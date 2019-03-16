Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

March 16, 2019 7:04 pm
 
All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 15
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.

Indiana (Pa.) 67, Bowie State 60

Virginia Union 83, Edinboro 71

Glenville State 116, West Liberty 92

California (Pa.) 82, Charleston (WVa.) 71

Central Region
At Hays, Kan.

Central Missouri 76, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64

Southwestern Oklahoma State 71, Emporia State 65

Fort Hays State 74, Pittsburg State 65

Minnesota State-Moorhead 63, Minnesota-Duluth 54

East Region
At Philadelphia

Stonehill 86, Jefferson 77

Saint Anselm 59, Bentley 40

U. of the Sciences 46, N.Y. Tech 41

Le Moyne 55, State Thomas Aquinas 43

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Grand Valley State 89, Truman 64

Lewis 86, Walsh 71

Drury 88, Kentucky Wesleyan 57

Northern Michigan 64, Ashland 57

South Region
At Lakeland, Fla.

West Florida 76, Eckerd 50

Nova Southeastern 71, Union (Tenn.) 66

Florida Southern 89, Lane 57

Tampa 72, Lee 63

Southeast Region
At Anderson, S.C.

Wingate 68, Clayton State 66

North Georgia 91, Emmanuel (Ga.) 53

Anderson (SC) 69, Barton 66, OT

Carson-Newman 82, Lander 79

South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas

Angelo State 76, Westminster (Utah) 61

West Texas A&M 68, Eastern New Mexico 67

At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mesa 75, Texas A&M Commerce 65

Lubbock Christian 84, Tarleton State 53

West Region
At San Diego

Alaska-Anchorage 76, Hawaii Pacific 69

Northwest Nazarene 85, Humboldt State 75

UC San Diego 85, Dominican (Cal.) 75

Azusa Pacific 62, Cal Poly Pomona 60

Second Round
Saturday, March 16
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.

Indiana (Pa.) 66, Virginia Union 58

Glenville State vs. California (Pa.), 7:30 p.m.

Central Region
Hays, Kan.

Southwestern Oklahoma State vs. Central Missouri, 6 p.m.

Fort Hays State vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead, 8:30 p.m.

East Region
At Philadelphia

U. of the Sciences vs. Le Moyne, 5 p.m.

St. Anselm 59, Stonehill 50

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Lewis vs. Grand Valley State, 6 p.m.

Drury vs. Northern Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

South Region
At Lakeland, Fla.

Nova Southeastern 87, West Florida 78

Florida Southern vs. Tampa, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Anderson, S.C.

North Georgia 76, Wingate 53

Anderson (SC) vs. Carson-Newman, 7:30 p.m.

South Central
At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M vs. Angelo State, 6 p.m.

At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mesa vs. Lubbock Christian, 9 p.m.

West Region
At San Diego

Northwest Nazarene vs. Alaska-Anchorage, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Azusa-Pacific, 10:30 p.m.

Regional Finals
Monday, March 18
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.

Indiana (Pa.) vs. Glenville State-California (Pa.) winner, 7 p.m.

Central Region
At Hays, Kan.

Southwestern Oklahoma State-Central Missouri winner vs. Fort Hays State-Minnesota State-Moorhead winner, 8 p.m.

East Region
At Philadelphia

U. of the Sciences-Le Moyne winner vs. Saint Anselm, 7 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Lewis-Grand Valley State winner vs. Drury-Northern Michigan winner, 8 p.m.

South Region
At Lakeland, Fla.

Nova Southeastern vs. Florida Southern-Tampa winner, 7 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Anderson, S.C.

North Georgia vs. Anderson (SC)-Carson-Newman winner, 7 p.m.

South Central
At TBA

West Texas A&M-Angelo State winner vs. Colorado Mesa-Lubbock Christian, TBA

West Region
At San Diego

Northwest Nazarene-Alaska-Anchorage winner vs. UC San Diego-Azusa Pacific winner, 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals
At Columbus, Ohio
Tuesday, March 26

Atlantic Region champion vs. Central Region champion, TBA

East Region champion vs. Midwest Region champion, TBA

South Region champion vs. Southeast Region champion, TBA

South Central champion vs. West Region champion, TBA

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 27

Atlantic-Central winner vs. East-Midwest winner, TBA

South-Southeast Region winner vs. South Central-West winner, TBA

Championship
Friday, March 29

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

