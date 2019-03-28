Listen Live Sports

NCAA Men's Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

March 28, 2019
 
All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 15
South Central
At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M 109, New Mexico Highlands 95

Texas A&M-Commerce 72, Dallas Baptist 70

At Austin, Texas

Lubbock Christian 82, Colorado School of Mines 73

St. Edward’s 82, Angelo State 81

West Region
At San Diego

Saint Martin’s 63, Concordia (Cal.) 60

Seattle Pacific 77, Chaminade 55

UC San Diego 61, Cal Poly Pomona 50

Point Loma 70, Western Oregon 58

Saturday, March 16
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.

Virginia State 89, Notre Dame (Ohio) 81

West Liberty 106, East Stroudsburg 99, OT

Indiana (Pa.) 74, West Chester 65

Mercyhurst 63, Fairmont St. 60, OT

Central Region
At Maryville, Mo.

Missouri Southern 101, Washburn 100

Southeastern Oklahoma State 115, Northern State 103, OT

Northwest Missouri State 91, Minnesota State-Mankato 62

Southern Nazarene 81, St. Cloud State 61

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Le Moyne 59

Dominican (N.Y.) 64, Merrimack 50

Saint Anselm 81, Molloy 71

New Haven 72, Daemen 67

Midwest Region
At Romeoville, Ill.

Findlay 71, Drury 66

Bellarmine 81, Walsh 61

Lewis 65, Grand Valley State 63

Southern Indiana 66, Ashland 60

South Region
At Davie, Fla.

Lynn 81, Alabama-Huntsville 68

Florida Southern 78, Delta State 72

Nova Southeastern 80, Miles 66

West Alabama 95, Valdosta State 87

Southeast Region
At Charlotte, N.C.

SC-Aiken 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 71

Augusta 77, Francis Marion 70, OT

Queens (NC) 74, Emmanuel (Ga.) 72

Catawba 80, UNC Pembroke 61

Second Round
Saturday, March 16
South Central
At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 61

At Austin, Texas

St. Edward’s 93, Lubbock Christian 80

West Region
At San Diego

St. Martin’s 67, Seattle Pacific 63

Point Loma 73, UC San Diego 50

Sunday, March 17
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.

West Liberty 82, Virginia State 80

Mercyhurst 75, Indiana (Pa.) 65

Central Region
At Maryville, Mo.

Missouri Southern 92, Southeastern Oklahoma State 83

Northwest Missouri State 70, Southern Nazarene 59

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas 86, Dominican (NY) 83, OT

Saint Anselm 70, New Haven 69

Midwest Region
At Romeoville, Ill.

Bellarmine 74, Findlay 59

Southern Indiana 62, Lewis 61

South Region
At Davie, Fla.

Lynn 88, Florida Southern 78

Nova Southeastern 89, West Alabama 80

Southeast Region
At Charlotte, N.C,

Augusta 93, SC-Aiken 89, OT

Queens (NC) 96, Catawba 93

Regional Finals
Monday, March 18
West Region
At San Diego

Point Loma 60, Saint Martin’s 54

Tuesday, March 19
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.

Mercyhurst 82, West Liberty 70

Central Region
At Maryville, Mo.

Northwest Missouri State 82, Missouri Southern 70

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

Saint Anselm 74, St. Thomas Aquinas 49

Midwest Region
At Romeoville, Ill.

Southern Indiana 76, Bellarmine 69

South Region
At Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern 89, Lynn 74

Southeast Region
At Charlotte, N.C.

Queens (NC) 91, Augusta 78

South Central
At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M 89, St. Edward’s 70

Quarterfinals
At Evansville, Ind.
Wednesday, March 27

Saint Anselm 91, Nova Southeastern 81

Northwest Missouri State 55, Mercyhurst 51

Southern Indiana 94, West Texas A&M 84

Point Loma 87, Queens (NC) 74

Semifinals
Thursday, March 28

Saint Anselm vs. Northwest Missouri State, 7 p.m.

Southern Indiana vs. Point Loma, 9:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 30

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

