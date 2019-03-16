NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Saturday, March 16 Atlantic Region At Indiana, Pa.

Virginia State 89, Notre Dame (Ohio) 81

West Liberty vs. East Stroudsburg, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana (Pa.) vs. West Chester, 5 p.m.

Mercyhurst vs. Fairmont State, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Central Region At Maryville, Mo.

Missouri Southern 101, Washburn 100

Northern State vs. SE Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m.

NW Missouri State vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. Southern Nazarene, 9:30 p.m.

East Region At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Le Moyne 59

Dominican (N.Y.) 64, Merrimack 50

Saint Anselm vs. Molloy, 5 p.m.

New Haven vs. Daemen, 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Region At Romeoville, Ill.

Findlay 71, Drury 66

Bellarmine vs. Walsh, 3:30 p.m.

Lewis vs. Grand Valley State, 6 p.m.

Southern Indiana vs. Ashland, 8:30 p.m.

South Region At Davie, Fla.

Lynn 81, Alabama-Huntsville 68

Florida Southern 78, Delta State 72

Nova Southeastern vs. Miles, 5 p.m.

Valdosta State vs. West Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Region At Charlotte, N.C.

SC-Aiken 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 71

Augusta 77, Francis Marion 70, OT

Queens (NC) vs. Emmanuel (Ga.), 5:30 p.m.

Catawba vs. UNC Pembroke, 8 p.m.

South Central At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Highlands, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Dallas Baptist, 8:30 p.m

At Austin, Texas

Colorado School of Mines vs. Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m.

St. Edward’s vs. Angelo State, 8:30 p.m.

West Region At San Diego

Saint Martin’s vs. Concordia (Cal.), 3 p.m.

Seattle Pacific vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 8 p.m.

Point Loma vs. Western Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Second Round Sunday, March 17 Atlantic Region At Indiana, Pa.

West Liberty-East Stroudsburg winner vs. Virginia State, 5 p.m.

Indiana (Pa.)-West Chester winner vs. Mercyhurst-Fairmont State winner, 7:30 p.m.

Central Region At Maryville, Mo.

Northern State-Southeastern Oklahoma State winner vs. Missouri Southern, 6 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State-Minnesota State-Mankato winner vs. St. Cloud State-Southern Nazarene winner, 8:30 p.m.

East Region At Manchester, N.H.

Dominican (NY) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.

Saint Anselm-Molloy winner vs. New Haven-Daemen winner, 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Region At Romeoville, Ill.

Bellarmine-Walsh winner vs. Findlay, 6 p.m.

Lewis-Grand Valley State winner vs. Southern Indiana-Ashland winner, 8:30 p.m.

South Region At Davie, Fla.

Florida Southern vs. Lynn, 5 p.m.

Nova Southeastern-Miles winner vs. Valdosta State-West Alabama winner, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Region At Charlotte, N.C,

Augusta vs. SC-Aiken, 5 p.m.

Queens (NC)-Emmanuel (Ga.) winner vs. Catawba-UNC Pembroke winner, 7:30 p.m.

South Central At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M-New Mexico Highlands winner vs. Texas A&M-Commerce-Dallas Baptist winner, 8:30 p.m.

At Austin, Texas

St. Edward’s-Angelo State winner vs. Colorado School of Mines-Lubbock Christian winner, 8:30 p.m.

West Region At San Diego

Seattle Pacific-Chaminade winner vs. Saint Martin’s-Concordia (Cal.) winner, 8 p.m.

Point Loma-Western Oregon winner vs. UC San Diego-Cal Poly Pomona winner, 10:30 p.m.

Regional Finals Tuesday, March 19 Atlantic Region At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.)-West Chester-Mercyhurst-Fairmont State winner vs. West Liberty-East Stroudsburg-Virginia State winner, 7 p.m.

Central Region Maryville, Mo.

Northern State-SE Oklahoma State-Missouri Southern winner vs. NW Missouri State-Minnesota State-Mankato-St. Cloud State-Southern Nazarene winner, 8 p.m.

East Region At Manchester, N.H.

Dominican (NY)-St. Thomas Aquinas winner, vs. Saint Anselm-Molloy-New Haven-Daemen winner, 7 p.m.

Midwest Region At Romeoville, Ill.

Bellarmine-Walsh-Findlay winner vs. Lewis-Grand Valley State-Southern Indiana-Ashland winner, 8 p.m.

South Region At Davie, Fla.

Florida Southern-Lynn winner vs. Nova Southeastern-Miles-Valdosta State-West Alabama winner, 7 p.m.

Southeast Region At Charlotte, N.C,

Queens (NC)-Emmanuel (Ga.)-Catawba-UNC Pembroke winner vs. Augusta-SC-Aiken winner, 7 p.m.

South Central At Canyon, Texas

St. Edward’s-Angelo State-Colorado School of Mines-Lubbock Christian winner, vs. West Texas A&M-New Mexico Highlands-Texas A&M-Commerce-Dallas Baptist winner, 8 p.m.

West Region At San Diego

Seattle Pacific-Chaminade-Saint Martin’s-Concordia (Cal.) winner vs. Point Loma-Western Oregon-UC San Diego-Cal Poly Pomona winner, 10:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals At Evansville, Ind. Wednesday, March 27

Atlantic Region champion vs. Central Region champion, TBA

East Region champion vs. Midwest Region champion, TBA

South Region champion vs. Southeast Region champion, TBA

South Central champion vs. West Region champion, TBA

Semifinals Thursday, March 28

Atlantic-Central winner vs. East-Midwest winner, TBA

South-Southeast Region winner vs. South Central-West winner, TBA

Championship Saturday, March 30

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.