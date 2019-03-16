NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Saturday, March 16
|Atlantic Region
|At Indiana, Pa.
Virginia State 89, Notre Dame (Ohio) 81
West Liberty vs. East Stroudsburg, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana (Pa.) vs. West Chester, 5 p.m.
Mercyhurst vs. Fairmont State, 7:30 p.m.
|Central Region
|At Maryville, Mo.
Missouri Southern 101, Washburn 100
Northern State vs. SE Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m.
NW Missouri State vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. Southern Nazarene, 9:30 p.m.
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Le Moyne 59
Dominican (N.Y.) 64, Merrimack 50
Saint Anselm vs. Molloy, 5 p.m.
New Haven vs. Daemen, 7:30 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Romeoville, Ill.
Findlay 71, Drury 66
Bellarmine vs. Walsh, 3:30 p.m.
Lewis vs. Grand Valley State, 6 p.m.
Southern Indiana vs. Ashland, 8:30 p.m.
|South Region
|At Davie, Fla.
Lynn 81, Alabama-Huntsville 68
Florida Southern 78, Delta State 72
Nova Southeastern vs. Miles, 5 p.m.
Valdosta State vs. West Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Charlotte, N.C.
SC-Aiken 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 71
Augusta 77, Francis Marion 70, OT
Queens (NC) vs. Emmanuel (Ga.), 5:30 p.m.
Catawba vs. UNC Pembroke, 8 p.m.
|South Central
|At Canyon, Texas
West Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Highlands, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Dallas Baptist, 8:30 p.m
Colorado School of Mines vs. Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m.
St. Edward’s vs. Angelo State, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Martin’s vs. Concordia (Cal.), 3 p.m.
Seattle Pacific vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m.
UC San Diego vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 8 p.m.
Point Loma vs. Western Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
|Second Round
|Sunday, March 17
|Atlantic Region
|At Indiana, Pa.
West Liberty-East Stroudsburg winner vs. Virginia State, 5 p.m.
Indiana (Pa.)-West Chester winner vs. Mercyhurst-Fairmont State winner, 7:30 p.m.
|Central Region
|At Maryville, Mo.
Northern State-Southeastern Oklahoma State winner vs. Missouri Southern, 6 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State-Minnesota State-Mankato winner vs. St. Cloud State-Southern Nazarene winner, 8:30 p.m.
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
Dominican (NY) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.
Saint Anselm-Molloy winner vs. New Haven-Daemen winner, 7:30 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Romeoville, Ill.
Bellarmine-Walsh winner vs. Findlay, 6 p.m.
Lewis-Grand Valley State winner vs. Southern Indiana-Ashland winner, 8:30 p.m.
|South Region
|At Davie, Fla.
Florida Southern vs. Lynn, 5 p.m.
Nova Southeastern-Miles winner vs. Valdosta State-West Alabama winner, 7:30 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Charlotte, N.C,
Augusta vs. SC-Aiken, 5 p.m.
Queens (NC)-Emmanuel (Ga.) winner vs. Catawba-UNC Pembroke winner, 7:30 p.m.
|South Central
|At Canyon, Texas
West Texas A&M-New Mexico Highlands winner vs. Texas A&M-Commerce-Dallas Baptist winner, 8:30 p.m.
St. Edward’s-Angelo State winner vs. Colorado School of Mines-Lubbock Christian winner, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle Pacific-Chaminade winner vs. Saint Martin’s-Concordia (Cal.) winner, 8 p.m.
Point Loma-Western Oregon winner vs. UC San Diego-Cal Poly Pomona winner, 10:30 p.m.
|Regional Finals
|Tuesday, March 19
|Atlantic Region
|At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.)-West Chester-Mercyhurst-Fairmont State winner vs. West Liberty-East Stroudsburg-Virginia State winner, 7 p.m.
|Central Region
|Maryville, Mo.
Northern State-SE Oklahoma State-Missouri Southern winner vs. NW Missouri State-Minnesota State-Mankato-St. Cloud State-Southern Nazarene winner, 8 p.m.
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
Dominican (NY)-St. Thomas Aquinas winner, vs. Saint Anselm-Molloy-New Haven-Daemen winner, 7 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Romeoville, Ill.
Bellarmine-Walsh-Findlay winner vs. Lewis-Grand Valley State-Southern Indiana-Ashland winner, 8 p.m.
|South Region
|At Davie, Fla.
Florida Southern-Lynn winner vs. Nova Southeastern-Miles-Valdosta State-West Alabama winner, 7 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Charlotte, N.C,
Queens (NC)-Emmanuel (Ga.)-Catawba-UNC Pembroke winner vs. Augusta-SC-Aiken winner, 7 p.m.
|South Central
|At Canyon, Texas
St. Edward’s-Angelo State-Colorado School of Mines-Lubbock Christian winner, vs. West Texas A&M-New Mexico Highlands-Texas A&M-Commerce-Dallas Baptist winner, 8 p.m.
Seattle Pacific-Chaminade-Saint Martin’s-Concordia (Cal.) winner vs. Point Loma-Western Oregon-UC San Diego-Cal Poly Pomona winner, 10:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|At Evansville, Ind.
|Wednesday, March 27
Atlantic Region champion vs. Central Region champion, TBA
East Region champion vs. Midwest Region champion, TBA
South Region champion vs. Southeast Region champion, TBA
South Central champion vs. West Region champion, TBA
|Semifinals
|Thursday, March 28
Atlantic-Central winner vs. East-Midwest winner, TBA
South-Southeast Region winner vs. South Central-West winner, TBA
|Championship
|Saturday, March 30
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.