The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

March 16, 2019 8:33 pm
 
All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 15
South Central
At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M 109, New Mexico Highlands 95

Texas A&M-Commerce 72, Dallas Baptist 70

At Austin, Texas

Lubbock Christian 82, Colorado School of Mines 73

St. Edward’s 82, Angelo State 81

West Region
At San Diego

Saint Martin’s 63, Concordia (Cal.) 60

Seattle Pacific 77, Chaminade 55

UC San Diego 61, Cal Poly Pomona 50

Point Loma 70, Western Oregon 58

Saturday, March 16
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.

Virginia State 89, Notre Dame (Ohio) 81

West Liberty 106, East Stroudsburg 99, OT

Indiana (Pa.) 74, West Chester 65

Mercyhurst vs. Fairmont State, 7:30 p.m.

Central Region
At Maryville, Mo.

Missouri Southern 101, Washburn 100

Southeastern Oklahoma State 115, Northern State 103, OT

NW Missouri St. 91, Minn. St.-Mankato 62

St. Cloud State vs. Southern Nazarene, 9:30 p.m.

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Le Moyne 59

Dominican (N.Y.) 64, Merrimack 50

St Anselm 81, Molloy 71

New Haven vs. Daemen, 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Romeoville, Ill.

Findlay 71, Drury 66

Bellarmine 81, Walsh 61

Lewis 65, Grand Valley St. 63

Southern Indiana vs. Ashland, 8:30 p.m.

South Region
At Davie, Fla.

Lynn 81, Alabama-Huntsville 68

Florida Southern 78, Delta State 72

Nova Southeastern 80, Miles 66

Valdosta State vs. West Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Charlotte, N.C.

SC-Aiken 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 71

Augusta 77, Francis Marion 70, OT

Queens (NC) 74, Emmanuel (Ga.) 72

Catawba vs. UNC Pembroke, 8 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, March 16
Sunday, March 17
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.

West Liberty vs. Virginia State, 5 p.m.

Indiana (Pa.) vs. Mercyhurst-Fairmont State winner, 7:30 p.m.

Central Region
At Maryville, Mo.

Southeastern Oklahoma State vs. Missouri Southern, 6 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State vs. St. Cloud State-Southern Nazarene winner, 8:30 p.m.

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

Dominican (NY) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.

Saint Anselm vs. New Haven-Daemen winner, 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Romeoville, Ill.

Bellarmine vs. Findlay, 6 p.m.

Lewis vs. Southern Indiana-Ashland winner, 8:30 p.m.

South Region
At Davie, Fla.

Florida Southern vs. Lynn, 5 p.m.

Nova Southeastern vs. Valdosta State-West Alabama winner, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Charlotte, N.C,

Augusta vs. SC-Aiken, 5 p.m.

Queens (NC) vs. Catawba-UNC Pembroke winner, 7:30 p.m.

Regional Finals
Tuesday, March 19
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.)-Mercyhurst-Fairmont State winner vs. West Liberty-Virginia State winner, 7 p.m.

Central Region
Maryville, Mo.

SE Oklahoma State-Missouri Southern winner vs. NW Missouri State-St. Cloud State-Southern Nazarene winner, 8 p.m.

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

Dominican (NY)-St. Thomas Aquinas winner, vs. Saint Anselm-New Haven-Daemen winner, 7 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Romeoville, Ill.

Bellarmine-Findlay winner vs. Lewis-Southern Indiana-Ashland winner, 8 p.m.

South Region
At Davie, Fla.

Florida Southern-Lynn winner vs. Nova Southeastern-Valdosta State-West Alabama winner, 7 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Charlotte, N.C,

Queens (NC)-Catawba-UNC Pembroke winner vs. Augusta-SC-Aiken winner, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals
At Evansville, Ind.
Wednesday, March 27

Atlantic Region champion vs. Central Region champion, TBA

East Region champion vs. Midwest Region champion, TBA

South Region champion vs. Southeast Region champion, TBA

South Central champion vs. West Region champion, TBA

Semifinals
Thursday, March 28

Atlantic-Central winner vs. East-Midwest winner, TBA

South-Southeast Region winner vs. South Central-West winner, TBA

Championship
Saturday, March 30

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

