NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 15 Atlantic Region At Glenville, W.Va.

Indiana (Pa.) 67, Bowie State 60

Virginia Union 83, Edinboro 71

Glenville State 116, West Liberty 92

California (Pa.) 82, Charleston (WVa.) 71

Central Region At Hays, Kan.

Central Missouri 76, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64

Southwestern Oklahoma State 71, Emporia State 65

Fort Hays State 74, Pittsburg State 65

Minnesota State-Moorhead 63, Minnesota-Duluth 54

East Region At Philadelphia

Stonehill 86, Jefferson 77

Saint Anselm 59, Bentley 40

U. of the Sciences 46, N.Y. Tech 41

Le Moyne 55, State Thomas Aquinas 43

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Grand Valley State 89, Truman 64

Lewis 86, Walsh 71

Drury 88, Kentucky Wesleyan 57

Northern Michigan 64, Ashland 57

South Region At Lakeland, Fla.

West Florida 76, Eckerd 50

Nova Southeastern 71, Union (Tenn.) 66

Florida Southern 89, Lane 57

Tampa 72, Lee 63

Southeast Region At Anderson, S.C.

Wingate 68, Clayton State 66

North Georgia 91, Emmanuel (Ga.) 53

Anderson (SC) 69, Barton 66, OT

Lander 82, Carson-Newman 79

South Central Region At Canyon, Texas

Angelo State 76, Westminster (Utah) 61

West Texas A&M 68, Eastern New Mexico 67

At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mesa 75, Texas A&M Commerce 65

Lubbock Christian 84, Tarleton State 53

West Region At San Diego

Alaska-Anchorage 76, Hawaii Pacific 69

Northwest Nazarene 85, Humboldt State 75

UC San Diego 85, Dominican (Cal.) 75

Azusa Pacific 62, Cal Poly Pomona 60

Second Round Saturday, March 16 Atlantic Region At Glenville, W.Va.

Indiana (Pa.) 66, Virginia Union 58

California (Pa.) 87, Glenville State 77, OT

Central Region Hays, Kan.

Southwestern Oklahoma State 75, Central Missouri 72

Fort Hays State 71, Minnesota State-Moorhead 60

East Region At Philadelphia

Le Moyne 63, U. of the Sciences 56

Saint Anselm 59, Stonehill 50

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Grand Valley State 72, Lewis 55

Drury 78, Northern Michigan 56

South Region At Lakeland, Fla.

Nova Southeastern 87, West Florida 78

Florida Southern 76, Tampa 65

Southeast Region At Anderson, S.C.

North Georgia 76, Wingate 53

Lander 64, Anderson (SC) 61

South Central Region At Canyon, Texas

Angelo State 73, West Texas A&M 70, OT

At Grand Junction, Colo.

Lubbock Christian 56, Colorado Mesa 53

West Region At San Diego

Alaska-Anchorage 69, Northwest Nazarene 67

Azusa-Pacific 64, UC San Diego 61

Regional Finals Monday, March 18 Atlantic Region At Glenville, W.Va.

Indiana (Pa.) 68, California (Pa.) 60

Central Region At Hays, Kan.

Southwestern Oklahoma State 88, Fort Hays State 77

East Region At Philadelphia

Saint Anselm 63, Le Moyne 61

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Drury 51, Grand Valley State 44

South Region At Lakeland, Fla.

Nova Southeastern 84, Florida Southern 63

Southeast Region At Anderson, S.C.

North Georgia 73, Lander 62

West Region At San Diego

Alaska-Anchorage vs. Azusa Pacific, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 South Central Region At Lubbock, Texas

Angelo State at Lubbock Christian, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals At Columbus, Ohio Tuesday, March 26

Indiana (Pa.) vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State, TBA

Saint Anselm vs. Drury, TBA

Nova Southeastern vs. North Georgia, TBA

South Central champion vs. West Region champion, TBA

Semifinals Wednesday, March 27

Indiana (Pa.)-Southwestern Oklahoma State vs. Saint Anselm-Drury, TBA

Nova Southeastern-North Georgia vs. South Central-West winner, TBA

Championship Friday, March 29

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

