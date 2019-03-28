NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 15 South Central At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M 109, New Mexico Highlands 95

Texas A&M-Commerce 72, Dallas Baptist 70

At Austin, Texas

Lubbock Christian 82, Colorado School of Mines 73

St. Edward’s 82, Angelo State 81

West Region At San Diego

Saint Martin’s 63, Concordia (Cal.) 60

Seattle Pacific 77, Chaminade 55

UC San Diego 61, Cal Poly Pomona 50

Point Loma 70, Western Oregon 58

Saturday, March 16 Atlantic Region At Indiana, Pa.

Virginia State 89, Notre Dame (Ohio) 81

West Liberty 106, East Stroudsburg 99, OT

Indiana (Pa.) 74, West Chester 65

Mercyhurst 63, Fairmont St. 60, OT

Central Region At Maryville, Mo.

Missouri Southern 101, Washburn 100

Southeastern Oklahoma State 115, Northern State 103, OT

Northwest Missouri State 91, Minnesota State-Mankato 62

Southern Nazarene 81, St. Cloud State 61

East Region At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Le Moyne 59

Dominican (N.Y.) 64, Merrimack 50

Saint Anselm 81, Molloy 71

New Haven 72, Daemen 67

Midwest Region At Romeoville, Ill.

Findlay 71, Drury 66

Bellarmine 81, Walsh 61

Lewis 65, Grand Valley State 63

Southern Indiana 66, Ashland 60

South Region At Davie, Fla.

Lynn 81, Alabama-Huntsville 68

Florida Southern 78, Delta State 72

Nova Southeastern 80, Miles 66

West Alabama 95, Valdosta State 87

Southeast Region At Charlotte, N.C.

SC-Aiken 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 71

Augusta 77, Francis Marion 70, OT

Queens (NC) 74, Emmanuel (Ga.) 72

Catawba 80, UNC Pembroke 61

Second Round Saturday, March 16 South Central At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 61

At Austin, Texas

St. Edward’s 93, Lubbock Christian 80

West Region At San Diego

St. Martin’s 67, Seattle Pacific 63

Point Loma 73, UC San Diego 50

Sunday, March 17 Atlantic Region At Indiana, Pa.

West Liberty 82, Virginia State 80

Mercyhurst 75, Indiana (Pa.) 65

Central Region At Maryville, Mo.

Missouri Southern 92, Southeastern Oklahoma State 83

Northwest Missouri State 70, Southern Nazarene 59

East Region At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas 86, Dominican (NY) 83, OT

Saint Anselm 70, New Haven 69

Midwest Region At Romeoville, Ill.

Bellarmine 74, Findlay 59

Southern Indiana 62, Lewis 61

South Region At Davie, Fla.

Lynn 88, Florida Southern 78

Nova Southeastern 89, West Alabama 80

Southeast Region At Charlotte, N.C,

Augusta 93, SC-Aiken 89, OT

Queens (NC) 96, Catawba 93

Regional Finals Monday, March 18 West Region At San Diego

Point Loma 60, Saint Martin’s 54

Tuesday, March 19 Atlantic Region At Indiana, Pa.

Mercyhurst 82, West Liberty 70

Central Region At Maryville, Mo.

Northwest Missouri State 82, Missouri Southern 70

East Region At Manchester, N.H.

Saint Anselm 74, St. Thomas Aquinas 49

Midwest Region At Romeoville, Ill.

Southern Indiana 76, Bellarmine 69

South Region At Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern 89, Lynn 74

Southeast Region At Charlotte, N.C.

Queens (NC) 91, Augusta 78

South Central At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M 89, St. Edward’s 70

Quarterfinals At Evansville, Ind. Wednesday, March 27

Saint Anselm 91, Nova Southeastern 81

Northwest Missouri State 55, Mercyhurst 51

Southern Indiana 94, West Texas A&M 84

Point Loma 87, Queens (NC) 74

Semifinals Thursday, March 28

Northwest Missouri State 76, Saint Anselm 53

Southern Indiana vs. Point Loma, 9:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 30

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

