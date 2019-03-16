NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Friday, March 15
|South Central
|At Canyon, Texas
West Texas A&M 109, New Mexico Highlands 95
Texas A&M-Commerce 72, Dallas Baptist 70
Lubbock Christian 82, Colorado School of Mines 73
St. Edward’s 82, Angelo State 81
Saint Martin’s 63, Concordia (Cal.) 60
Seattle Pacific 77, Chaminade 55
UC San Diego 61, Cal Poly Pomona 50
Point Loma 70, Western Oregon 58
|Saturday, March 16
|Atlantic Region
|At Indiana, Pa.
Virginia State 89, Notre Dame (Ohio) 81
West Liberty 106, East Stroudsburg 99, OT
Indiana (Pa.) 74, West Chester 65
Mercyhurst 63, Fairmont St. 60, OT
|Central Region
|At Maryville, Mo.
Missouri Southern 101, Washburn 100
Southeastern Oklahoma State 115, Northern State 103, OT
NW Missouri St. 91, Minn. St.-Mankato 62
St. Cloud State vs. Southern Nazarene, 9:30 p.m.
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Le Moyne 59
Dominican (N.Y.) 64, Merrimack 50
St Anselm 81, Molloy 71
New Haven vs. Daemen, 7:30 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Romeoville, Ill.
Findlay 71, Drury 66
Bellarmine 81, Walsh 61
Lewis 65, Grand Valley St. 63
Southern Indiana vs. Ashland, 8:30 p.m.
|South Region
|At Davie, Fla.
Lynn 81, Alabama-Huntsville 68
Florida Southern 78, Delta State 72
Nova Southeastern 80, Miles 66
West Alabama 95, Valdosta St. 87
|Southeast Region
|At Charlotte, N.C.
SC-Aiken 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 71
Augusta 77, Francis Marion 70, OT
Queens (NC) 74, Emmanuel (Ga.) 72
Catawba vs. UNC Pembroke, 8 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 16
|South Central
|At Canyon, Texas
West Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce, 8:30 p.m.
St. Edward’s 93, Lubbock Christian 80
St. Martin’s 67, Seattle Pacific 63
Point Loma vs. UC San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, March 17
|Atlantic Region
|At Indiana, Pa.
West Liberty vs. Virginia State, 5 p.m.
Indiana (Pa.) vs. Mercyhurst, 7:30 p.m.
|Central Region
|At Maryville, Mo.
Southeastern Oklahoma State vs. Missouri Southern, 6 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State vs. St. Cloud State-Southern Nazarene winner, 8:30 p.m.
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
Dominican (NY) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.
Saint Anselm vs. New Haven-Daemen winner, 7:30 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Romeoville, Ill.
Bellarmine vs. Findlay, 6 p.m.
Lewis vs. Southern Indiana-Ashland winner, 8:30 p.m.
|South Region
|At Davie, Fla.
Florida Southern vs. Lynn, 5 p.m.
Nova Southeastern vs. West Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Charlotte, N.C,
Augusta vs. SC-Aiken, 5 p.m.
Queens (NC) vs. Catawba-UNC Pembroke winner, 7:30 p.m.
|Regional Finals
|Tuesday, March 19
|Atlantic Region
|At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.)-Mercyhurst winner vs. West Liberty-Virginia State winner, 7 p.m.
|Central Region
|Maryville, Mo.
SE Oklahoma State-Missouri Southern winner vs. NW Missouri State-St. Cloud State-Southern Nazarene winner, 8 p.m.
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
Dominican (NY)-St. Thomas Aquinas winner, vs. Saint Anselm-New Haven-Daemen winner, 7 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Romeoville, Ill.
Bellarmine-Findlay winner vs. Lewis-Southern Indiana-Ashland winner, 8 p.m.
|South Region
|At Davie, Fla.
Florida Southern-Lynn winner vs. Nova Southeastern-West Alabama winner, 7 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Charlotte, N.C,
Queens (NC)-Catawba-UNC Pembroke winner vs. Augusta-SC-Aiken winner, 7 p.m.
|South Central
|At Canyon, Texas
St. Edward’s vs. West Texas A&M-Texas A&M-Commerce winner, 8 p.m.
Saint Martin’s vs. Point Loma-UC San Diego winner, 10:30 p.m.
|South Central
|At Austin, Texas
St. Edward’s vs. West Texas A&M-Texas A&M-Commerce , 8:30 p.m.
Seattle Pacific vs. Saint Martin’s, 8 p.m.
Point Loma vs. UC San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|At Evansville, Ind.
|Wednesday, March 27
Atlantic Region champion vs. Central Region champion, TBA
East Region champion vs. Midwest Region champion, TBA
South Region champion vs. Southeast Region champion, TBA
South Central champion vs. West Region champion, TBA
|Semifinals
|Thursday, March 28
Atlantic-Central winner vs. East-Midwest winner, TBA
South-Southeast Region winner vs. South Central-West winner, TBA
|Championship
|Saturday, March 30
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
