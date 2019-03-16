Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

March 16, 2019 4:33 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, March 16
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.

Virginia State 89, Notre Dame (Ohio) 81

West Liberty vs. East Stroudsburg, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana (Pa.) vs. West Chester, 5 p.m.

Mercyhurst vs. Fairmont State, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement
Central Region
At Maryville, Mo.

Missouri Southern 101, Washburn 100

Northern State vs. SE Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m.

NW Missouri State vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. Southern Nazarene, 9:30 p.m.

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Le Moyne 59

Dominican (N.Y.) 64, Merrimack 50

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Saint Anselm vs. Molloy, 5 p.m.

New Haven vs. Daemen, 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Romeoville, Ill.

Findlay 71, Drury 66

Bellarmine vs. Walsh, 3:30 p.m.

Lewis vs. Grand Valley State, 6 p.m.

Southern Indiana vs. Ashland, 8:30 p.m.

South Region
At Davie, Fla.

Lynn 81, Alabama-Huntsville 68

Florida Southern 78, Delta State 72

Nova Southeastern vs. Miles, 5 p.m.

Valdosta State vs. West Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Charlotte, N.C.

SC-Aiken 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 71

Augusta 77, Francis Marion 70, OT

Queens (NC) vs. Emmanuel (Ga.), 5:30 p.m.

Catawba vs. UNC Pembroke, 8 p.m.

South Central
At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Highlands, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Dallas Baptist, 8:30 p.m

At Austin, Texas

Colorado School of Mines vs. Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m.

St. Edward’s vs. Angelo State, 8:30 p.m.

West Region
At San Diego

Saint Martin’s vs. Concordia (Cal.), 3 p.m.

Seattle Pacific vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 8 p.m.

Point Loma vs. Western Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Second Round
Sunday, March 17
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.

West Liberty-East Stroudsburg winner vs. Virginia State, 5 p.m.

Indiana (Pa.)-West Chester winner vs. Mercyhurst-Fairmont State winner, 7:30 p.m.

Central Region
At Maryville, Mo.

Northern State-Southeastern Oklahoma State winner vs. Missouri Southern, 6 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State-Minnesota State-Mankato winner vs. St. Cloud State-Southern Nazarene winner, 8:30 p.m.

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

Dominican (NY) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.

Saint Anselm-Molloy winner vs. New Haven-Daemen winner, 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Romeoville, Ill.

Bellarmine-Walsh winner vs. Findlay, 6 p.m.

Lewis-Grand Valley State winner vs. Southern Indiana-Ashland winner, 8:30 p.m.

South Region
At Davie, Fla.

Florida Southern vs. Lynn, 5 p.m.

Nova Southeastern-Miles winner vs. Valdosta State-West Alabama winner, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Charlotte, N.C,

Augusta vs. SC-Aiken, 5 p.m.

Queens (NC)-Emmanuel (Ga.) winner vs. Catawba-UNC Pembroke winner, 7:30 p.m.

South Central
At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M-New Mexico Highlands winner vs. Texas A&M-Commerce-Dallas Baptist winner, 8:30 p.m.

At Austin, Texas

St. Edward’s-Angelo State winner vs. Colorado School of Mines-Lubbock Christian winner, 8:30 p.m.

West Region
At San Diego

Seattle Pacific-Chaminade winner vs. Saint Martin’s-Concordia (Cal.) winner, 8 p.m.

Point Loma-Western Oregon winner vs. UC San Diego-Cal Poly Pomona winner, 10:30 p.m.

Regional Finals
Tuesday, March 19
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.)-West Chester-Mercyhurst-Fairmont State winner vs. West Liberty-East Stroudsburg-Virginia State winner, 7 p.m.

Central Region
Maryville, Mo.

Northern State-SE Oklahoma State-Missouri Southern winner vs. NW Missouri State-Minnesota State-Mankato-St. Cloud State-Southern Nazarene winner, 8 p.m.

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

Dominican (NY)-St. Thomas Aquinas winner, vs. Saint Anselm-Molloy-New Haven-Daemen winner, 7 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Romeoville, Ill.

Bellarmine-Walsh-Findlay winner vs. Lewis-Grand Valley State-Southern Indiana-Ashland winner, 8 p.m.

South Region
At Davie, Fla.

Florida Southern-Lynn winner vs. Nova Southeastern-Miles-Valdosta State-West Alabama winner, 7 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Charlotte, N.C,

Queens (NC)-Emmanuel (Ga.)-Catawba-UNC Pembroke winner vs. Augusta-SC-Aiken winner, 7 p.m.

South Central
At Canyon, Texas

St. Edward’s-Angelo State-Colorado School of Mines-Lubbock Christian winner, vs. West Texas A&M-New Mexico Highlands-Texas A&M-Commerce-Dallas Baptist winner, 8 p.m.

West Region
At San Diego

Seattle Pacific-Chaminade-Saint Martin’s-Concordia (Cal.) winner vs. Point Loma-Western Oregon-UC San Diego-Cal Poly Pomona winner, 10:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals
At Evansville, Ind.
Wednesday, March 27

Atlantic Region champion vs. Central Region champion, TBA

East Region champion vs. Midwest Region champion, TBA

South Region champion vs. Southeast Region champion, TBA

South Central champion vs. West Region champion, TBA

Semifinals
Thursday, March 28

Atlantic-Central winner vs. East-Midwest winner, TBA

South-Southeast Region winner vs. South Central-West winner, TBA

Championship
Saturday, March 30

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.