NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT GREENSBORO REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 22 At Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina (21-9) vs. Belmont (26-6), 1:45 p.m.

Florida State (23-8) vs. Bucknell (28-5), 30 minutes after first game

At Iowa City

Iowa (26-6) vs. Mercer (25-7), 2 p.m.

Missouri (23-10) vs. Drake (27-6), 30 minutes after first game

Advertisement

Saturday, March 23 At Waco, Texas

California (19-12) vs. North Carolina (18-14), 3:30 p.m.

Baylor (31-1) vs. Abilene Christian (23-9), 30 minutes after first game

At Raleigh, N.C.

Kentucky (24-7) vs. Princeton (22-9), 11 a.m.

NC State (26-5) vs. Maine (25-7), 30 minutes after first game

Second Round Sunday, March 24 At Charlotte, N.C.

Florida State-Bucknell winner vs. South Carolina-Belmont winner, TBA

At Iowa City

Missouri-Drake winner vs. Iowa-Mercer winner, TBA

Monday, March 25 At Waco, Texas

Baylor-Abilene Christian winner vs. California-North Carolina winner, TBA

At Raleigh, N.C.

Kentucky-Princeton winner vs. NC State-Maine winner, TBA

Regional Semifinals Friday, March 29 At Greensboro, N.C.

Baylor-Abilene Christian-California-North Carolina winner vs. Florida State-Bucknell-South Carolina-Belmont winner, TBA

Kentucky-Princeton-NC State-Maine winner vs. Missouri-Drake-Iowa-Mercer winner, TBA

Regional Championship Sunday, March 31 At Greensboro, N.C.

Semifinal winners

___

PORTLAND REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 22 At Starkville, Miss.

South Dakota (28-5) vs. Clemson (19-12), 7 p.m.

Mississippi State (30-2) vs. Southern U. (20-12), 30 minutes after first game

At Coral Gables, Fla.

Arizona State (20-10) vs. UCF (26-6), 7 p.m.

Miami (24-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (28-4), 30 minutes after first game

At Eugene, Ore.

Texas (23-9) vs. Indiana (20-12), 7 p.m.

Oregon (29-4) vs. Portland State (25-7), 30 minutes after first game

Saturday, March 23 At Syracuse, N.Y.

South Dakota State (26-6) vs. Quinnipiac (26-6), 11 a.m.

Syracuse (24-8) vs. Fordham (24-8), 30 minutes after first game

Second Round Sunday, March 24 At Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State-Southern U. winner vs. South Dakota-Clemson winner, TBA

At Coral Gables, Fla.

Arizona State-UCF winner vs. Miami-Florida Gulf Coast winner, TBA

At Eugene, Ore.

Texas-Indiana winner vs. Oregon-Portland State winner, TBA

Monday, March 25 At Syracuse, N.Y.

South Dakota State-Quinnipiac winner vs. Syracuse-Fordham winner, TBA

Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 30 At Portland, Ore.

Mississippi State-Southern U.-South Dakota-Clemson winner, vs. Arizona State-UCF-Miami-Florida Gulf Coast winner, TBA

South Dakota State-Quinnipiac-Syracuse-Fordham winner, vs. Texas-Indiana-Oregon-Portland State winner, TBA

Regional Championship Monday, April 1 At Portland, Ore.

Semifinal winners

___

CHICAGO REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 22 College Station, Texas

Marquette (26-7) vs. Rice (28-3), 2 p.m.

Texas A&M (24-7) vs. Wright State (27-6), 30 minutes after first game

Saturday, March 23 At Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame (30-3) vs. Bethune-Cookman (21-10), 11 a.m.

Central Michigan (25-7) vs. Michigan State (20-11), 30 minutes after first game

At Ames, Iowa

DePaul (26-7) vs. Missouri State (22-9), 3:30 p.m.

Iowa State (25-8) vs. New Mexico State (25-6), 30 minutes after first game

At Stanford, Calif.

BYU (25-6) vs. Auburn (22-9), 3:30 p.m.

Stanford (28-4) vs. UC Davis (24-6), 30 minutes after first game

Second Round Sunday, March 24 College Station, Texas

Marquette-Rice winner vs. Texas A&M-Wright State winner, TBA

Monday, March 25 At Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame–Bethune-Cookman winner vs. Central Michigan-Michigan State winner, TBA

At Ames, Iowa

DePaul-Missouri State winner vs. Iowa State-New Mexico State winner, TBA

At Stanford, Calif.

BYU-Auburn winner vs. Stanford-UC Davis winner, TBA

Regional Semifinals Friday, March 29 At Chicago

Notre Dame–Bethune-Cookman–Central Michigan-Michigan State winner vs. Marquette-Rice-Texas A&M-Wright State winner, TBA

DePaul-Missouri State-Iowa State-New Mexico State winner vs. BYU-Auburn-Stanford-UC Davis winner, TBA

Regional Championship Sunday, March 31 At Chicago

Semifinal winners

___

ALBANY REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 22 At Louisville, Ky.

Louisville (29-3) vs. Robert Morris (22-10), Noon

Michigan (21-11) vs. Kansas State (21-11), 30 minutes after first game

At Storrs, Conn.

Rutgers (22-9) vs. Buffalo (23-9), 4:30 p.m.

UConn (31-2) vs. Towson (20-12), 30 minutes after first game

Saturday, March 23 At Corvallis, Ore.

Gonzaga (28-4) vs. Little Rock (21-10), 3:30 p.m.

Oregon State (24-7) vs. Boise State (28-4), 30 minutes after first game

At College Park, Md.

Maryland (28-4) vs. Radford (26-6), 11 a.m.

UCLA (20-12) vs. Tennessee (19-12), 30 minutes after first game

Second Round Sunday, March 24 At Louisville, Ky.

Louisville-Robert Morris winner vs. Michigan-Kansas State winner, TBA

At Storrs, Conn.

Rutgers-Buffalo winner vs. UConn-Towson winner, TBA

Monday, March 25 At Corvallis, Ore.

Gonzaga-Little Rock winner vs. Oregon State-Boise State winner, TBA

At College Park, Md.

UCLA-Tennessee winner vs. Maryland-Radford winner, TBA

Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 30 At Albany, N.Y.

Louisville-Robert Morris-Michigan-Kansas State winner vs. Gonzaga-Little Rock-Oregon State-Boise State winner, TBA

UCLA-Tennessee-Maryland-Radford winner vs. Rutgers-Buffalo-UConn-Towson winner, TBA

Regional Championship Monday, April 1 At Albany, N.Y.

Semifinal winners

___

FINAL FOUR At Tampa, Fla. National Semifinals

Greensboro winner vs. Portland winner, 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Albany winner vs. Chicago winner, 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5 National Championship Sunday, April 7

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.