francis Marion 70, OT
Queens (NC) 74, Emmanuel (Ga.) 72
Catawba 80, UNC Pembroke 61
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 16
|South Central
|At Canyon, Texas
West Texas A&M 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 61
St. Edward’s 93, Lubbock Christian 80
St. Martin’s 67, Seattle Pacific 63
Point Loma 73, UC San Diego 50
|Sunday, March 17
|Atlantic Region
|At Indiana, Pa.
West Liberty 82, Virginia State 80
Mercyhurst 75, Indiana (Pa.) 65
|Central Region
|At Maryville, Mo.
Missouri Southern 92, Southeastern Oklahoma State 83
Northwest Missouri State 70, Southern Nazarene 59
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
St. Thomas Aquinas 86, Dominican (NY) 83, OT
Saint Anselm 70, New Haven 69
|Midwest Region
|At Romeoville, Ill.
Bellarmine 74, Findlay 59
Southern Indiana 62, Lewis 61
|South Region
|At Davie, Fla.
Lynn 88, Florida Southern 78
Nova Southeastern 89, West Alabama 80
|Southeast Region
|At Charlotte, N.C,
Augusta 93, SC-Aiken 89, OT
Queens (NC) 96, Catawba 93
|Regional Finals
|Monday, March 18
|West Region
|At San Diego
Point Loma 60, Saint Martin’s 54
|Tuesday, March 19
|Atlantic Region
|At Indiana, Pa.
Mercyhurst 82, West Liberty 70
|Central Region
|At Maryville, Mo.
Northwest Missouri State 82, Missouri Southern 70
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
Saint Anselm 74, St. Thomas Aquinas 49
|Midwest Region
|At Romeoville, Ill.
Southern Indiana 76, Bellarmine 69
|South Region
|At Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern 89, Lynn 74
|Southeast Region
|At Charlotte, N.C.
Queens (NC) 91, Augusta 78
|South Central
|At Canyon, Texas
West Texas A&M 89, St. Edward’s 70
|Quarterfinals
|At Evansville, Ind.
|Wednesday, March 27
Saint Anselm 91, Nova Southeastern 81
Mercyhurst vs. Northwest Missouri State, 3:30 p.m.
West Texas A&M vs. Southern Indiana, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) vs. Point Loma, 9:30 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Thursday, March 28
Saint Anselm vs. Mercyhurst-Northwest Missouri State winner, TBA
West Texas A&M-Southern Indiana winner vs. Queens (NC)-Point Loma winner, TBA
|Championship
|Saturday, March 30
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
