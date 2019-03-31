Listen Live Sports

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Glance

March 31, 2019
 
All Times EDT
GREENSBORO REGIONAL
First Round
Friday, March 22
At Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina 74, Belmont 52

Florida State 70, Bucknell 67

At Iowa City

Iowa 66, Mercer 61

Missouri 77, Drake 76, OT

Saturday, March 23
At Waco, Texas

California 92, North Carolina 72

Baylor 95, Abilene Christian 38

At Raleigh, N.C.

Kentucky 82, Princeton 77

N.C. State 63, Maine 51

Second Round
Sunday, March 24
At Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina 72, Florida State 64

At Iowa City

Iowa 68, Missouri 52

Monday, March 25
At Waco, Texas

Baylor 102, California 63

At Raleigh, N.C.

N.C. State 72, Kentucky 57

Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 30
At Greensboro, N.C.

Iowa 79, N.C. State 61

Baylor 93, South Carolina 68

Regional Championship
Monday, April 1
At Greensboro, N.C.

Iowa (29-6) vs. Baylor (34-1), 7 p.m.

PORTLAND REGIONAL
First Round
Friday, March 22
At Starkville, Miss.

Clemson 79, South Dakota 66

Mississippi State 103, Southern University 46

At Coral Gables, Fla.

Arizona State 60, UCF 45

Miami 69, Florida Gulf Coast 62

At Eugene, Ore.

Indiana 69, Texas 65

Oregon 78, Portland State 40

Saturday, March 23
At Syracuse, N.Y.

South Dakota State 76, Quinnipiac 65

Syracuse 70, Fordham 49

Second Round
Sunday, March 24
At Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State 85, Clemson 61

At Coral Gables, Fla.

Arizona State 57, Miami 55

At Eugene, Ore.

Oregon 91, Indiana 68

Monday, March 25
At Syracuse, N.Y.

South Dakota State 75, Syracuse 64

Regional Semifinals
Friday, March 29
At Portland, Ore.

Mississippi State 76, Arizona State 53

Oregon 63, South Dakota State 53

Regional Championship
Sunday, March 31
At Portland, Ore.

Oregon 88, Mississippi State 84

CHICAGO REGIONAL
First Round
Friday, March 22
College Station, Texas

Marquette 58, Rice 54, OT

Texas A&M 84, Wright State 61

Saturday, March 23
At Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame 92, Bethune-Cookman 50

Michigan State 88, Central Michigan 87

At Ames, Iowa

Missouri State 89, DePaul 78

Iowa State 97, New Mexico State 61

At Stanford, Calif.

BYU 73, Auburn 64

Stanford 79, UC Davis 54

Second Round
Sunday, March 24
College Station, Texas

Texas A&M 78, Marquette 76

Monday, March 25
At Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame 91, Michigan State 63

At Ames, Iowa

Missouri State 69, Iowa State 60

At Stanford, Calif.

Stanford 72, BYU 63

Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 30
At Chicago

Notre Dame 87, Texas A&M 80

Stanford 55, Missouri State 46

Regional Championship
Monday, April 1
At Chicago

Notre Dame (33-3) vs. Stanford (31-4), 9 p.m.

ALBANY REGIONAL
First Round
Friday, March 22
At Louisville, Ky.

Louisville 69, Robert Morris 34

Michigan 84, Kansas State 54

At Storrs, Conn.

Buffalo 82, Rutgers 71

UConn 110, Towson 61

Saturday, March 23
At Corvallis, Ore.

Gonzaga 68, Little Rock 51

Oregon State 80, Boise State 75, OT

At College Park, Md.

Maryland 73, Radford 51

UCLA 89, Tennessee 77

Second Round
Sunday, March 24
At Louisville, Ky.

Louisville 71, Michigan 50

At Storrs, Conn.

UConn 84, Buffalo 72

Monday, March 25
At Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon State 76, Gonzaga 70

At College Park, Md.

UCLA 85, Maryland 80

Regional Semifinals
Friday, March 29
At Albany, N.Y.

UConn 69, UCLA 61

Louisville 61, Oregon State 44

Regional Championship
Sunday, March 31
At Albany, N.Y.

UConn 80, Louisville 73

FINAL FOUR
At Tampa, Fla.
National Semifinals
Friday, April 5

Greensboro winner vs. Oregon (33-4), 7 or 9:30 p.m.

UConn (35-2) vs. Chicago winner, 7 or 9:30 p.m.

National Championship
Sunday, April 7

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

