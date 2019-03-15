NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Friday, March 1
Arcadia 80, New Jersey City 60
Amherst 84, Rosemont 53
Baldwin-Wallace 75, Salisbury 61
Moravian 86, Keene State 65
MIT 90, Skidmore 67
Nichols 74, Middlebury 71
Gwynedd Mercy 73, Plattsburgh 65
Alfred 92, Ramapo 76
Wheaton (Ill.) 84, Hanover 73
Wittenberg 100, Emory 88
York (Pa.) 83, DeSales 59
Capital 78, Wisconsin-Platteville 76
Loras 75, Albion 64
St. Thomas (Minn.) 80, Wisconsin-La Crosse 66
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 86, Lake Forest 62
Christopher Newport 85, Albertus Magnus 59
Guilford 97, Sewanee 59
Hamilton 72, Penn State-Behrend 70
Oswego 72, Salem State 59
Randolph-Macon 95, Morrisville State 70
Rochester (N.Y.) 85, Farmingdale 68
Rowan 96, Emerson 79
Swarthmore 90, Mitchell 73
Williams 86, Husson 60
Wooster 81, Baruch 57
Marietta 101, Maryville (Tenn.) 77
Augustana (Ill.) 93, Aurora 67
North Central (Ill.) 77, Chatham 48
Nebraska Wesleyan 101, Eureka 75
Pomona-Pitzer 58, Texas Dallas 37
Northwestern-St. Paul 93, St. John’s (Minn.) 79
Whitman 102, Texas Luthern 79
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 2
Amherst 75, Rochester (N.Y.) 67
Christopher Newport 88, Alfred 53
Guilford 70, Wittenberg 61
Hamilton 83, Moravian 72
Marietta 88, Arcadia 76
Oswego 75, Baldwin Wallace 71
Randolph-Macon 78, York (Pa.) 60
Nichols 87, Rowan 76
Swarthmore 105, MIT 65
Williams 90, Gwynedd Mercy 56
Wheaton (Ill.) 78, Wooster 70
Augustana (Ill.) 85, Capital 79
Loras 84, North Central (Ill.) 82
St. Thomas (Minn.) 70, Nebraska Wesleyan 58
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 108, Northwestern-St. Paul 86
Whitman 83, Pomona-Pitzer 74
|Third Round
|Friday, March 8
|At Amherst, Mass.
Swarthmore 58, Randolph-Macon 57
Nichols 62, Amherst 58
Williams 84, Whitman 81
Christopher Newport 75, Hamilton 67
Guilford 80, St. Thomas (Minn.) 73
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 86, Loras 75
Wheaton (Ill.) 93, Augustana (Ill.) 79
Marietta 78, Oswego 61
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 9
|At Amherst, Mass.
Swarthmore 69, Nichols 65
Christopher Newport 79, Williams 70
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 82, Guilford 79
Wheaton (Ill.) 91, Marietta 87
|At Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 15
Swarthmore 70, Christopher Newport 63
Wisconsin-Oshkosh vs. Wheaton (Ill.), 8 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 16
Swarthmore vs. Wis.-Oshkosh-Wheaton (Ill.) winner, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.