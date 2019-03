NCAA Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT FIRST FOUR At UD Arena Dayton, Ohio Tuesday, March 19

Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76

Belmont (26-5) vs. Temple (23-9), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

N.C. Central (18-15) vs. North Dakota State (18-15), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona State (22-10) vs. St. John’s (21-12), 9:10 p.m.

EAST REGIONAL First Round Thursday, March 21 At Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, Fla.

LSU (26-6) vs. Yale (22-7), 12:40 p.m.

Maryland (22-10) vs. Belmont-Temple winner, 3:10 p.m.

At Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa

Louisville (20-13) vs. Minnesota (21-13), 12:15 p.m.

Michigan State (28-6) vs. Bradley (20-14), 2:45 p.m.

Friday, March 22 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C.

Duke (29-5) vs. N.C. Central-North Dakota State winner, 7:10 p.m.

VCU (25-7) vs. UCF (23-8), 9:40 p.m.

At SAP Center San Jose, Calif.

Mississippi State (23-10) vs. Liberty (28-6), 7:27 p.m.

Virginia Tech (24-8) vs. Saint Louis (23-12), 9:57 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 23 At Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, Fla.

LSU-Yale winner vs. Maryland_Belmont-Temple winner

At Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa

Michigan State-Bradley winner vs. Louisville-Minnesota winner

Sunday, March 24 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C.

Duke-N.C. Central-North Dakota State winner vs. VCU-UCF winner

At SAP Center San Jose, Calif.

Virginia Tech-Saint Louis winner vs. Mississippi State-Liberty winner

At Capital One Arena Washington Regional Semifinals Friday, March 29

Duke-N.C. Central-North Dakota State_VCU-UCF winner vs. Virginia Tech-Saint Louis_Mississippi State-Liberty winner

Michigan State-Bradley_Louisville-Minnesota winner vs. LSU-Yale_Maryland-Belmont-Temple winner

Regional Championship Sunday, March 31

Semifinal winners

SOUTH REGIONAL First Round Thursday, March 21 At The XL Center Hartford, Conn.

Villanova (25-9) vs. Saint Mary’s (22-11), 7:20 p.m.

Purdue (23-9) vs. Old Dominion (26-8), 9:50 p.m.

Friday, March 22 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C.

Mississippi (20-12) vs. Oklahoma (19-13), 12:40 p.m.

Virginia (29-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (23-11), 3:10 p.m.

At Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio

Cincinnati (28-6) vs. Iowa (22-11), 12:15 p.m.

Tennessee (29-5) vs. Colgate (24-10), 2:45 p.m.

At SAP Center San Jose, Calif.

Kansas State (25-8) vs. UC Irvine (30-5), 2 p.m.

Wisconsin (23-10) vs. Oregon (23-12), 4:30 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 23 At The XL Center Hartford, Conn.

Purdue-Old Dominion winner vs. Villanova-Saint Mary’s winner

Sunday, March 24 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C.

Virginia-Gardner-Webb winner vs. Mississippi-Oklahoma winner

At Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio

Tennessee-Colgate winner vs. Cincinnati-Iowa winner

At SAP Center San Jose, Calif.

Kansas State-UC Irvine winner vs. Wisconsin-Oregon winner

At KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky. Regional Semifinals Thursday, March 28

Virginia-Gardner-Webb_Mississippi-Oklahoma winner vs. Kansas State-UC Irvine_Wisconsin-Oregon winner

Tennessee-Colgate_Cincinnati-Iowa winner vs. Purdue-Old Dominion_Villanova-Saint Mary’s winner

Regional Championship Saturday, March 30

Semifinal winners

MIDWEST REGIONAL First Round Thursday, March 21 At Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky (27-6) vs. Abilene Christian (27-6), 7:10 p.m.

Wofford (29-4) vs. Seton Hall (20-13), 9:40 p.m.

At Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City

Auburn (26-9) vs. New Mexico State (30-4), 1:30 p.m.

Kansas (25-9) vs. Northeastern (23-10), 4 p.m.

Friday, March 22 At Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio

Utah State (28-6) vs. Washington (26-8), 6:50 p.m.

North Carolina (27-6) vs. Iona (17-15), 9:20 p.m.

At BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.

Houston (31-3) vs. Georgia State (24-9), 7:20 p.m.

Iowa State (23-11) vs. Ohio State (19-14), 9:50 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 23 At Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky-Abilene Christian winner vs. Wofford-Seton Hall winner

At Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City

Kansas-Northeastern winner vs. Auburn-New Mexico State winner

Sunday, March 24 At Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio

North Carolina-Iona winner vs. Utah State-Washington winner

At BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.

Houston-Georgia State winner vs. Iowa State-Ohio State winner

At The Sprint Center Kansas City, Mo. Regional Semifinals Friday, March 29

North Carolina-Iona_Utah State-Washington winner vs. Kansas-Northeastern_Auburn-New Mexico State winner

Kentucky-Abilene Christian winner_Wofford-Seton Hall winner vs. Houston-Georgia State_Iowa State-Ohio State winner

Regional Championship Sunday, March 31

Semifinal winners

WEST REGIONAL First Round Thursday, March 21 At The XL Center Hartford, Conn.

Florida State (27-7) vs. Vermont (27-6), 2 p.m.

Marquette (24-9) vs. Murray State (27-4), 4:30 p.m.

At Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa

Nevada (29-4) vs. Florida (19-15), 6:50 p.m.

Michigan (28-6) vs. Montana (26-8), 9:20 p.m.

At Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City

Gonzaga (30-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (21-13), 7:27 p.m.

Syracuse (20-13) vs. Baylor (19-13), 9:57 p.m.

Friday, March 22 At BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.

Texas Tech (26-6) vs. Northern Kentucky (26-8), 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo (31-3) vs. Arizona State-St. John’s winner, 4 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 23 At The XL Center Hartford, Conn.

Florida State-Vermont winner vs. Marquette-Murray State winner

At Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa

Michigan-Montana winner vs. Nevada-Florida winner

At Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City

Gonzaga_Fairleigh Dickinson winner vs. Syracuse-Baylor winner

Sunday, March 24 At BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.

Texas Tech-Northern Kentucky winner vs. Buffalo_Arizona State-St. John’s winner

At Honda Center Anaheim, Calif. Regional Semifinals Thursday, March 28

Gonzaga-Fairleigh Dickinson-Syracuse-Baylor winner vs. Florida State-Vermont_Marquette-Murray State winner

Michigan-Montana_Nevada-Florida winner vs. Texas Tech-Northern Kentucky_Buffalo-Arizona State-St. John’s winner

Regional Championship Saturday, March 30

Semifinal winners

FINAL FOUR At U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis National Semifinals Saturday, April 6

East champion vs. West champion

South champion vs. Midwest champion

National Championship Monday, April 8

Semifinal winners

