NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

All Times EST First Round Friday, March 1

Arcadia 80, New Jersey City 60

Amherst 84, Rosemont 53

Baldwin-Wallace 75, Salisbury 61

Moravian 86, Keene State 65

MIT 90, Skidmore 67

Nichols 74, Middlebury 71

Gwynedd Mercy 73, Plattsburgh 65

Alfred 92, Ramapo 76

Wheaton (Ill.) 84, Hanover 73

Wittenberg 100, Emory 88

York (Pa.) 83, DeSales 59

Capital 78, Wisconsin-Platteville 76

Loras 75, Albion 64

St. Thomas (Minn.) 80, Wisconsin-La Crosse 66

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 86, Lake Forest 62

Christopher Newport 85, Albertus Magnus 59

Guilford 97, Sewanee 59

Hamilton 72, Penn State-Behrend 70

Oswego 72, Salem State 59

Randolph-Macon 95, Morrisville State 70

Rochester (N.Y.) 85, Farmingdale 68

Rowan 96, Emerson 79

Swarthmore 90, Mitchell 73

Williams 86, Husson 60

Wooster 81, Baruch 57

Marietta 101, Maryville (Tenn.) 77

Augustana (Ill.) 93, Aurora 67

North Central (Ill.) 77, Chatham 48

Nebraska Wesleyan 101, Eureka 75

Pomona-Pitzer 58, Texas Dallas 37

Northwestern-St. Paul 93, St. John’s (Minn.) 79

Whitman 102, Texas Luthern 79

Second Round Saturday, March 2

Amherst 75, Rochester (N.Y.) 67

Christopher Newport 88, Alfred 53

Guilford 70, Wittenberg 61

Hamilton 83, Moravian 72

Marietta 88, Arcadia 76

Oswego 75, Baldwin Wallace 71

Randolph-Macon 78, York (Pa.) 60

Nichols 87, Rowan 76

Swarthmore 105, MIT 65

Williams 90, Gwynedd Mercy 56

Wheaton (Ill.) 78, Wooster 70

Augustana (Ill.) 85, Capital 79

Loras 84, North Central (Ill.) 82

St. Thomas (Minn.) 70, Nebraska Wesleyan 58

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 108, Northwestern-St. Paul 86

Whitman 83, Pomona-Pitzer 74

Third Round Friday, March 8 At Amherst, Mass.

Swarthmore 58, Randolph-Macon 57

Nichols 62, Amherst 58

At Clinton, N.Y.

Williams 84, Whitman 81

Christopher Newport 75, Hamilton 67

At Oshkosh, Wis.

Guilford 80, St. Thomas (Minn.) 73

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 86, Loras 75

At Rock Island, Ill.

Wheaton (Ill.) 93, Augustana (Ill.) 79

Marietta 78, Oswego 61

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 9 At Amherst, Mass.

Swarthmore 69, Nichols 65

At Clinton, N.Y.

Christopher Newport 79, Williams 70

At Oshkosh, Wis.

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 82, Guilford 79

At Rock Island, Ill.

Wheaton (Ill.) 91, Marietta 87

At Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, Ind. Semifinals Friday, March 15

Swarthmore vs. Christopher Newport, TBA

Wisconsin-Oshkosh vs. Wheaton (Ill.), TBA

Championship Saturday, March 16

Semifinal winners

