NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|GREENSBORO REGIONAL
|First Round
|Friday, March 22
|At Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina 74, Belmont 52
Florida State 70, Bucknell 67
Iowa 66, Mercer 61
Missouri 77, Drake 76, OT
|Saturday, March 23
|At Waco, Texas
California 92, North Carolina 72
Baylor 95, Abilene Christian 38
Kentucky 82, Princeton 77
N.C. State 63, Maine 51
|Second Round
|Sunday, March 24
|At Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina 72, Florida State 64
Iowa 68, Missouri 52
|Monday, March 25
|At Waco, Texas
Baylor 102, California 63
N.C. State 72, Kentucky 57
|Regional Semifinals
|Saturday, March 30
|At Greensboro, N.C.
Iowa 79, N.C. State 61
Baylor 93, South Carolina 68
|Regional Championship
|Monday, April 1
|At Greensboro, N.C.
Iowa (29-6) vs. Baylor (34-1), 7 p.m.
|PORTLAND REGIONAL
|First Round
|Friday, March 22
|At Starkville, Miss.
Clemson 79, South Dakota 66
Mississippi State 103, Southern University 46
Arizona State 60, UCF 45
Miami 69, Florida Gulf Coast 62
Indiana 69, Texas 65
Oregon 78, Portland State 40
|Saturday, March 23
|At Syracuse, N.Y.
South Dakota State 76, Quinnipiac 65
Syracuse 70, Fordham 49
|Second Round
|Sunday, March 24
|At Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State 85, Clemson 61
Arizona State 57, Miami 55
Oregon 91, Indiana 68
|Monday, March 25
|At Syracuse, N.Y.
South Dakota State 75, Syracuse 64
|Regional Semifinals
|Friday, March 29
|At Portland, Ore.
Mississippi State 76, Arizona State 53
Oregon 63, South Dakota State 53
|Regional Championship
|Sunday, March 31
|At Portland, Ore.
Oregon 88, Mississippi State 84
|CHICAGO REGIONAL
|First Round
|Friday, March 22
|College Station, Texas
Marquette 58, Rice 54, OT
Texas A&M 84, Wright State 61
|Saturday, March 23
|At Notre Dame, Ind.
Notre Dame 92, Bethune-Cookman 50
Michigan State 88, Central Michigan 87
Missouri State 89, DePaul 78
Iowa State 97, New Mexico State 61
BYU 73, Auburn 64
Stanford 79, UC Davis 54
|Second Round
|Sunday, March 24
|College Station, Texas
Texas A&M 78, Marquette 76
|Monday, March 25
|At Notre Dame, Ind.
Notre Dame 91, Michigan State 63
Missouri State 69, Iowa State 60
Stanford 72, BYU 63
|Regional Semifinals
|Saturday, March 30
|At Chicago
Notre Dame 87, Texas A&M 80
Stanford 55, Missouri State 46
|Regional Championship
|Monday, April 1
|At Chicago
Notre Dame (33-3) vs. Stanford (31-4), 9 p.m.
|ALBANY REGIONAL
|First Round
|Friday, March 22
|At Louisville, Ky.
Louisville 69, Robert Morris 34
Michigan 84, Kansas State 54
Buffalo 82, Rutgers 71
UConn 110, Towson 61
|Saturday, March 23
|At Corvallis, Ore.
Gonzaga 68, Little Rock 51
Oregon State 80, Boise State 75, OT
Maryland 73, Radford 51
UCLA 89, Tennessee 77
|Second Round
|Sunday, March 24
|At Louisville, Ky.
Louisville 71, Michigan 50
UConn 84, Buffalo 72
|Monday, March 25
|At Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State 76, Gonzaga 70
UCLA 85, Maryland 80
|Regional Semifinals
|Friday, March 29
|At Albany, N.Y.
UConn 69, UCLA 61
Louisville 61, Oregon State 44
|Regional Championship
|Sunday, March 31
|At Albany, N.Y.
UConn 80, Louisville 73
|FINAL FOUR
|At Tampa, Fla.
|National Semifinals
|Friday, April 5
Greensboro winner vs. Oregon (33-4), 7 or 9:30 p.m.
UConn (35-2) vs. Chicago winner, 7 or 9:30 p.m.
|National Championship
|Sunday, April 7
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.